POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts will host a Winter Film Series at Green Mountain Community School, 1 Brennan Circle in Poultney. Free admission, refreshments, and all films will be followed by a discussion.
Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. “Moonlight,” rated R, a look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young man growing up in Miami, winner of multiple Oscars including Best Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Friday, March 3, 7 p.m. “Loving Vincent,” rated PG-13, the story of Vincent Van Gogh in the style of his paintings.
Friday March 17, 7 p.m. “The Bookshop,” rated PG, a widow risks everything to open a bookshop in a 1959, conservative East Anglian coastal town.
Audubon event
The 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is taking place Feb. 17-20. Bird watchers count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, then enter their checklists at birdcount.org online. All the data contributes to a snapshot of bird distribution and help scientists monitor change over the past 25 years. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society with partner Bird Studies Canada and is made possible in part by sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.
Flower show
ESSEX JUNCTION — “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” 2023 Vermont Flower Show will be held March 3-5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 60+) and college students, $7 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets or in store at Claussen’s Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm, Gardener’s Supply in Williston and Burlington, and beginning on Feb. 5 all Market 32 stores. Tickets will also be available at the door. Parking for this event is free.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The February Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Proceeds go to support library programs, designated projects and collections. For more information, call 802-773-1860.
Prouty registration
LEBANON, N.H. — The Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center announce registration is now open for the 42nd annual Prouty fundraiser to benefit cancer research and patient and family support services at the center. The July 14-15 event participation options include cycling, walking, rowing, golfing and the Prouty Ultimate (two days of cycling throughout New Hampshire and Vermont). Virtual participation is also available.
Since its inception, the Prouty has raised more than $52 million to support cancer research and patient support services. Visit www.theprouty.org for more information and to register.
New board members
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility welcomes three members to its board of directors: John Kim of the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business, Karen Lawson of Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Kate Ogden of Seventh Generation.
Throughout his career, Kim has worked at community-based nonprofits, large international NGOs and spent 10 years at The Walt Disney Co. and Herman Miller.
Before joining Lawson’s Finest Liquids full time in 2017, Lawson had a 20-year career in Vermont state government holding a variety of roles, including housing coordinator with the Department of Corrections, manager of the state’s Serious and Violent Reentry grant program, as well as work at the secretary of state’s office to launch the Safe at Home program which provides address confidentiality to victims of violence.
Prior to joining Seventh Generation, Ogden spent 12 years at the global environmental organization Greenpeace, most recently as deputy director of the Grassroots Department.
VBSR is a statewide, nonprofit business association to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact. It seeks board members who identify as women and non-binary, people of color, veterans, individuals with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, rural businesses and other identities and lived experiences traditionally underrepresented in dominant business culture.
Hunting blinds
Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from state waters earlier must do so before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. State law requires removal to protect natural areas and prevent boating accidents after the ice melts. Wardens annually record names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections.
Scholarship booklet
For students who are applying to college this year, or who are looking for financial help for ongoing college study or for continuing education, every year, VSAC compiles a scholarship booklet of Vermont-specific opportunities, available only to Vermont residents or to students who will work in Vermont after graduation. This year’s booklet includes information on 133 scholarships administered by VSAC, plus an additional 40 scholarships run by outside organizations.
The application deadline is Feb. 15 for all VSAC-assisted scholarships, and all of those programs require a completed FAFSA and Unified Scholarship Application, plus a general essay. To download the VSAC 2023-2024 scholarship booklet, visit vsac.org or call 800-642-3177.
Vermont Folklife hire
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife nonprofit announced the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic and be responsible for managing programs, including the Young Tradition Festival, May 4-7; the weeklong Trad Camp, July 2023; Fiddleheads; Touring Group; the Instrument Petting Zoo and Instrument Loan Program, and the Youth Commission, among others to enhance Vermont Folklife’s reach among young Vermonters.
Previously, Drury served as Saxon Hill School director of dducation since 2018. He has worked in early childhood education for 20 years. Drury has a lifelong connection to traditional music and dance, having been raised in Vermont by parents steeped in Franco-American, Irish and other traditional music and dance communities.
Dairy conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington, for the first in-person gathering since the beginning of the pandemic. This one-day conference features speakers from across the country sharing information about topics ranging from sustainability to dairy management. Also included will be the 2022 Vermont Milk Quality Awards, presented by Vermont Dairy Industry Association. Visit vtdairyconference.com to register.
Native American art
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum has established a new curatorship in Native American Art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum’s first associate curator of Native American Art. She will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection of Indigenous art and material culture and organize an exhibition highlighting The Perry Collection of Native American masterworks. Sunnergren will guide the museum’s program in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators and community leaders. Her first project will be on view June 24 through Oct. 22 in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Murphy Gallery.
‘Real Rutland Feud’
RUTLAND — The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region announced the return of the annual “Real Rutland Feud” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Paramount Theatre. Based on the TV game show “Family Feud,” this year’s event will feature teams from local businesses and organizations including: Xfinity vs. Town of Brandon, Community Health vs. NewStory Center, Killington Resort vs. Green Mountain Power, Rutland Regional Medical Center vs. Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Fabian Earth Moving vs. Casella Construction.
Ticket sales opened Jan. 7, for $30 each, are available during regular business hours at the Paramount Theatre Box Office or online anytime at www.paramountvt.org online. Proceeds benefit CEDRR’s Regional Marketing Initiative–Real Rutland. For more information, visit rutlandvermont.com/realrutlandfeud for more information.
Electricity webinars
The Vermont Department of Public Service is hosting a webinar series to share information and answer questions about Vermont’s current electric system. The webinar series is the first of the public engagement opportunities planned by the department as part of the process to comprehensively review the state’s renewable and clean electricity policies and programs.
Webinar 2: “Current renewable electricity policies” — Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Webinar 3: “Parking lot session to cover additional questions” — Thursday, March 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Monday, March 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit publicservice.vermont.gov/renewables or email PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov.
Hemp conference
The fifth annual Vermont Industrial Hemp Conference will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23 virtually. Nationally recognized hemp experts and entrepreneurs will speak on topics ranging from production and regulatory updates to the future of the hemp foods industry.
Registration is $50 and is open until noon Feb. 21. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are available. For more information and registration, visit go.uvm.edu/2023industrialhempconference or call 802-656-5665, ext. 3.
Solar energy
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced it is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy. The Shared Solar Program unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years.
The monthly savings for qualified customers will be in addition to discounts customers can already receive through GMP’s energy assistance program. GMP plans to start enrolling customers for solar savings this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year.
Call to artists
HUNTINGTON — “Spark!” is the Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2023 art show seeking works showing a “spark” moment that fueled a lifelong love of birds and birding. Up to three works of art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. For more details, email museum@birdsofvermont.org or call 802-434-2167.
Energy equity
Vermont Green FC is partnering with the GreenSavingSmart program to help grow awareness of the statewide initiative that advances energy equity by addressing energy burdens — a household’s energy expenses divided by its income — and financial literacy. The aim is to bridge the gap between global and local efforts to address climate change by prioritizing and serving the people and communities most harmed by the effects of climate change. Launched in March 2022, GreenSavingSmart provides free coaching services and assistance to low- to moderate-income individuals and families.
This initiative, spearheaded by Capstone Community Action in Barre, will be delivered through the Vermont Community Action Partnership, including BROC Community Action in southwestern Vermont, Capstone in central Vermont, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity in northwestern Vermont, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action. This network comprises the largest anti-poverty organization in Vermont.
Aging in place
Steven Thompson has launched Seniors Helping Seniors in southern and central Vermont. His goal is to make Seniors Helping Seniors Vermont the leader in quality in-home care throughout the state. Seniors Helping Seniors was founded in 1998 and the brand opened to franchising in 2006. Its network has grown to 100 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information, visit SHSVermont.com
