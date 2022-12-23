ACTION ADVISORY
Avoid using the US Postal Service blue collection boxes to deposit critical mail and financial documents such as checks.
CRIMINAL ACTIVITY AND LARCENY: Individuals are “fishing” in USPS blue collection boxes for mail that may contain checks. The perpetrator(s) drop a weighted device coated with a sticky substance into the collection box and retrieve mail. The perpetrators are looking for checks and may discard any envelopes not containing checks. Once they are able to get the checks, they treat the ink on the checks with a chemical to “wash” the checks, covering the payee’s name and the amount and are able to cash the checks before the payee realizes they have been diverted.
These incidents have occurred in Middlebury at collection boxes in East Middlebury and in town. If you’ve dropped a check in the mail at a blue collection box recently, confirm with the intended recipient that they have received the check.
‘Tis the season for fraud. Be careful. Protect your financial transactions and personal information. – Tom Hanley, Chief of Police
New institute
BURLINGTON — Helping Vermont’s rural communities thrive in the face of big challenges brought about by climate change and population shifts will be the focus of a new institute at the University of Vermont.
UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships, which will begin its work immediately but will be formally unveiled in the summer at the UVM Innovation Partnership Summit, is made possible by a $9.3 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, with leadership and support from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
The new institute will bring together the combined resources and expertise of multiple UVM entities to help find solutions to the most pressing problems rural communities are facing, such as a qualified workforce, broadband access, clean water, sustainable energy, suitable housing, food production, supporting more welcoming and inclusive communities, or mitigating the stresses placed on the region’s lakes, rivers and forests.
A separate $9.5 million USDA grant, secured by Leahy, will allow UVM to renovate the Joseph L. Hills Agricultural Science Building on campus, where the Institute for Rural Partnerships will be located once work is completed next year.
Bird count
RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count will take place on Jan. 1. Birds spotted within a 7.5-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Results will be tallied and posted on e-Bird.
For more information or to sign-up, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Pet food
PITTSFORD — Rutland County Humane Society is partnering with Ocean State Job Lot in Rutland and the Rutland Area Disaster Animal Response Team by distributing gift cards to Rutland County food shelves.
As part of the RCHS Community Pet Food program, those in need of pet supplies and food will benefit from these donations during the holiday season.
This season, BROC, the Salvation Army and the Community Cupboard in Rutland, as well as food shelves in Brandon, Pittsford, Killington, West Rutland, Fair Haven, Pawlet, Poultney, Danby, Castleton and Wells, received gift cards. If you need pet food or supplies, please visit your local food shelf.
RCHS is very appreciative of the donations made to the shelter from the community, including, in this case, $200 gift cards from Ocean State Job Lot in Rutland. If pet food and supplies are donated that RCHS cannot use, they work with many of the area food shelves throughout the year to distribute food and supplies to them.
Vaccination clinics
Vermont Health Department walk-in vaccination clinics has expanded hours with more evenings and weekends through the end of December. Starting Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children 6 months to 5 years old. Starting in January 2023, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies or other locations where offered.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to their local Health Department office to be vaccinated. The department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners, and immigrant or refugee community members.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine
Public input
Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study currently underway.
This study will provide a park system assessment, including of park amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue and program delivery. It will identify challenges, and resources needed to maintain core services and enhance offerings to meet current and future demands.
Input is being collected via a link on the state parks’ webpage, vtstateparks.com, and will consist of a community forum for open dialogue, a category-based ideas page, and a short survey. Input will be collected through Feb. 15, 2023.
Licenses and laws
Vermont 2023 hunting, trapping and fishing licenses, as well as the 2023 lawbooks for these activities, are now available on the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website and wherever licenses are sold.
Winter ban
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets reminds all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban began at midnight Dec. 15 and runs through April 1, 2023, when no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont. For more information, call Laura DiPietro 802-595-1990 or Nate Sands 802-224-6850.
Trade shows
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is accepting applications for Trade Show Assistance Grants.
These grants provide Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state and international trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers. Funding totals $50,000 to support Vermont businesses with their trade show marketing between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow or call 802-522-3742 or email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov
Housing funds
FHLBank Boston awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond.
These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program, will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income. As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph and Vergennes.
Youth Council
A group of 28 newly appointed young leaders from across the state met to convene the first meeting of the Vermont State Youth Council. The full-day session, held at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier, brought together youth, diverse across ages, grades, genders, lived experiences, policy interests and other characteristics.
The council is charged with providing Gov. Phil Scott and state legislators advice and recommendations on policies that impact young Vermonters. The council will meet monthly, may hold up to four public hearings annually to take testimony on issues affecting Vermont youth, and will also gather peer input through surveys or polls.
Members of the council are: Deniz Kuser, Emily Maikoo, both of Bennington; Jack Edgar, Mitchel Tasca, Marina Wilson, all of Brattleboro; James Winship, Clarendon; Carver Maxwell, Coventry; Jeremiah Watson, East Haven; Ellie Neckers, Eden; Grace Bourn, Fairlee; Sadie Farris, Grand Isle; Jaxon DalPra, Hartland; Nisha Hickok, Hinesburg; Mason Pastor, Hyde Park; Lilith Bachand, Island Pond; Alida Apgar, Lyndonville; Rebecca Orten, Middlebury; Joshua Stearns, Norwich; Aliyah Ivey-Leake, Shaftsbury; Cooper O’Connell, St. Albans; Augustus Krueger, Underhill; Adrienne Smits, Vergennes; Harmony Devoe, Warren; Jasper Lorien, West Berlin; Astrid Longstreth, West Bolton; Molly Armbrust, White River Junction; Graciela Sanchez, Williston; Amanda Riley, Windsor.
Homeschool program
QUECHEE — The Vermont Institute of Natural Science has been granted an award from The Dorr Foundation to fund a new branch of their Homeschool Initiative program designed to build science literacy and provide a community of learning for children who come from different parts of the Upper Valley.
The new funding would create specialized “STEAM” (science, technology, engineering, art, math) backpacks. Homeschool parents will be able to borrow a themed kit from VINS that provides the necessary directions, background information and scientific tools to teach scientifically and standards-based curriculum for children in K–8.
Visit vinsweb.org/homeschool-program for more information.
Winter air
Scientists and health officials from the National Weather Service in Burlington and Albany, New York, the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation offer guidance for how Vermonters can sign up for air quality forecasts in their area, find out what to do on days with poor air quality, and learn how to improve Vermont’s air quality.
Even in Vermont, air quality can occasionally reach unhealthy levels, especially in the winter when many people are using furnaces, boilers or woodstoves to heat their homes. Here are some ways to protect your health:
— Check your local air quality forecast at www.airnow.gov online.
— Sign up for daily air quality forecasts at www.enviroflash.info or get the app for your Smartphone.
— Set up automatic alerts at VTalert.gov or www.enviroflash.info to receive notifications and guidance when there is poor air quality expected in your area.
— Carpool or use public transportation whenever possible.
— Avoid open burning when poor air quality is forecasted.
— Burning trash is not allowed in Vermont.
— Keep your car in good operating condition and get regular tune ups.
— Inspect, clean and keep heating systems in good working order.
— Find out if your firewood is well seasoned using a moisture meter from a local library.
Heritage donates
RUTLAND — Throughout December, Heritage Family Cares 4 You donated $12,000 to local nonprofits as part of HFCares4U’s Third Annual 12 Days of Giving. The recipients were chosen by employees of each Heritage Family Credit Union branch, who were asked to pick a nonprofit in their community that makes a positive impact.
The donations, given in $1,000 increments, were presented to: BROC Community Action Fuel Fund, Rutland County Humane Society, Brandon Free Public Library, The Feline Connection, Fair Haven Concerned, The Young at Heart Senior Center, Manchester Community Food Cupboard, Turning Point Recovery Center, Neighborhood Connections, Windsor County Youth Services, WSYB Christmas Fund and the Hooksett Food Pantry.
Mailing checks
Vermont’s banking community is seeing an increase in check fraud across the state. It would appear some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of blue USPS mailboxes often located outside of your local post office. The theft is called go fishing, a method criminals will attach something sticky to a weighted object tied to a string, drop it in the mailbox and pull in whatever they can get.
If the envelope contains a check, the thief will alter it by erasing the ink using household chemicals. The check will then be rewritten to a different person, usually for a significant amount and cashed in at an ATM or financial institution. Another common practice is to sell the altered check on the dark web, or in another part of the country.
The banking industry suggests you take the following precautions:
— Use a pen with indelible black gel ink that can’t be erased.
— Deposit mail with checks inside the post office, not in outdoor blue mailboxes.
— If you choose to leave outgoing mail in your mailbox, don’t put up the flag.
— Grab incoming mail right away.
— Deposit mail with checks just before a mailbox’s last pickup.
— Pay your bills online.
— Keep an eye on your bank accounts for potential fraud, and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.
If you believe your check was stolen out of the mail, report it to the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Essay contest
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is an opportunity for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it.
A volunteer panel of Vermont teachers will judge the 250-500-word essays on the students’ ability to articulate an issue and propose a solution, without regard to the students’ political views.
Following the contest, Sanders will enter the essays of the finalists into the Congressional Record — the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Last year, Sasha Lann from Brattleboro Union High School was selected as the winner from 409 submissions for their essay on voting rights.
The deadline to submit essays is Jan. 10, 2023. For more information, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion or call 800-339-9834.
Book grant
The Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications for its CLiF Year of the Book grant.
Awarded annually to 10 qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the grant provides selected schools with $25,000 in new books and literacy programming, including interactive in-person visits from authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; family literacy events; writing workshops; new books for the school and public libraries; 10 new books for each student to choose and keep; and additional resources during the school year.
The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/year-of-the-book
Forest conserved
One of Vermont’s largest, connected and privately-owned forests outside of the Northeast Kingdom has been protected, thanks to private landowners, Green Ridge Forest LLC, who partnered with the Vermont Land Trust and The Conservation Fund to conserve lands along the spine and easterly flank of the Northfield Mountains.
Visible from Route 12A and Interstate 89, the Green Ridge Forest spans the towns of Braintree, Granville and Rochester, and three counties — Addison, Orange and Windsor. Some of the highest elevation peaks in Vermont are found here, ranging from 800 to 3,000 feet. There are six significant streams that form headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
The Conservation Fund purchased the property from a timber company in 2014 through its Working Forest Fund program, which is dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems through the permanent conservation of at-risk working forests.
When the fund sold the land to Green Ridge LLC, Green Ridge simultaneously conserved the land with Vermont Land Trust, thus ensuring the continued protection of the land’s resources. The land will be managed for timber as well as for its many ecological values, and provide opportunities to the public for hunting and non-motorized recreational access.
The property is predominantly a hardwood forest, with sugar maple, American Beech and yellow birch trees among others. The entire parcel is mapped by Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources as critical bear habitat. The parcel also has over 100 acres of Montane Spruce-Fir forest, a softwood forest found on fragile soils at high elevations. There is extensive frontage on the Class IV Braintree Mountain Road, which connects Braintree to Granville and is used as a corridor for the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers Trail.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
