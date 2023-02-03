Audubon letter
WEST RUTLAND — Through a generous donation, Rutland County Audubon has been able to successfully refurbish nearly the entire boardwalk on Marble Street at the West Rutland Marsh. Carpenter, Dennis Duhaine, made the well-worn, oft-used (and vandalized) structure look fresh and new, as well as making it safer for all to use. Come out and see it for yourself and enjoy the view and the birds at our feeding station there.
At the boardwalk entrance is an informative kiosk, which is also awaiting refurbishing due to weather and vandalism. Next to the kiosk is our feeding station with various feeders and seeds, surrounding an old cellar hole.
Bennington College
BENNINGTON — As a result of a year-long effort by Bennington College’s Vice President for Facilities Management and Planning Andrew Schlatter with cooperation from Paula Sagerman, historic preservation consultant, and Vermont Division of Historic Preservation (VDHP) State Architectural Historian Devin Colman, the Bennington College campus has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The nomination work was funded in part by a Certified Local Government Grant from VDHP, which Bennington College applied for jointly with the Town of Bennington.
Bennington College buildings ranging from the 1785 Shingle Cottage to the expansive gray-stone mansion of the Jennings Estate, the wood-framed Colonial Revival houses to the mid-century modernist structures, are composed of 57 individual structures, now the newly designated Bennington College Historic District.
Concurrently with the historic designation, AIA Vermont awarded Centerline Architects of Bennington with a Merit Award in the Historic Preservation, Adaptive Reuse, and Rehabilitation category for The Barn at Bennington College.
Firearms storage
Vermonters who need to remove firearms from their homes now have access to a renewed program that provides safe storage at sites statewide, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced. Under the Firearms Storage Program, eight federally licensed firearms dealers in the state have signed up to accept firearms for temporary storage due to a protection order or for other safekeeping reasons. People may need to access safe firearms storage sites either due to a court order, or for other reasons such as travel, the presence of young children, mental health concerns, and more.
People who are concerned about firearms that belong to someone other than a family or household member can contact a law enforcement agency regarding a court order called an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which requires a gun owner to surrender firearms. Only a State’s Attorney’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office may file a petition for the order.
The eight safe storage sites are: R & L Archery, Barre; Hawk Hill Guns & Tackle, Brandon; Roland W. Hubbard Jr., East Dummerston; J Stone and Son Transport, Hancock; Green Mountain Sporting Goods LLC, Irasburg; Vermont Field Sports, Middlebury; AGC Arms, Shaftsbury; Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury.
Visit vsp.vermont.gov/firearmstorage for more information.
Online workshop
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announced a new workshop exploring polymer clay. Participants ages 12-16 will meet online over four Saturdays, Feb. 4-25. Instructor Amelia LaChance will discuss the process to create sculpture, from molding and carving to final painting and finishing. To register, or for more information, visit bit.ly/cssc0223 or call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org
Student art
BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild gallery will exhibit the annual 2023 Student Art Show from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5. The exhibit is presented by Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union K-12 students and their educators, John Brodowski, Jennifer Hogan, Matt Aucoin, Dasha Kalisz and Dakota Rider. Students can visit and enter a raffle to win art supplies. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hunting blinds
Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from state waters earlier must do so before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. State law requires removal to protect natural areas and prevent boating accidents after the ice melts. Wardens annually record names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections.
Scholarship booklet
For students who are applying to college this year, or who are looking for financial help for ongoing college study or for continuing education, every year, VSAC compiles a scholarship booklet of Vermont-specific opportunities, available only to Vermont residents or to students who will work in Vermont after graduation. This year’s booklet includes information on 133 scholarships administered by VSAC, plus an additional 40 scholarships run by outside organizations.
The application deadline is Feb. 15 for all VSAC-assisted scholarships, and all of those programs require a completed FAFSA and Unified Scholarship Application, plus a general essay. To download the VSAC 2023-2024 scholarship booklet, visit vsac.org or call 800-642-3177.
Vermont Folklife hire
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife nonprofit announced the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic and be responsible for managing programs, including the Young Tradition Festival, May 4-7; the weeklong Trad Camp, July 2023; Fiddleheads; Touring Group; the Instrument Petting Zoo and Instrument Loan Program, and the Youth Commission, among others to enhance Vermont Folklife’s reach among young Vermonters.
Previously, Drury served as Saxon Hill School director of dducation since 2018. He has worked in early childhood education for 20 years. Drury has a lifelong connection to traditional music and dance, having been raised in Vermont by parents steeped in Franco-American, Irish and other traditional music and dance communities.
Staffing changes
WILLISTON — DEW Construction announces several promotions and a new hire. Sara Bosworth, Karl Bahrenburg and Jim Kimball have been promoted to senior project manager, while Michael Deshais has been promoted to assistant superintendent. DEW is also thrilled to announce the addition of IT Support Specialist Kyle LeBlanc.
In their new roles, Bosworth, Bahrenburg and Kimball will oversee the planning and implementation of DEW’s more complex projects from preconstruction through construction while serving as mentors to our project management staff. Most recently, Deshais has been assisting in the supervision of the Bellows Falls Garage Multi-Family housing project with Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. LeBlanc spent the previous eight years working in IT for banking institutions and health care organizations.
NOFA-VT conference
The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont announced its 41st annual Winter Conference, “Back to the Roots,” happening Feb. 18 and 19 at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Registration is now open and is offered at a sliding scale of $0-$300. The conference is free for Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color, as well as farmers and farm workers experiencing economic distress due to interruptions to local, regional and global markets throughout the pandemic. Visit nofavt.org/conference for more information.
Dairy conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington, for the first in-person gathering since the beginning of the pandemic. This one-day conference features speakers from across the country sharing information about topics ranging from sustainability to dairy management. Also included will be the 2022 Vermont Milk Quality Awards, presented by Vermont Dairy Industry Association. Visit vtdairyconference.com to register.
Native American art
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum has established a new curatorship in Native American Art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum’s first associate curator of Native American Art. She will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection of Indigenous art and material culture and organize an exhibition highlighting The Perry Collection of Native American masterworks. Sunnergren will guide the museum’s program in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators and community leaders. Her first project will be on view June 24 through Oct. 22 in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Murphy Gallery.
Specialty crops grants
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets announced $200,000 in grant funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries and producer associations. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops (including honey, hops, maple syrup and mushrooms), and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture).
Grant funds will support specialty crops by: leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops; assisting producers with research and development; expanding availability and access to specialty crops; or addressing local, regional and national challenges for producers. Any entity may apply, but projects must benefit more than one specialty crop business, individual or organization.
To register for an information session webinar for all prospective applicants to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2, visit bit.ly/2023SCBGPWebinar online. Interested applicants should pre-apply by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28. A review committee will invite the top-ranking projects to submit full applications by downloading the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop
‘Real Rutland Feud’
RUTLAND — The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region announced the return of the annual “Real Rutland Feud” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Paramount Theatre. Based on the TV game show “Family Feud,” this year’s event will feature teams from local businesses and organizations including: Xfinity vs. Town of Brandon, Community Health vs. NewStory Center, Killington Resort vs. Green Mountain Power, Rutland Regional Medical Center vs. Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Fabian Earth Moving vs. Casella Construction.
Ticket sales opened Jan. 7, for $30 each, are available during regular business hours at the Paramount Theatre Box Office or online anytime at www.paramountvt.org online. Proceeds benefit CEDRR’s Regional Marketing Initiative–Real Rutland. For more information, visit rutlandvermont.com/realrutlandfeud for more information.
Electricity webinars
The Vermont Department of Public Service is hosting a webinar series to share information and answer questions about Vermont’s current electric system. The webinar series is the first of the public engagement opportunities planned by the department as part of the process to comprehensively review the state’s renewable and clean electricity policies and programs.
Webinar 2: “Current renewable electricity policies” — Tuesday, Feb. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Webinar 3: “Parking lot session to cover additional questions” — Thursday, March 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Monday, March 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit publicservice.vermont.gov/renewables or email PSD-REPrograms@vermont.gov.
Hemp conference
The fifth annual Vermont Industrial Hemp Conference will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23 virtually. Nationally recognized hemp experts and entrepreneurs will speak on topics ranging from production and regulatory updates to the future of the hemp foods industry.
Registration is $50 and is open until noon Feb. 21. Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits are available. For more information and registration, visit go.uvm.edu/2023industrialhempconference or call 802-656-5665, ext. 3.
Solar energy
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced it is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy. The Shared Solar Program unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years.
The monthly savings for qualified customers will be in addition to discounts customers can already receive through GMP’s energy assistance program. GMP plans to start enrolling customers for solar savings this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year.
Call to artists
HUNTINGTON — “Spark!” is the Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2023 art show seeking works showing a “spark” moment that fueled a lifelong love of birds and birding. Up to three works of art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. For more details, email museum@birdsofvermont.org or call 802-434-2167.
Funds for farmers
The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus losses from their agricultural fields.
Applications for the 2023 VPFP Program are due by Jan. 20, 2023. To be eligible, you must manage hay, crop or pastureland in Vermont, have an up-to-date Nutrient Management Plan that meets the Required Agricultural Practices for your farm size, and ensure your farm business is registered with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/VPFP for more information.
Energy equity
Vermont Green FC is partnering with the GreenSavingSmart program to help grow awareness of the statewide initiative that advances energy equity by addressing energy burdens — a household’s energy expenses divided by its income — and financial literacy. The aim is to bridge the gap between global and local efforts to address climate change by prioritizing and serving the people and communities most harmed by the effects of climate change. Launched in March 2022, GreenSavingSmart provides free coaching services and assistance to low- to moderate-income individuals and families.
This initiative, spearheaded by Capstone Community Action in Barre, will be delivered through the Vermont Community Action Partnership, including BROC Community Action in southwestern Vermont, Capstone in central Vermont, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity in northwestern Vermont, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action. This network comprises the largest anti-poverty organization in Vermont.
Aging in place
Steven Thompson has launched Seniors Helping Seniors in southern and central Vermont. His goal is to make Seniors Helping Seniors Vermont the leader in quality in-home care throughout the state. Seniors Helping Seniors was founded in 1998 and the brand opened to franchising in 2006. Its network has grown to 100 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information, visit SHSVermont.com
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.