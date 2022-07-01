Honoring Davenport
BRANDON — To honor the 220th anniversary of Thomas Davenport’s birth, Brandon will hold the first Davenport Electric Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 at Estabrook Park. Working from his Brandon blacksmith shop in 1834, Davenport and his wife, Emily, invented the first electric motor, America’s first electric vehicle, a demonstration train running on a circular track and, in 1840, America’s first electric printing press. Visit www.davenportevfest.com for more information.
Second Seed
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library launched a new seed library in April. You can “borrow” seeds with your library card. The next Second Seed Saturdays workshop, “Learning and Working with Herbs,” will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, July 9. Email pawletpub@gmail.com or visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com/ for more information.
Pajama Program
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region partners with Pajama Program, a national nonprofit organization that promotes and supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep to help children thrive. Pajama Program donated 110 sets of pajamas and age-appropriate books for children who receive nurse home visits in either Strong Families Vermont or Children’s Integrated Services. Both of these programs are part of the agency’s Maternal Child Health division, which provides various services from prenatal education through early childhood.
July 4 celebrations
BRANDON — 46th annual Independence Day Celebration will take place Saturday, July 2, in downtown Brandon. The all-day event begins at 10 a.m. with the parade and features music, family activities, silent auction, eating contest, beer garden, duck race, street dance and at dusk, fireworks. For more information, email susdben@gmail.com
POULTNEY — The celebration starts with the 10th annual Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. features the 20th annual Martin Devlin Memorial Fun Run starts at Poultney Elementary School, pre-register at martindevlin5k2022.racewire.com; 8 to 10 a.m. pancake breakfast at Poultney Methodist Church on Main Street; 9 a.m. town parade line-up in East Poultney, register at poultneyrecreation.com or poultneyareachamber.com; 10 a.m. magic show on the green by the Lihigh School in Depot Park, Main Street, Poultney; the Bhakta family will hold a barbecue on the campus after the parade, proceeds benefit Green Mountain Community School; 5:30 p.m. entertainment events at Poultney Elementary School; 8 p.m. dance party and fireworks show starts at dusk at the field; funding donations welcome.
Marker dedication
IRA — The Ira Historical Society will host a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, for the new Vermont Historic Site plaque describing the town’s 18th-century Ira Town Hall. The society’s museum on the second floor of the Town Hall will be open to visitors for the first time. Revolutionary War reenactors from the Massachusetts 3rd Regiment will have an encampment with a cooking demonstration, musket firing and talks on period dress and food planned for the day. Light refreshment offered. Visit www.iravhs.com/home for more information.
Julia Ripley Dorr
RUTLAND — Julia Caroline Ripley Dorr was the original driving force behind Rutland Free Library. She led a large group of local women in advocating for a public lending library. Subscription libraries along the lines of Ben Franklin’s, where members paid for borrowing privileges were common — hence the “Free” in Rutland Free Library. The library board has commissioned a new edition of her selected poems, “To the Bending Sky,” and is available for sale at the library.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Spotted lanternfly
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. VAAFM recently received reports that nursery stock from spotted lanternfly (SLF)-infested areas may have been imported into states neighboring Vermont through the nursery trade. Any Vermonter who has recently purchased trees or shrubs or had them planted on their property, particularly maple or crabapple trees, is being asked to inspect the trunk and branches to ensure there are no SLF egg masses or any hitchhiking nymphs. Visit vtinvasives.org/reporting-spotted-lanternfly to report any finds to Vermont Invasives.
Summer concerts
CASTLETON — Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will present the 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Castleton Pavilion as shown below. Free and open to the public, Castleton University will collect nonperishable food items at each concert, to support the Castleton Food Shelf.
July 5, Mile Twelve (Bbluegrass).
July 12, New York Players (variety dance band).
July 19, Snake Mountain Bluegrass (bluegrass).
July 26, The Twangtown Paramours (contemporary blues and rock).
Aug. 2, The Grift (funky rock ‘n’ roll).
Aug. 9, Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ‘n’ roll).
Backyard burning
With spring and summer cleaning underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to encourage Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created.
— Allow green materials to dry prior to burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before beginning the burn.
— Postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke (see Using Air Quality Forecasts webpage bit.ly/AirQualityForecasts).
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Obtain a local burn permit from the town fire warden (see the Fire Warden Directory bit.ly/WardenDirectory to find their contact information).
Swimming hole safety
As temperatures start to climb, more people are visiting Vermont’s lakes, rivers and swimming holes. State health officials are reminding everyone that, when in and around these natural waters — especially swimming holes, it is important to take precautions, check the weather and be aware of the conditions. The Health Department offers these recommendations:
— Avoid drop-offs and hidden underwater obstacles in natural water sites.
— Do not dive into water. Always enter water feet-first.
— Consider recent weather conditions. Heavy rainfalls can create potentially dangerous conditions in swim holes, streams, rivers and waterfalls. High water conditions and strong undercurrents can linger several days after a storm, so swimmers need to assess the water depth and flow.
— Never swim alone. Swimming alone is never a good idea, especially not in natural water bodies like swim holes.
— Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions. Check the weather forecast and watch for signs of change such as sudden storm clouds and high winds.
Visit healthvermont.gov/watersafety for more information.
Permit tool
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ Permit Navigator tool is a free service that offers guidance to Vermonters on what state environmental permits may be needed for their projects. Vermonters can use the Permit Navigator (bit.ly/PermitNavigator) to make informed decisions about their project, including the cost of permitting and length of time required to follow state environmental regulations.
This summer, Community Assistance Specialists will also host online office hours for anyone to receive a Permit Navigator demonstration and ask any questions. Office hours are held every other week at 1 p.m. Wednesdays until July 20. Visit bit.ly/NavigatorTraining and bit.ly/AssistanceSpecialist for more information.
Turkey brood survey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys starting July 1. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults you observed.
New hunting laws The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says three new hunting or trapping related laws passed by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session are going into effect — Hunting coyotes with dogs, and training dogs to hunt coyotes, will be temporarily banned in Vermont starting July 1; the retrieval and use of game and furbearing animals by hunters and trappers are now required with some exceptions; and the Fish and Wildlife Department is beginning a process with the Fish and Wildlife Board and Legislature to identify and implement new best management practices for trapping in the state.
Per S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner who has a legitimate defense of persons or property concern. This moratorium on pursuing coyotes with dogs will last from July 1, until the board is able to put rules in place requiring permits.
Per H.411, the requirement for retrieval and use of certain wild animals when legally taken is now in effect. The covered wild animal must be processed as food, fur, hide, or feathers, or used for taxidermy. This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot. A coyote or its parts, or parts of any of the other covered wild animals, may not be left along a public right-of-way or highway, on posted property without landowner permission, or where otherwise prohibited by law.
Per S.201, the department has begun a process to identify new best management practices that modernize trapping and improve the welfare of wildlife taken with the use of traps. Updated trapping regulations from this process are not expected until the 2023 hunting and trapping season at the earliest; no changes to trapping regulations are in effect for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.){/em}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.