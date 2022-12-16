Nifty Thrifty
Nifty Thrifty, in Brandon, has given the Brandon Free Public Library $15,000. The charity shop in the Episcopal Rectory has given to help and support the Brandon community. The funding will support the Brandon Free Public Library’s capital campaign to upgrade and improve its 200-year-old building.
Nifty Thrifty gives $500 each month to local programs, projects, events, activities, organizations, groups, and ideas. Melly Flynn, the shop’s treasurer said, “The library is such a vital centerpiece of community service and it’s a pleasure to support the important work they do.”
Award winner
BURLINGTON — At the recent Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance annual meeting, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy presented the Second Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award via video to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, founders of Outdoor Gear Exchange.
This year’s award winner was selected not only because Outdoor Gear Exchange has been recognized as one of the most successful independent outdoor retailers in the country, but because they have done so while giving back to Vermont’s local community. The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance is a nonprofit organization designed to strengthen, expand, attract and retain outdoor recreation economy businesses in Vermont.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
Holiday lights
RUTLAND — The third annual Light Up Rutland County holiday lights competition will be displayed throughout the month of December. Households, business/organizations, and schools in Rutland County have registered to help Light Up Rutland.
A map of all competing decorators is now available on www.socialtinkering.org/lightuprutland and where you can vote for your favorite decorations through midnight Dec. 31.
All voters will automatically be entered to win prizes donated by local businesses, including Mountain Music, GreenSpell Plant Shop, Marble Valley Kitchen, and Come Alive Outside. This event is sponsored by VELCO.
Vendors needed
ESSEX JUNCTION — The 2023 Vermont Flower Show Marketplace is seeking vendors to participate March 3-5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
This 15,000-square-foot Grand Garden Display “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” is designed to bring the world of Winnie-the-Pooh to life. Also included are a variety of activities from educational seminars to live art to family crafts and entertainment.
For more information, visit vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show or call 888-518-6484.
Development director
BURLINGTON — Myranda Dewey, of Barre Town, recently joined the American Heart Association staff as a development director in Vermont and New Hampshire. This role will include working with local businesses and volunteers on events, such as the Go Red for Women Luncheon and CycleNation, to raise funds to support research, advocacy and educational efforts.
She served as the Norwich University assistant director of annual giving and her experience includes fundraising, event management, marketing and sales experience.
Directors elected
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Joseph Finnigan, Ethan Hutchins and Michael Costa were elected to the Vermont Federal Credit Union’ board of directors.
Finnigan is in his 44th year of service on the board. He served on the Credit Union National Association Board of Directors, and in 2005, was inducted into the Credit Union Executive Society’s Hall of Fame.
Hutchins is in his fourth year of service on the board. He is an UVM alumnus who grew up in Barre. He is currently employed at Polly as a lead software engineer and technical lead.
Costa is newly elected to the board and is chief executive officer for Northern Counties Health Care nonprofit.
50 years
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law School, now named Vermont Law and Graduate School, now marks 50 years since it was incorporated Dec. 5, 1972. The first classes were held in the summer of 1973 in the old South Royalton schoolhouse that would become Debevoise Hall, the campus centerpiece.
From its first class of 113 law students, Vermont Law and Graduate School remains the only law school in the state.
Maple Broadband hire
Maple Broadband municipal not-for-profit has hired Ellie de Villiers as its first executive director. Addison County native de Villiers lives in New Haven and comes to Maple Broadband with experience in telecommunications, strategy and policy.
De Villiers’ experience includes working in South Africa in telecommunications, including leading affordable access initiatives. Back in Vermont, she was appointed by the town of New Haven as an alternate to the Maple Broadband Governing Board, volunteering on its executive committee and serving as vice chair.
Maple Broadband plans to launch service in early 2023, following on its recent $8.7 million award to cover the first phase of fiberoptic broadband rollout to portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting, to bring high-speed broadband to all residents and businesses in member towns.
Food benefits
Vermont Department for Children and Families reports all food benefits for the 2021-2022 school year plus summer, have been issued.
Eligible households should have received a letter explaining the benefit and should have received their benefit by Nov. 30.
If any family has not received benefits, DCF asks they visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT to review eligibility criteria or call the dedicated P-EBT line, 1-800-479-6151 option 7.
Balint staff
Representative-elect Becca Balint announced she has hired Megan Garcia as chief of staff based in Washington, D.C., and David Scherr as state director based in Vermont.
Garcia is currently the deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. David Cicilline. RI-1. She has almost a decade of experience in the House of Representatives and 13 years working in philanthropic institutions.
Scherr was raised in Norwich and is general counsel for the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. Previously, he served as an assistant attorney general and chief of the Community Justice Division in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Weatherizing funds
Homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new program available to them with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program. The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by Vermont Housing Finance Agency, will use an on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.
The program will allow Vermont households to pay for qualifying weatherization projects like insulation and air sealing, as well as heat pumps and advanced wood heating systems, through a monthly charge on their utility bill that can be paid back over time. Both homeowners and renters can participate in the program.
Although the program is open to Vermonters of all incomes, the majority of program funding will be targeted to households earning between 80 to 120% of the area median income. Households earning 80% AMI or less are eligible for free services through the state’s existing Weatherization Assistance Program.
The on-bill payment mechanism intends to address challenges commonly encountered in weatherization, including high upfront costs and limited access to credit. Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will not run credit checks on customers, instead verifying a clean utility bill payment history. If a customer moves, the next occupant of the property will pay the surcharge for the time they occupy the property and experience the benefits of the measures.
Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will be offered through Vermont Gas Systems, Efficiency Vermont, and Burlington Electric Department, who will connect customers with approved contractors and energy rebates. Trained professionals will perform energy audits and recommend weatherization projects to customers.
VHFA will provide capital and incentives for the remaining upfront costs of the project using state funding. After work is completed, the program charge will be added as a separate line item on the customer’s utility bill by their gas or electricity provider.
So far, Green Mountain Power, Ludlow Electric, Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Gas Systems, and Burlington Electric Department have planned to offer the program to their customers.
VHFA anticipates that program will begin funding projects early next year. Customers interested in learning more can contact Vermont Gas Systems at vgsvt.com/weatherization-repayment-assistance-program (for all VGS customers), Burlington Electric Department at burlingtonelectric.com/contact or 802-865-7300 (for all BED customers), or Efficiency Vermont at 1-888-921-5990 (for all others).
State parks
This year, Vermont Parks Forever nonprofit foundation provided more than 5,500 free state park visits to Vermonters underrepresented in the outdoors. With the belief state parks are for everyone, Vermont Parks Forever works to provide park access to those who might be unable to enjoy the parks.
Its Park Access Program promotes a more equitable outdoor experience by granting over $50,000 to cover park entry fees since the program began in 2016.
Vermont Parks Forever accomplished several other initiatives in 2022, including funding two internship programs giving students the opportunity to practice environmental stewardship, develop teamwork and collaboration skills, focus on improving equity in the parks, and experience working with the public. This year’s internships included the Mount Philo Forever Fund Internship and the VPF Park Access Internship.
Educational exhibits are currently being installed in the recently rebuilt Groton Nature Center as part of Vermont Parks Forever’s Natural Connections Program.
Visit vermontparksforever.org for more information.
FEMA awards
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send nearly $6.6 million to the state of Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing services to the homeless population and antibody treatments to the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $6,599,727 in Public Assistance grants will go to Vermont Agency of Human Services for providing wraparound social services to homeless populations in non-congregate sheltering, and for providing monoclonal antibody treatment across the state.
A grant of $3,731,539 will reimburse for services, including staffing to support intake, discharge, safety and/or management of non-congregate sheltering sites; provision of essential goods to meet basic needs; outreach, education and wellness checks to households; access to health care screening and testing; and alternative isolation housing as needed.
In addition, the state hired qualified staff to prevent and respond to emergent safety issues and/or crises onsite, and to help households at sites re-apply for General Assistance Emergency Housing benefits between December 2020 and March 2022.
A second grant of $2,868,188 will reimburse AHS for contracting with Rescue Inc. to provide monoclonal antibody treatment services to 1,104 patients. Three teams of five licensed EMS providers equipped with infusion and patient monitoring capabilities provided more than 10,000 hours of care between December 2021 and May 2022.
Restaurant leaders
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, facilitated a roundtable discussion with Vermont restauranteurs and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to express gratitude for his ongoing commitment to the hospitality industry and his efforts to secure federal aid throughout the pandemic.
The event, held at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, brought together members of the Vermont Independent Restaurants coalition, a partner of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
The coalition worked with Rep. Welch on policy initiatives in recent years, including the original passage of the Restaurant Relief Package, and the replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Welch also supported the reauthorization of Brand USA and pushed for support of the Paycheck Protection Program providing Vermont businesses with more than 21,000 loans totaling upwards of $1.7 billion. The first round of PPP assisted nearly 12,000 Vermont small businesses, helping save as many as 114,000 jobs.
Essay contest
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is an opportunity for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it.
A volunteer panel of Vermont teachers will judge the 250-500-word essays on the students’ ability to articulate an issue and propose a solution, without regard to the students’ political views.
Following the contest, Sanders will enter the essays of the finalists into the Congressional Record — the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Last year, Sasha Lann from Brattleboro Union High School was selected as the winner from 409 submissions for their essay on voting rights.
The deadline to submit essays is Jan. 10, 2023. For more information, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion or call 800-339-9834.
Book grant
The Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications for its CLiF Year of the Book grant.
Awarded annually to 10 qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the grant provides selected schools with $25,000 in new books and literacy programming, including interactive in-person visits from authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; family literacy events; writing workshops; new books for the school and public libraries; 10 new books for each student to choose and keep; and additional resources during the school year.
The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/year-of-the-book
Generator safety
If your electricity goes out as result of snow and ice, a generator can keep power flowing to your home or business. The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute trade association reminds home and business owners to keep safety in mind when using generators this winter. Tips include:
— Before a storm hits, make sure equipment is in good working order.
— Follow all manufacturer’s instructions/owner’s manuals.
— Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in your home.
— Have the type of fuel on hand, recommended by the generator manufacturer. It’s best to use fresh fuel, but if you are using fuel that has been sitting in a gas can for more than 30 days, add fuel stabilizer to it. Store gas only in an approved container and away from heat sources.
— Ensure portable generators are placed outside and away from windows, doors and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to drift indoors. Never use in an enclosed area or placed inside a home, a building or a garage, even if the windows or doors are open.
— Keep the generator dry. Do not use a generator in wet conditions. Cover and vent a generator. Model-specific tents or generator covers can be found online, at home centers and hardware stores.
— Only add fuel to a cool generator. Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down.
— Plug in safely. If you don’t yet have a transfer switch, you can use the outlets on the generator. It’s best to plug in appliances directly to the generator. If you must use an extension cord, it should be heavy-duty, designed for outdoor use, free of cuts and the plug has all three prongs.
— Install a transfer switch that connects the generator to the circuit panel and lets you power hardwired appliances.
— Do not use the generator to “backfeed” power into your home electrical system. Trying to power your home’s electrical wiring by “backfeeding,” where you plug the generator into a wall outlet, is dangerous.
Forest conserved
One of Vermont’s largest, connected and privately-owned forests outside of the Northeast Kingdom has been protected, thanks to private landowners, Green Ridge Forest LLC, who partnered with the Vermont Land Trust and The Conservation Fund to conserve lands along the spine and easterly flank of the Northfield Mountains.
Visible from Route 12A and Interstate 89, the Green Ridge Forest spans the towns of Braintree, Granville and Rochester, and three counties — Addison, Orange and Windsor. Some of the highest elevation peaks in Vermont are found here, ranging from 800 to 3,000 feet. There are six significant streams that form headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
The Conservation Fund purchased the property from a timber company in 2014 through its Working Forest Fund program, which is dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems through the permanent conservation of at-risk working forests.
When the fund sold the land to Green Ridge LLC, Green Ridge simultaneously conserved the land with Vermont Land Trust, thus ensuring the continued protection of the land’s resources. The land will be managed for timber as well as for its many ecological values, and provide opportunities to the public for hunting and non-motorized recreational access.
The property is predominantly a hardwood forest, with sugar maple, American Beech and yellow birch trees among others. The entire parcel is mapped by Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources as critical bear habitat. The parcel also has over 100 acres of Montane Spruce-Fir forest, a softwood forest found on fragile soils at high elevations. There is extensive frontage on the Class IV Braintree Mountain Road, which connects Braintree to Granville and is used as a corridor for the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers Trail.
