RCHS news PITTSFORD — Rutland County Humane Society duck derby is still months away but looking to beat last year’s adoptions of exactly 3,000 ducks; 2,365 made to date so far.
Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Online Auction items are needed. Items do not have to be brand new but in good condition with a recommended value of at least $25. For more information, email Sam@rchsvt.org.
Supplies needed here include 33 gallon trash bags, liquid laundry soap, kitten pate canned food (any brand), American Natural Premium dry dog and cat food, soft chewy dog treats and sturdy dog toys.
RCHS is looking for volunteer help with special events. Email carolyn@rchsvt.org to learn more.
Protection trainingWATERBURY — Vermont’s Department of Public Safety announces a new public safety initiative, called SURVIVERMONT. This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation. SURVIVERMONT combines three concepts from established federal public safety programs: See Something, Say Something; Run, Hide and Fight; and Stop the Bleed.
The first two dates and times for this community caretaking initiative are:
6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks, 2011 Vermont Route 107 in Bethel.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Arlington Memorial High School, 529 E. Arlington Rd. in Arlington.
Email adam.silverman@vermont.gov for more information.
Colby AwardNORTHFIELD — Norwich University has opened submissions for the 2023 Colby Award, beginning July 1, ending Nov. 30. The annual award is presented to a first solo work of fiction, nonfiction or poetry that has made a major contribution to the understanding of military history, intelligence operations or international affairs. Award recipients receive a $5,000 author honorarium provided through the generosity of the Chicago-based Pritzker Military Foundation. Visit www.norwich.edu/colby/colby-award for more information.
Forest programMONTPELIER — The American Forest Foundation (AFF), a national conservation organization that supports family woodland owners, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global conservation organization, announced their joint Family Forest Carbon Program, is open for enrollment to rural woodlot owners with as little as 30 acres in Vermont and parts of eastern New York (Columbia, Dutchess, Rensselaer and Washington counties).
The program provides annual payments to family and individual landowners with small forest holdings to implement scientifically proven climate-friendly forest practices that increase the carbon sequestered and stored on the land. In addition, the program provides consultation from foresters and creates a customized forest management plan for those who need one.
Landowners can log on to familyforestcarbon.org, select their property, and see if their forest conditions and personal goals match with the requirements for enrollment.
Pumpout appBURLINGTON — A free digital tool is available for recreational boaters on Lake Champlain and Lake George to help them locate the closest marina with pumpout services for the proper disposal of boat sewage. The Pumpout Nav: Marina Pumpout Finder app is available for download from both the Android Play and iOS Apple stores. Lake Champlain was the first body of water outside of California to be included in the app. Its inclusion was thanks to a partnership between University of Vermont Extension, the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and San Francisco Estuary Partnership. Visit go.uvm.edu/pumpout for more information.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Summer concerts
CASTLETON — Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will present the 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Castleton Pavilion as shown below. Free and open to the public, Castleton University will collect nonperishable food items at each concert, to support the Castleton Food Shelf.
July 26, The Twangtown Paramours (contemporary blues and rock).
Aug. 2, The Grift (funky rock ‘n’ roll).
Aug. 9, Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ‘n’ roll).
Visual Arts
Burlington
BCA Center: “More Than an Object: The Contemporary Life,” through Oct. 8; “Sky Hopinka: Fainting Spells.” Through Oct. 8, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Karma Bird House: “John Douglas: A Life Well-Lived,” through Aug. 22, memorial retrospective presented by The Northern New England Museum of Art (NNEMoCA), Gallery, 47 Maple St., Burlington, 802-343-4767, karmabirdhouse.com
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “An Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue,” through July 31, art by Fran Bull, Irene Cole, Joan Curtis, Rita Fuchsberg, Ruth Hamilton, Sandy Mayo, Mareva Millarc, Carolyn Shattuck and Dublin Durlier-Wilson, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: Castleton University students, through July 23, Leon Bates, Chrystal Bean, Lily Crowley, Jasmin Gomez, Jasper Lynch, Eileen Rounds, Yuto Sesekura, Jade McQuilkin, and Jonah Siegel, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” through Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
