“No Ocean Between Us”
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “No Ocean Between Us,” through Dec. 11, Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean 1945-present; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
”Artists in the Archives”
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
”Feral Stitching”
Town Hall Theater: “Feral Stitching: Four Artists Collaborating,” through Nov. 30, explorations created by Sarah Ashe, Janet Fredericks, Kari Hansen, and Lily Hinrichsen, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Valerie Hird
BCA Center: Valerie Hird, through Jan. 28, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” exploration of humanity’s shared myths through large-scale paintings, animated video and sculpture by Vermont artist; Bill McDowell, through Jan. 28, “Roxham Road to North Elba,” photo installation around borders, migration, privilege, and racism, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Rockwell Kent
UVM Fleming Museum: “Rockwell Kent: Prints from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection,” “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine,” “Call and Response: Personal reflections on the Fleming Collection,” and “The Montier Portraits,” through Dec. 9, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market
Brandon Artists Guild: Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market, through Jan. 29, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
‘The Moors’
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre will present Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,” directed by Michole Biancosino. In this comedy, two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of new faces to their cloistered world sets all three on a strange and dangerous path.
The world of the play is inspired by the Bronte sisters and their writings. The setting, themes, and tone evoke “Wuthering Heights,” “Jane Eyre” or “Agnes Grey” at different times. However, in this experimental take on the genre, the women are in power with no men in sight. When a new governess, Emilie, arrives to a stately house, she discovers the master of the house, Branwell, seems to have disappeared. Also, there doesn’t seem to be a child, so what has she been hired to do? The audience follows her journey into this dangerous environment, where the domestic sphere is just as wild as the landscape of the moors outside.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3 in the Wright Memorial Theatre. A post-show talkback and discussion follows the Friday performance. The performance runs approximately 110 minutes with no intermission.
Stone Valley Arts
POULTNEY — The community is invited to a Holiday Open House and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney. The fundraiser will feature the work of American photographer Alan Nyiri.
After nine years of service to Stone Valley Arts, Erika Schmidt will step down as executive director. She began in 2014 joining as a board member when the newly formed nonprofit operated from the Journal Press Building. In 2015, Schmidt was elected president of the board and, along with David Mook, was instrumental in negotiations with the Preservation Trust of Vermont toward acquiring the “Historic Stone Church” as the permanent home for the community art center. She stepped up as volunteer director to manage and oversee the visual and performing arts programming and was officially hired as executive director in 2019.
Music at CU
CASTLETON — Four of Castleton University’s longest-running music ensembles will present end-of-semester concerts at Casella Theater, Fine Arts Center.
— Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, featuring Josu Elberdin’s Malakatumba, Rosephany Powell’s To Sit And Dream and Anton Bruckner’s Locus Iste.
— String Orchestra at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, featuring Ballet No. 6 from “L’Amant Anonyme” as well as familiar pieces from “The Nutcracker” and “Holiday Inn.”
— Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, featuring the music of Joe Henderson, Kenny Dorham, and more, including special opening acts by Mill River Union High School Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble.
— Wind Symphony at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67 and Leonard Bernstein’s Suite From Candide.
General admission tickets for all performances are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and alumni. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 802-468-1119 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or purchased at the door.
Craft fair
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — All are invited to browse the annual Middletown Springs Craft Fair held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Brigid’s Crossing (formerly the Middletown Springs Inn) and the Middletown Springs Historical Society. Featured are live music, lunch and refreshments at the Historical Society, as well as local crafters at Brigid’s Crossing. For more information, call 802-235-2734.
Red kettle
The Salvation Army is hoping its annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign will mean a brighter holiday season for struggling men, women and children in Vermont. Last year, more than 5,000 individuals were served in Vermont by The Salvation Army during the holidays. The charitable organization is in urgent need of bell ringers and expects to have more than 30 red kettles throughout the state on street corners and shopping areas through Dec. 24. Bell ringers play a key role in collecting donations. Call 866-674-4391 to become a bell ringer.
In addition to giving directly to the red kettle, the Salvation Army has provided other options to donate: Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555; virtual Red Kettle at salarmy.us/nneredkettle online; Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount; and digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any Salvation Army kettle.
Holiday Market
ESSEX JUNCTION — The third annual Vermont Holiday Market returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4, at Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St. in Essex Junction. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans from Vermont and New England each day. Tickets are available at the door. Adult tickets are $5; kids under age 12 get in free. Parking is free.
Maple Conference
The 2022 Vermont Maple Conference, Dec. 7-10, will offer options for learning online, as well as a day of in-person at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, led by maple industry experts and producers. Sessions will be of interest not only to sugar makers but also to foresters who work with maple producers and forest landowners looking to lease to a producer. For details and to register, visit www.vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences online.
Winter construction
With winter construction season underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways. From Oct. 15 to April 15, construction activities may require coverage under the Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 (bit.ly/SW-3-9020 online) when total land disturbance is: Equal to or greater than 1 acre; or less than 1 acre but is part of a larger common plan of development which will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres. For more information, view the permit application instructions at bit.ly/CGP-Guide online).
Bird feeding
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders to avoid attracting bears. The department offers these tips for bird-friendly bird feeding:
— Keep cats inside. Domestic cats are the leading cause of bird death in North America, and feeders can make birds particularly easy prey.
— Place feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window. Being close to, or far from, a window may reduce bird collisions.
— Clean feeders regularly. To eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, feeders should be washed every few weeks with a 10% bleach solution, then rinsed and allowed to dry before refilling.
— Feed birds only between Dec. 1 and April 1 but remove feeders if you see signs of bears. During winter thaws, some bears will occasionally take advantage of the mild weather and leave their den in search of food. If a bear visits your bird feeder or the feeder of someone in your community, it is important to take down your feeder for a week.
Award winners
RUTLAND — The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region honored four members at its annual meeting. Jeff DeJarnette, founder of Tacitly LLC virtual reality startup focusing on the health care industry, was selected as Innovator of the Year. The Business Leader of the Year award was given to the team at Dream Maker Bakers in Killington. John Casella II, co-president of Casella Construction Inc. in Pittsford, was awarded Community Leader of the Year. Rick Gile was named Volunteer of the Year after hundreds of hours helping shape and develop The Hub CoWorks and StartUp Rutland.
Advocacy training
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering free NAMI Smarts for Advocacy trainings from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Jan. 14, 2023, virtually via Zoom. The NAMI Smarts program provides participants with the knowledge and practice they need to share their story of mental health and recovery to effect legislative change. Visit namivt.org/advocacy/ for more information.
For the NAMI Smarts program, email mlemay@namivt.org or call (802) 876-7949, ext. 100.
Public input
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking for public input through a Federal Register request for information on the implementation of more than $19 billion provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will use the investments provided through IRA-funded conservation programs to support farmers and ranchers in adopting and expanding climate-smart activities and systems. NRCS asks for comments on how to target program benefits, quantify impact, and improve program delivery and outreach, especially for underserved producers.
Comments are due Dec. 22 via email to NRCS.IRA.Input@usda.gov
Open enrollment
With just weeks remaining in this year’s Medicare open enrollment season, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation reminds Vermonters to educate themselves about the various types of Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement (also known as “Medigap”) offerings.
The department’s recently developed “Medicare Open Enrollment-Protect Yourself” flyer is about enrollment options and the importance of being vigilant about scammers and other bad actors who may target Medicare participants during open enrollment. Fliers will be delivered to various area agencies on aging where trusted sources can help people choose plans and provide education around Medicare enrollment right for their individual health needs.
For more information, email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or call 800-964-1784.
Civic presence
Vermont Professionals of Color Network announced the launch of their Civic Engagement Listings, with a goal of providing access to previously exclusively white spaces, like nonprofit board of director positions, for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). The new page is designed to increase visibility of nonprofit board and other civic engagement opportunities to BIPOC to fill a much-needed representation gap. It features:
— Opportunity to explore open board and civic positions across Vermont, which is home to over 6,000 nonprofit organizations.
— Resources on the roles and responsibilities of board members, as well as the benefits of sitting on a board.
Visit www.vtpoc.net/board-positions/ for the new Civic Engagement Listings.
Generator safety
If your electricity goes out as result of snow and ice, a generator can keep power flowing to your home or business. The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute trade association reminds home and business owners to keep safety in mind when using generators this winter. Tips include:
— Before a storm hits, make sure equipment is in good working order.
— Follow all manufacturer’s instructions/owner’s manuals.
— Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in your home.
— Have the type of fuel on hand, recommended by the generator manufacturer. It’s best to use fresh fuel, but if you are using fuel that has been sitting in a gas can for more than 30 days, add fuel stabilizer to it. Store gas only in an approved container and away from heat sources.
— Ensure portable generators are placed outside and away from windows, doors and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to drift indoors. Never use in an enclosed area or placed inside a home, a building or a garage, even if the windows or doors are open.
— Keep the generator dry. Do not use a generator in wet conditions. Cover and vent a generator. Model-specific tents or generator covers can be found online, at home centers and hardware stores.
— Only add fuel to a cool generator. Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down.
— Plug in safely. If you don’t yet have a transfer switch, you can use the outlets on the generator. It’s best to plug in appliances directly to the generator. If you must use an extension cord, it should be heavy-duty, designed for outdoor use, free of cuts and the plug has all three prongs.
— Install a transfer switch that connects the generator to the circuit panel and lets you power hardwired appliances.
— Do not use the generator to “backfeed” power into your home electrical system. Trying to power your home’s electrical wiring by “backfeeding,” where you plug the generator into a wall outlet, is dangerous.
