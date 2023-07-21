Food assistance
Approximately $164,000 in the “Farm to Family Coupon” program are now available to help eligible Vermonters buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets and farm stands. Coupons are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be used at any of the 60 markets and farm stands enrolled in the program this summer.
Vermont households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and households participating in the Vermont Department of Health’s WIC Program (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) are eligible. People can apply through their local WIC office or local community action agency. Dial 211 for local agency contact information. Current income limits are $2,248 a month for a single person, $3,041 for a couple, $3,833 for a family of three, $4,625 for a family of four and $5,418 for a family of five.
Grant awards
KILLINGTON — The Killington World Cup Foundation has awarded 31 grants totaling $270,000 to Northeast area nonprofits in nine states for the upcoming ski season (2023-24). Grant amounts ranged from approximately $1,500 to $18,000. Visit kwcfgivesback.org for a list of all 2023 grant recipients and how to apply. KWCF was created to support the Women’s World Cup at Killington and to benefit local and regional youth development programs.
Rutland County Audubon
RUTLAND — The Rutland County Audubon Society’s Garden Party featuring its new Pollinator Garden will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 22, rain or shine at Chaffee Art Center. Gardening talks, tours of the gardens, refreshments and music are open to all; this event is free.
New realtor
RUTLAND — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced KC Gandee has joined the company’s Rutland office as a realtor. He has spent the past 25 years working in the ski and snowboard industry, managing staffs and facilities of customer facing departments from Virginia to Vermont. Most recently, Gandee has served as the snowboard program director for Killington Mountain School (2010-14) and Gould Academy (2014-23) near Sunday River, Maine.
Specialty producers
IRASBURG — Two Vermont cannabis producers, Family Tree and Vermontijuana, have become the first in Vermont’s cannabis industry as members of the Vermont Fresh Network. VFN has classified the two cannabis businesses as “Specialty Producers” which defines as, “specialty food and beverage makers, processors using primarily local ingredients (“primarily” means more than 50% of ingredients — excluding water — measured by weight, volume or value; “local” ingredients are grown or raised in Vermont or within 30 miles of Vermont).
Health careers
Recently, six high school students from southern Vermont spent five days getting health care education on how to take blood pressure, start a peripheral IV, participate in a simulated Code Blue training exercise, measure their body composition in a BOD POD at Vermont State University-Castleton and observe how to safely administer Narcan when someone is overdosing.
This was part of Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s Advanced MedQuest Program, which took place at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Having already taken the introductory MedQuest program last summer, these students were ready for a more in-depth and accelerated health careers experience. They were also exposed to job shadows in pharmacy, orthopedics, physical therapy, behavioral health and medical oncology. Visit www.svtahec.org for more information.
Volunteers welcome
CUTTINGSVILLE — Volunteers will be working from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22, at the Cuttingsville Laurel Glenn Cemetery on Route 103. Vermont Old Cemetery Association members will assist in straightening and repairing monuments. The Bowman Mansion and Mausoleum will be open for tours from noon to 2 p.m. There is work for people of all ages, including youngsters; bring shovels and work gloves.
Dairy relief
Vermont organic dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for relief funding. This grant funding is designed to mitigate the extreme market challenges in 2022, including high feed and input costs; $6.9 million was made available in the Vermont state budget, which began on July 1.
Eligible dairy farmers who apply will receive a single payment of $5 per hundredweight of organic milk produced in 2022. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is responsible for the application process and distribution of funds.
The application is now available online. All qualifying applications will be processed in the order they are received. The application period closes at noon, Friday, Oct. 20. Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/administration/vermont-organic-dairy-relief-program for more information.
Hemp tour
PROCTOR — On Aug. 2, Zion Growers will offer a guided tour at 9:15 a.m. of its soon-to-be hemp processing operation, located at Vermont Marble Museum in Proctor. The industrial hemp fiber processing company was founded in 2019 by cousins Travis Samuels and Brandon McFarlane in Barnet and moved to its current location three years later.
The tour will be followed by a discussion of opportunities to design green building and home products using fibers from hemp and other crops grown in Vermont. This “Hemp for Green Design” event is open to the general public. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required by Aug. 1 at go.uvm.edu/hemp-fiber online. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact email sbhodgson@uvm.edu by July 25. For more information, call 802-656-4557.
Field Day
ALBURGH — The UVM Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program will host its annual Field Day beginning at 10 a.m. July 27, at the Borderview Research Farm, 487 Line Road, in Alburgh. Farmers may attend for free. All others pay a $25 registration fee. Advanced registration is required for all participants by July 25 with registrations accepted online at go.uvm.edu/2023annualfieldday or at 802-656-8407. Certified Crop Adviser, Custom Applicator and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ water quality training education credits are available.
Participants will learn about research and experiments involving perennial forages, corn, soybeans, small grains, dry beans, hemp and other crops. They also will receive an update on ongoing and innovative crop and soil research trials at the farm. A barbecue lunch is included and will be catered by Phoenix House in Berkshire with ice cream donated by Ben & Jerry’s for dessert.
Options for afternoon intensive sessions will include soil health (greenhouse gases and biochar); integrated pest management, neonics and pollinators; malt barley (tastings and sensory information); forages (energy content and harvesting at different heights) and hemp processing. In addition, there will be an opportunity to check out new equipment and visit with local vendors and businesses.
Backyard chickens
WOODSTOCK — The next Billings Backyard Series designed to teach sustainable living skills will be Backyard Chickens from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Tim and Emily Fox, owners of High Low Farm in Woodstock, explore everything you need to know about starting a backyard flock and keeping them healthy, happy and thriving. The session will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. The workshop is $15/person or $10/member. Register in advance at billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard.
Electric fencing
Keeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time, small-scale, poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken as much as we do. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation. Additional tips to help keep your chickens safe are:
— Baiting the fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing.
— Cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators.
— Bury galvanized hardware cloth or netting 12 inches deep around the perimeter of the pen to prevent access by digging predators.
— A motion-activated light to illuminate the coop after dark will discourage some predators. Motion-activated alarms also can help deter them.
— Store poultry feed in a secure indoor location in tight containers, and only feed poultry the amount that can be consumed in one feeding.
— Keep the grill clean, and remove any other attractants such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage.
Ag photos
Farm Credit East is seeking creative images of modern Northeast agriculture, commercial fishing and forest products for its 2024 Agricultural Views calendar. Upload your picturesque images from the farm, woods or dock at FarmCreditEast.com/Calendar by July 31 for a chance to win. From all entries, 14 photos will be selected for the $100 prize each. Additional photos will be selected to fill the calendar pages, each earning a $25 prize. Only digital photos are accepted. For contest rules and an entry form, visit www.farmcrediteast.com/calendar.
Mentors needed
Summer is when the need for the programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBS-VT) become the most critical. Mentors to a youth in Vermont are most needed now. It is a one hour per week commitment. There are 150 children on the BBBS-VT waiting list; they are “Littles” waiting to receive a “Big.” To become a “Big,” email info@bbbsvt.org or call 802-689-0092.
Call for vendors
POULTNEY — The Poultney Historical Society is planning a special 87th East Poultney Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9-3 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lakes, Mountains, and Summer.” Space is still available for vendors selling crafts, antiques, art and food. Booths are $35 for the perimeter, $30 for the center of the green; nonprofits are $15. Interested vendors should call 802-287-5252 or email info@poultneyhistoricalsociety.org.
WEST RUTLAND — The town of West Rutland is looking for vendors (ethnic food, artisan and/or makers) for the annual Community Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street. A 10-foot by 10-foot space is $20. To register for a space or for more information, call 802-438-2263 or email mgoulette@westrutlandvt.org or sjagodzinski@westrutlandvt.org before Sept. 11, 2023.
Call for artists
POULTNEY — The Stone Valley Arts artist member in-person show will run from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 10, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on opening day. Following the in-person show, the art will go digital for the winter at www.stonevalleyarts.org online. The shows are open to registered artist members only who receive a link to the entry form via email. Artists may submit pieces for consideration from now through Aug. 31.
Access areas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas, including but not limited to, swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.
Open fires, and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
Ag Hall of FameThe Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the Champlain Valley Fair.
2023 Emerging Leader: Andy Birch, dairy farmer in Derby. This category highlights those who are becoming the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1983), these individuals demonstrate commitment to Vermont’s working landscape.
2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis, Agri-Mark VP Strategic Engagement & Sustainability, South Burlington. This category focus is on those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture, and are making or have made a significant, positive impact.
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence, legislator and farmer in Lyndonville; Diane Bothfeld, former director of Agriculture Development, of Cabot; Jake Guest, organic farmer in Fairlee. This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their career, active for at least 30 years.
Deer permit
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 2.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons. Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
