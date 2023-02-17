Book Launch
Sas Carey Book Launch in Middlebury. Friday, Feb. 17, 7PM. Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane CT. Sas Carey will launch her book Marrying Mongolia: A Memoir at this event. Find out what led Carey to end up in Mongolia’s taiga with Dukha reindeer herders. Signed and personalized copies of the book will be available.
Student art
BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild gallery will exhibit the annual 2023 Student Art Show from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-26. The exhibit is presented by Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union K-12 students and their educators, John Brodowski, Jennifer Hogan, Matt Aucoin, Dasha Kalisz and Dakota Rider. Students can visit and enter a raffle to win art supplies. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Oscar Wilde comedy
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Players present its production of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater. Opening night tickets on Feb. 16, are $14 and all other tickets are $19. For tickets, visit www.townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222.
Set in late 19th-century England, the play pokes fun at the pretentiousness of the upper-class Victorian society that forces Jack and Algernon to create fictitious lives to avoid the social repercussions of their seemingly less attractive lifestyles. But their clever tricks become increasingly difficult to maintain when they insist on proposing marriage to the women they love.
Chamber hires
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has hired Doug Corman as business development manager and Ellie Schabel as director of events and business education.
Corman spent over 30 years in the insurance business, holding positions in sales, sales management, executive level positions, and had an ownership stake in a large independent insurance agency. Schabel previously held positions with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Halyard Brewing Co.; she is also a personal care assistant for children with varying abilities throughout Vermont.
Dairy conference
RANDOLPH CENTER — The 11th annual Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference will be held March 9 in Judd Hall on the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph Center. Farmers will learn about strategies to manage high feed costs, satellite imagery for better pasture management and research on bedding and mastitis, among other topics.
The registration fee is $25, includes lunch, and will be accepted until March 6 at go.uvm.edu/2023organicdairyconference online. Anyone without internet access or with questions about registration, should call 802-656-8407. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Vermont Public hires
Vermont Public has hired two local media leaders to expand service on digital platforms and reach a broader and more diverse audience. April McCullum will join the newsroom as digital editor, bringing experience of nine years at the Burlington Free Press. Michael Dougherty will take on the role of director of digital strategy, most recently a senior editor at VTDigger, leading the politics team.
GMP recognition
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power earned a spot on the Smart Electric Power Alliance 2023 Utility Transformation Leaderboard in recognition of its progress toward a carbon-free electricity sector. GMP supplies Vermont with power that is 100% carbon free and 78% renewable on an annual basis and is committed to having a 100% renewable energy supply by 2030.
PPNNE award
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, measuring patient satisfaction through after-visit surveys. Annually, Press Ganey ranks the top hospitals and health systems across the country and recognized PPNNE for their outstanding performance in the category of patient experience.
Alzheimer’s awareness
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Eligible teens are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or a video (no more than four minutes long) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university this fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
New executive director
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announced Diane Bargiel is the new executive director at the arts center. She has over 35 years of experience in the performing arts as a presenter, educator, performer, manager, and division and department chair.
In 2021, Bargiel retired from SUNY Adirondack as the last Humanities division chair and associate professor of music. In 2015, Bargiel received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities, and in 1995, while at Susquehanna University, was presented the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. She had served on the first Poultney 2020 planning committee, as a past board member of the Killington section of the Green Mountain Club, and is currently on the board of Stone Valley Arts.
Internship fair
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Animal Science Internship Fair will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 4 at UVM’s Paul R. Miller Research and Education Center, 500 Spear St., South Burlington. The drop-in event will provide an opportunity for high school and college students to explore internship and job opportunities in the animal sciences. Admission is free. Registration is not required, but anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, should call 802-656-2108 or email ckrohan@uvm.edu by Feb. 20.
RCHS
The Winter Warmth Fundraiser is happening now. To help pay for the fuel to keep the shelter warm, visit rchsvt.org to donate any amount you wish for three entries into the drawing where prizes include $300 first place, $200 second place, $100 third place. The drawing will be held March 31 at the shelter.
February is Adopt-a-Rescued-Rabbit Month. For more information, call the Adoption Center at 802-483-6700.
RCHS 2023 calendars are now half price at $10 ($14 if ordering online). All proceeds support the animals of RCHS. Stop at RCHS from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to purchase one.
Winterfest returns
RUTLAND — After a two-year hiatus, Winterfest returns in full Feb. 17-25 with events for all ages and abilities, including sledding down Center Street, human foosball and the Real Rutland Feud.
Things kick off Friday, Feb. 17, with a snowy story walk at Pine Hill Park. On Saturday, Giorgetti Arena opens its doors for free ice skating 5-7 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, folks can sled down Center Street and play or participate in a game of Human Foosball. Registration is $50 per team and funds go to support Come Alive Outside; spectators watch for free. Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., kids and adults can wear their PJs at the Paramount to watch a flick, then join in the Great Bigfoot Chase at the Rutland Free Library at 1 p.m. Thursday evening at 6 p.m., corn-holers will compete in a mini tournament at Rutland Recreation Center. Friday night at 6:30, bring the kids or a date to Skate with Bigfoot. The Loved Ones and Little Ones Dance wraps up Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 25, along with the Real Rutland Feud at 7 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre; tickets to the Loved Ones and Little Ones Dance are $15 per couple while tickets to the Real Rutland Feud are $30 per person.
For more information, email aprilc@rutlandrec.com, visit www.rutlandrec.com/winterfestevents or call 802-773-1853.
Council members
The Vermont Women’s Fund of Vermont Community Foundation announced six new Vermonters to its governing board/council. The new council members are Margae Diamond, Bennington; Kimberley Rupe, Danville; Norka Chamorro, Johnson; Karen Moran, Killington; Alex Hilliard, Poultney; Alison Whritenour, Williston.
They join current members Dru Roessle, vice-chair, Danville; Mari McClure, Jericho; Sujata Moorti, Middlebury; Wangene Hall, Quechee; Dennise Casey, chair, South Burlington; Helena Van Voorst, Vergennes; Candice White, Waitsfield.
The fund grantmaking supports nonprofit organizations that work to advance gender equity and justice on behalf of women and girls in Vermont. The annual grant cycle is currently accepting applications with a deadline of March 21. Visit vermontwomensfund.org for more information.
Teachers grant
BURLINGTON — The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently awarded an education grant to the University of Vermont Lake Champlain Sea Grant program to create the Watershed Alliance Teacher and Researcher Partnership. This new partnership will support middle- and high-school teachers employed by schools in the Lake Champlain Basin in Vermont and New York. The year-long program includes hands-on learning opportunities aboard the R/V Marcelle Melosira, UVM’s state-of-the-art research vessel; involvement in ongoing water research projects; and development of educational materials and lesson plans.
Teachers will be selected through an application process; applications will be accepted until Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/watr and successful applicants notified by mid-March. Priority will be given to teachers from schools with a high percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch and/or diverse student bodies. Teaching teams are encouraged to sign up together. Once accepted, if a disability-related accommodation is needed to participate, teachers should call 802-391-4410 or email akeaton@uvm.edu by May 1.
Peer network
DERBY — Climate change, inflation, family relationships, financial instability, equipment breakdowns, mental and physical health, and regulatory changes are among the many issues and stressors that farmer owners deal with on a regular basis. Starting this month, a group of trained farmers, Farm First Farmer Peer Network, are available to talk to other farmers who need help working through things, or accessing counseling. The network, the first of its kind in the country, provides farm owners with easy access to confidential support. To find a peer, visit farmfirst.org/peer-support-network or call 802-318-5538.
Crop conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The 2023 No-Till and Cover Crop Conference, March 2 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road in South Burlington, will provide information and research updates to farmers and field crop growers on cover crop and manure management. The conference will be hosted by University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program and Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team. Invited speakers hail from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Registration is $75, $50 for students, payable by Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/2023ntcc online. Registrations also can be made through the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407. For disability-related accommodations, call 802-656-7753.
Film series
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts will host a Winter Film Series at Green Mountain Community School, 1 Brennan Circle in Poultney. Free admission, refreshments, and all films will be followed by a discussion.
Friday, March 3, 7 p.m. “Loving Vincent,” rated PG-13, the story of Vincent Van Gogh in the style of his paintings.
Friday March 17, 7 p.m. “The Bookshop,” rated PG, a widow risks everything to open a bookshop in a 1959, conservative East Anglian coastal town.
Visit stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
Flower show
ESSEX JUNCTION — “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” 2023 Vermont Flower Show will be held March 3-5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 60+) and college students, $7 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets or in store at Claussen’s Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm, Gardener’s Supply in Williston and Burlington, and beginning on Feb. 5 all Market 32 stores. Tickets will also be available at the door. Parking for this event is free.
Vermont Folklife hire
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife nonprofit announced the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic and be responsible for managing programs, including the Young Tradition Festival, May 4-7; the weeklong Trad Camp, July 2023; Fiddleheads; Touring Group; the Instrument Petting Zoo and Instrument Loan Program, and the Youth Commission, among others to enhance Vermont Folklife’s reach among young Vermonters.
Previously, Drury served as Saxon Hill School director of dducation since 2018. He has worked in early childhood education for 20 years. Drury has a lifelong connection to traditional music and dance, having been raised in Vermont by parents steeped in Franco-American, Irish and other traditional music and dance communities.
Native American art
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum has established a new curatorship in Native American Art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum’s first associate curator of Native American Art. She will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection of Indigenous art and material culture and organize an exhibition highlighting The Perry Collection of Native American masterworks. Sunnergren will guide the museum’s program in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators and community leaders. Her first project will be on view June 24 through Oct. 22 in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Murphy Gallery.
Hemp conference
The fifth annual Vermont Industrial Hemp Conference will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23 virtually. Nationally recognized hemp experts and entrepreneurs will speak on topics ranging from production and regulatory updates to the future of the hemp foods industry.
Registration is $50 and is open until noon Feb. 21. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are available. For more information and registration, visit go.uvm.edu/2023industrialhempconference or call 802-656-5665, ext. 3.
Solar energy
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced it is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy. The Shared Solar Program unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years.
The monthly savings for qualified customers will be in addition to discounts customers can already receive through GMP’s energy assistance program. GMP plans to start enrolling customers for solar savings this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year.
Call to artists
HUNTINGTON — “Spark!” is the Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2023 art show seeking works showing a “spark” moment that fueled a lifelong love of birds and birding. Up to three works of art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. For more details, email museum@birdsofvermont.org or call 802-434-2167.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.