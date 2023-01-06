Audubon event
Rutland County Audubon reports the Winter Regulars and Rarities Birding Trip will be held Jan. 14 (rain date Jan. 21); meet at 8:30 a.m. at Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon. The trip north will search out winter visitors such as rough-legged hawks, snow buntings and winter ducks. Dress for the weather and bring lunch. For more information, call 802-773-8716 before 8 a.m.
Legal services
Legal Services Corporation nonprofit has announced Technology Initiative Grants for 29 legal services providers across the country. Legal Services Vermont is one of the organizations selected for a grant-funded project that leverages technology in delivering legal help to low-income residents.
Based in Burlington, Legal Services Vermont serves residents around Vermont at no charge, offering civil (not criminal) legal services and community legal education for eligible, low-income Vermonters. Legal Services Vermont will create online guided interviews to walk Vermonters through filling out court forms such as relief from abuse, divorce and small claims and also offers video-supported, legal roadmaps to help solve some common legal issues at legalservicesvt.org/new-roadmaps online.
Avian influenza
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds the public to take precautions around wild birds, as highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille counties have had to be destroyed after exposure to the virus, commonly known as avian flu.
HPAI poses a low risk to human health. However, the virus causes severe illness and high mortality in poultry. Transmission from wild birds is a primary cause of infection in domestic flocks, and human exposure can contribute to spread of the virus.
Vermonters are requested to report sightings of multiple dead birds in the same area to wildlife officials by email to fwinformation@vermont.gov, or call 802-828-1000. Sick birds should not be taken into homes or rehabilitation facilities, and bird feeders should be washed frequently and placed far away from areas that might bring wild birds into contact with domestic fowl.
Visit the HPAI bulletin online at vtfishandwildlife.com to find information to help distinguish between natural expected bird mortality versus something that may be more serious, as well as up-to-date guidance for minimizing the spread of HPAI from wild birds.
Balint staff
Rep.-elect Becca Balint, D-Vt., has announced further staff hires.
Washington, D.C., staff:
Taryn Brown will be operations director and scheduler. She has been on Capitol Hill for nearly a decade and currently serves as the deputy chief of staff for Congressman Andy Levin of Michigan.
Sophie Pollock will be communications director. She served in Rep. Ritchie Torres’ office over the last two years, mostly recently as communications director.
Peter Trombley will be the legislative correspondent. Trombley was the regional organizing director on Balint’s congressional primary campaign in northwest Vermont, and deputy political director during the general election.
Xitlali Pacheco Ramirez will be staff assistant in Washington. She served as a legislative intern for U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.
Vermont staff:
Aileen Lachs will be the director of constituent services. She has served as an immigration caseworker for Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Jessica Nordhaus will be director of community outreach. Most recently, she directed Change the Story VT, leading the initiative until 2022.
Carolyn Wesley will be Vermont director of operations and culture. She most recently served as chief of staff to Balint in the Vermont Senate President Pro Tem’s office.
Morgan Nichols will be a community liaison/constituent service representative. She is currently Vermont Main Street Alliance state director.
Thomas Renner will be a community liaison/constituent service representative. He most recently worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Owen Doherty will be the Vermont staff assistant. He is currently the executive assistant to the Vermont State Treasurer.
New executive director
MONTPELIER — Monica Weeber, of Winooski, has been named executive director of the Crime Research Group, Vermont nonprofit criminal justice research organization. The group’s board of directors welcomes Weeber from the Vermont Department of Corrections, where she most recently served as director of strategic development. She also managed the state’s Justice Reinvestment initiative and led DOC’s five-year research project studying prison climate and adoption of programs aimed at improving prison administration and reducing recidivism.
Resort donations
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort has given more than $300,000 in cash and in-kind charitable donations through its Play Forever corporate responsibility commitment in 2022.
Beneficiaries include a variety ranging from global interests such as the American Red Cross’s Ukrainian War Relief, to local efforts such as installing a new ice rink at Killington Recreation Center.
Rutland Area Robotics, a high school group teaching technology skills, received a donation. A $40,000 pledge was made to become the presenting sponsor of Come Alive Outside’s Mobile Passport App.
Additional 2022 recipients include Vermont Adaptive, Killington Mountain School, Pico Ski Club, Vermont Ski & Ride Museum, Town of Killington Rec. Dept., Change the World Kids, Mount Holly Parent Teacher Student Association, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, Teen Challenge, Rutland Mental Health Services, Chaffee Art Center, Girls on the Run of Vermont Inc. and more.
Stew and bread
WOODSTOCK — The next installment of the Billings Backyard Workshop Series will feature Cozy Stews & Breads with Chef Emery Gray from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, followed by a 30-minute Q&A, in the Billings Farm & Museum Learning Kitchen. Wearing a face mask is encouraged and appreciated for the indoor space.
Billings Backyard is designed to teach sustainable living skills to adult participants and is underwritten by a grant from the SpringRiver Private Foundation Trust. Each workshop includes hands-on demonstrations and steps for incorporating these skills into everyday life. The session is $15/person, $10/member. For registration and course details, visit tinyurl.com/BBYCozyStews online.
Support group
RUTLAND — Claudia Courcelle, director of Care Management for Community Health, and her team of care managers will hold their first Alzheimer’s support group meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Community Health Allen Pond, 71 Allen St. Suite 403, Rutland. Future meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month.
The support groups designed by the Alzheimer’s Association create safe environments where caregivers and family members can share feelings, thoughts and experiences. The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association trains volunteers and community groups to help build a network of support facilitators around the state. Three Community Health care managers volunteered to manage the Rutland County support group, Kelsey Bathalon, Margaret Thompson and Russ Webber.
In the next three years, Vermont is projected to have a 30% increase in people over the age of 65 who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Currently, over 13,000 Vermonters over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is projected to climb to 17,000 by 2025 (not including younger onset). Dementia patients need five to nine hours of care daily.
For more information about the Community Health support group, email kbathalon@chcrr.org or call 802-855-2255 or the Alzheimer’s Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Wetland values
This holiday season, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is taking some time to reflect on the gifts that wetlands provide statewide. Marking where land and water meet, wetlands may be saturated or flooded by water year-round or for a few weeks of the year. Spanning over 300,000 acres, Vermont’s wetlands range from marshes and bogs to forested swamps.
The Vermont Wetlands Program within DEC implements the Vermont Wetland Rules through education, project review and enforcement. With over 1,000 projects to review each year, the program identifies and protects wetlands and their benefits.
In 2011, Tropical Storm Irene damaged hundreds of roads, bridges and culverts, contaminated drinking water systems, and flooded thousands of acres of farmland. In Rutland, historically high flows led to destructive flooding along the Otter Creek. Just 30 miles downstream, Middlebury saw less damage with wetlands and floodplains acting as sponges to absorb excess flood water.
Landowners, farmers, realtors, nonprofits and towns can use the DEC’s Wetland Screening Tool to find out about wetlands on a property. To find out what state environmental permits may be needed for a new project, Vermonters can visit the online Permit Navigator tool at dec.vermont.gov/permitnavigator and for more information on wetlands, their functions and values, view dec.vermont.gov/watershed/wetlands/resources online.
Ag data
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data, ensuring no individual operation or producer can be identified. All reports are available on the NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov.
— Census of Agriculture
In November, an invitation was mailed to all known agriculture producers across the 50 states to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. By completing the survey, producers can tell their story and help generate opportunities that better serve them and future generations. For more information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/agcensus.
— Northeast Region I farm labor
Northeast Region I (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont) statistics: There were 41,000 workers hired directly by farms during the week of Oct. 9-15, 2022. All hired workers worked an average of 40.9 hours during the survey week. The average wage rate for all hired workers was $17.87 per hour. Field workers earned an average of $17.15 per hour and livestock workers averaged $16.38 per hour. Field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $16.92 per hour.
There were 41,000 workers hired directly by farms during the week of July 10-16, 2022. All hired workers worked an average of 39.4 hours during the survey week. The average wage rate for all hired workers was $17.67 per hour. Field workers earned an average of $17.08 per hour and livestock workers averaged $16.17 per hour. Field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $16.80 per hour.
— Commercial floriculture
Beginning in late December, the 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey (2022 production year) is conducted with approximately 2,700 producers throughout all 11 states in the Northeast. Growers are asked to provide information on production area, sales of floriculture commodities, and the number of agricultural workers on their operations. Growers can complete the survey by mail, phone, or online at agcounts.usda.gov.
— Bee and honey production
In January and February 2023, a survey will collect data from more than 8,500 beekeepers nationwide. Bee and honey production, disposition and income data on colony numbers, honey production, stocks and sales will help evaluate conditions from year to year, and promote programs designed to ensure the viability of beekeepers and agricultural pollination services.
— Year-end surveys
Year-end surveys are done in December for crops, hogs and poultry. In January, we ask growers for their help to measure production of other commodities for 2022. The milk production, cattle, sheep and goats surveys are conducted in all major states to generate national and state production statistics for 2022. Producers who receive these surveys may respond online, by mail or fax. A NASS representative will contact producers who do not respond to offer the option of a telephone or personal interview. Data from these surveys are used by producers, agribusinesses and policymakers as a decision-making tool. The results from these surveys will be released on Jan. 31, 2023.
Lecture series
The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, continues its 2022-23 Lecture Series, The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont. The program, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, presents a panel discussion, “Climate Change and Social Justice.”
The panel, moderated by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, includes Kashka Orlow, advocate and private consultant, participating with Vermont’s Climate Council on the Just Transitions subcommittee addressing connections between social equity and climate issues; and Judy Dow, the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women and families across New England. Gedakina helps reclaim and preserve cultural traditions, such as gardening, basketry and beading.
The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but all guests must register at www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs online.
Grass-fed dairy
To help farmers make an informed decision about switching their cows to grass- and legume-based diets, the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program is sponsoring a free, four-week, online course this winter. Registration at go.uvm.edu/registergrassfeddairycourse is required. Classes start at 10:30 a.m., include two separate sessions, and are:
Jan. 20, Introduction to Grass-Fed Dairy and Land Base Assessment.
Jan. 27, Soil Fertility and Dairy Nutrition and Agronomy.
Feb. 3, Herd Management and Monitoring and Cost of Production.
Feb. 7, Review of Key Points and a Grass-Fed Dairy Farmer Panel.
Course materials, including the newly published Grass-Fed Dairy Production Manual, recordings of the presentations, speaker bios and supplemental resources will be available through an online resource hub. Farmers without internet access will have a call-in option for the weekly classes and can request to receive course materials, included a printed copy of the manual, by mail.
Soil health grants
Through a recently awarded three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture Conservation Innovation Grant, the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program and the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts have partnered to develop soil health peer learning groups for farmers.
The project will begin in winter 2023 with farmer recruitment, soil health benchmarking and plan development in the first year, followed by implementation and discovery in subsequent years. It will include both virtual and on-farm meetings. For more information, call 802-524-6501, ext. 437, or email heather.darby@uvm.edu.
State officials
Treasurer-elect Mike Pieciak announced he has selected Gavin Boyles to serve as deputy state treasurer beginning in January. Outgoing Treasurer Beth Pearce also announced the retirement of Deputy Treasurer, Michael Clasen, at the end of December after 30 years of service, including deputy treasurer, deputy secretary of administration, deputy auditor, and retirement division director.
Boyles most recently worked as general counsel for the Department of Financial Regulation overseeing its legal functions and a team of nine legal professionals. His 14 years in Vermont government includes as an assistant attorney general and as law clerk for Chief Justice Paul Reiber at the Vermont Supreme Court.
Black artists
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center announced a call to Black artists and artisans celebrating Black history. February is National Black History Month for remembrance, recognition and education. Black artists are invited to submit artwork or other creations to the Chaffee for display in the upcoming exhibit Jan. 13 to March 3, 2023. Deadline to send letters of interest is Jan. 3. Artwork drop off is Jan. 6-7, or by arrangement. Send inquiries, digital photos and short bio to info@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Knitters help
CASTLETON — Members of Castleton Community Center Knitters Network made more than 300 mittens and hats to deliver to children in area schools, as well as a number of area nonprofits, including Castleton Cares, Fair Haven Concerned, Dodge House, Dismas House, Rutland County Head Start, Veterans Affairs and Community Health Centers in Castleton and Shoreham.
Career studies
FAIR HAVEN — Hubbardton Forge in Castleton is in collaboration with Fair Haven Union High School providing students with direct workplace experiences. From September through January, students from FHUHS’s Career Exploration course participate in monthly, 90-minute field trips. Students see firsthand how subjects taught in school are directly applied within the various Hubbardton Forge departments.
During the tour, each department team leader describes the skills and content knowledge needed to accomplish the job of that area, this is then connected with topics of interest to students through inquiry. The team at Hubbardton Forge provides the students an opportunity to meet some graduation requirements while exploring career readiness.
Licenses and laws
Vermont 2023 hunting, trapping and fishing licenses, as well as the 2023 law books for these activities, are now available on the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website and wherever licenses are sold.
Trade shows
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is accepting applications for Trade Show Assistance Grants.
These grants provide Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state and international trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers. Funding totals $50,000 to support Vermont businesses with their trade show marketing between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow online, call 802-522-3742 or email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov.
Essay contest
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is an opportunity for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it.
A volunteer panel of Vermont teachers will judge the 250-500-word essays on the students’ ability to articulate an issue and propose a solution, without regard to the students’ political views.
Following the contest, Sanders will enter the essays of the finalists into the Congressional Record — the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Last year, Sasha Lann from Brattleboro Union High School was selected as the winner from 409 submissions for their essay on voting rights.
The deadline to submit essays is Jan. 10, 2023. For more information, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion or call 800-339-9834.
Book grant
The Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications for its CLiF Year of the Book grant.
Awarded annually to 10 qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the grant provides selected schools with $25,000 in new books and literacy programming, including interactive in-person visits from authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; family literacy events; writing workshops; new books for the school and public libraries; 10 new books for each student to choose and keep; and additional resources during the school year.
The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/year-of-the-book
Forest conserved
One of Vermont’s largest, connected and privately-owned forests outside of the Northeast Kingdom has been protected, thanks to private landowners, Green Ridge Forest LLC, who partnered with the Vermont Land Trust and The Conservation Fund to conserve lands along the spine and easterly flank of the Northfield Mountains.
Visible from Route 12A and Interstate 89, the Green Ridge Forest spans the towns of Braintree, Granville and Rochester, and three counties — Addison, Orange and Windsor. Some of the highest elevation peaks in Vermont are found here, ranging from 800 to 3,000 feet. There are six significant streams that form headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
The Conservation Fund purchased the property from a timber company in 2014 through its Working Forest Fund program, which is dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems through the permanent conservation of at-risk working forests.
When the fund sold the land to Green Ridge LLC, Green Ridge simultaneously conserved the land with Vermont Land Trust, thus ensuring the continued protection of the land’s resources. The land will be managed for timber as well as for its many ecological values, and provide opportunities to the public for hunting and non-motorized recreational access.
The property is predominantly a hardwood forest, with sugar maple, American Beech and yellow birch trees among others. The entire parcel is mapped by Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources as critical bear habitat. The parcel also has over 100 acres of Montane Spruce-Fir forest, a softwood forest found on fragile soils at high elevations. There is extensive frontage on the Class IV Braintree Mountain Road, which connects Braintree to Granville and is used as a corridor for the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers Trail.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
