Ethan Allen Express Celebration
MIDDLEBURY — The Ethan Allen Express will make its debut run from Burlington, VT to NYC on Friday, July 29. Join the Town of Middlebury as the train as it arrives in Middlebury that morning. The Town of Middlebury will celebrate with treats from Haymaker Buns and some celebratory remarks, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Parking spaces at the platform will be reserved for Amtrak customers and we ask that you not park in the Marble Works as those spaces are reserved for customers of those businesses; plan to park off-site and walk to the platform.
Celebratory events are also being hosted at the send-off in Burlington, and prior to the train’s arrival at Ferrisburgh-Vergennes, Rutland, and Castleton on the morning of July 29.
Amtrak’s New York City/Burlington service will run daily beginning on 7/29. Fares, schedule, and more information can be found at Amtrak.com
Stephen L. Harris novel
MIDDLEBURY — Rootstock Publishing, a Vermont-based publisher and imprint of Multicultural Media, Inc., announces the August 2nd release of No Excuses, a young adult novel by Stephen L. Harris, of Middlebury, Vermont.
In this young adult novel, 16-year-old Skeets Stearns, a farm boy from Vermont’s rural Northeast Kingdom, befriends Bill MacColl, a Vietnam veteran from New York City who arrives on the Stearns Farm to recuperate from the war. Against all odds, MacColl, who walks with a limp and has no use of his right arm, trains Skeets to compete in the Eastern States High School Track and Field Championship. Will Skeets win the championship, and the heart of his first crush, Becky Winslow? Will Bill learn to accept his disability? No Excuses is the story of transformation, triumph, and resilience as these two opposites struggle together to succeed.
Stephen L. Harris is the American editor of the Journal of Olympic History and author of 100 Golden Olympians as well as several award-winning books. His 2007 book Duffy’s War was selected by the World War One Historical Association as one of the best books on America’s participation in World War I. He lives in Middlebury, Vermont, with his wife Sue.
Visit www.rootstockpublishing.com to learn more.
Chimney Point
ADDISON – Tick tock, tick tock. It’s time to learn about your historic clock or pocket watch. Sunday, July 31, noon to 4 p.m., several members of the Green Mountain Timekeepers will be on the porch at the Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison to talk with visitors about historic timepieces. Repair demonstrations will be ongoing all afternoon.
The Society invites people to bring their old pocket watches and clocks, or photographs of them, to show the experts on hand. Ask questions about the history of your timepieces, how they work, and how they can be repaired. This program is included in the admission to the site ($5.00 for adults, free for children under 15).
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17 in Addison, at the Vermont foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information. The site is regularly open Thursdays through Sundays, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, through to October 9.
For information about Vermont’s State-Owned Historic Sites, visit: http://historicsites.vermont.gov Join the Vermont State Historic Sites conversation on Facebook.
Vermont Blues Retreat
Workshops and Concert with acclaimed Vermont blues musicians Dennis Willmott, Paul Asbell, Kenny B., Chuck Eller, and Jeff Salisbury at the Compass Music and Arts Center, Park Village, Brandon and Brandon Music August 3-6, 2022
Hands-On Music to offer master classes and workshops in the Blues concluding with a faculty concert at Brandon Music on August 6 at 7:30 p.m. The faculty features some of Vermont’s finest blues musicians notably authentic blues guitarist and vocalist Dennis Willmott, acclaimed guitarist Paul Asbell, legendary Kenny B on bass, keyboardist and music producer Chuck Eller and the effervescent Jeff Salisbury on drums. Activities throughout the retreat will include solo and band instruction, time for practicing, rehearsals, master classes, coached jam sessions, round table discussions and evening public performances.
Visit www.vermontbluesretreat.com to learn more.
Francophone band Va-et-vient
Vermont’s own Francophone band Va-et-vient (‘Come & Go’) enjoys entertaining audiences with lively and sonorous three-part harmony singing. The group will perform at Stone Valley Arts on Friday, August 5, at 6 p.m. as part of their Front Porch Music Series.
Irresistible songs from Québec, France, and Cajun Louisiana are accompanied by guitar, fiddle, flutes, mandolins, pennywhistles, harmonicas, and a variety of percussion instruments. Musicians including Carol Reed, Lausanne Allen, and Suzanne Germain (all from Addison County) present songs with wry wit and warm-hearted humor. Behind every good song is an even better story, one to which everyone can relate, no matter the language! The band loves audience participation, teaching chorus lines, and (space permitting) traditional dances suitable for all ages. Suggested donation of $10.
Dairy Show
NEW HAVEN — On July 9, 4-H’ers from Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Rutland and Windsor counties showed the dairy cows and calves they raised through their 4-H projects this year at the Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show held at the Addison County Fair and Field Days site in New Haven.
Karissa Livingston, of New Haven, was named the Senior Fitting and Showmanship Champion. Reserve Senior Champion was won by Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon.
The Intermediate Fitting and Showmanship Championship went to Bella Roell, Bristol, and the Reserve Championship for this 12 to 13-year-old age group to Jayden Ploof, Panton. Rounding out the winners’ circle were Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, and Caroline Compagna, Whiting, as champion and reserve champion, respectively, for the 8 to 11-year-olds.
Taking top honors in conformation was Austin Washburn, Bethel, whose Jersey winter yearling White Rock Doorman Lexi was named Grand Supreme Champion (all breeds). Reserve Supreme Champion went to Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, who showed her Milking Shorthorn summer yearling Classy Creek Dsny Snoop Dogg P.
Breed championships were awarded as follows:
Ayrshire: Junior Grand Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her winter calf; Junior Champion, Bella Roell, Bristol, with her fall calf; Honorable Mention, Ava Wood, Shoreham, with her spring calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Grand Champion, Emma Edenfield, Colchester, with her fall calf; Junior Champion, Rowdy Pope, Bridport, with his spring calf.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Colt Card, Williston, with his winter calf.
Holstein: Junior Grand Champion, Karissa Livingston, New Haven, with her winter yearling; Junior Champion, Erica Goodhue, Fairfield, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention, Mason Livingston, New Haven, with his spring yearling.
Jersy: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Austin Washburn, Bethel, with his 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Kylee Shepard, Panton, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her summer yearling.
Milking Shorthorn: Junior and Grand Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, with her summer yearling; Reserve Junior Champion, Bristol Card, Williston, with her winter calf.
Dump at the pump
Burlington — A free digital tool is available for recreational boaters on Lake Champlain and Lake George to help them locate the closest marina with pumpout services for the proper disposal of boat sewage.
The Pumpout Nav: Marina Pumpout Finder app is available for download from both the Android Play and iOS Apple stores. In addition to showing the locations of the marinas, it lists hours of operation, cost and exact location of the pumpout or portable toilet dump station at each marina. The app also allows the user to log pumpouts, create a list of favorite sewage disposal stations and report mechanical issues and non-functioning units.
Other features include instructions on how to use a pumpout station, access to the marinas’ websites and distance from the boater’s location on the lake to the nearest pumpout facility. Boaters also can learn about the how and why to pump out along with the rules and regulations of recreational boat sewage disposal.
The sewage pump-out locator app was developed by the San Francisco Estuary Partnership in collaboration with The Bay Foundation. Funding was provided by a Clean Vessel Act grant and administered by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways through the federal Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund.
Lake Champlain was the first body of water outside of California to be included in the app. Its inclusion was thanks to a partnership between the University of Vermont Extension, the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and San Francisco Estuary Partnership.
To learn more, go to https://go.uvm.edu/pumpout.
Wild (Poison) Parsnip Advisory
A message from Police Chief & Emergency Management Director, Tom Hanley: The growth and spread of poison parsnip have exploded this summer. This is an invasive species that originates from Europe and Asia. It is found virtually everywhere in our area – roadsides, meadows, fields. Most of us are familiar with the plant as its growth has become ubiquitous in recent years. Still, it represents a danger to children and to those unfamiliar with it. The plant produces a sap that can cause painful rashes and raised skin blisters similar to second-degree burns when exposed to sunlight.
The plant is identified by pods of yellow flowers and a stalk that can grow to six feet.
Should you come in contact with the plant:
· Wash your skin thoroughly with soap and water as soon as possible
· Protect exposed skin from sunlight for 48 hours
· If you experience a skin reaction, call your health care provider.
Should you have parsnip on your property and need to remove it:
· Get to it early, before it goes to seed
· Wear clothing that protects arms and legs and hands
· Work on cloudy days to reduce the potential for reaction
Control and management:
Manual removal of plants can be effective for small areas. Cutting roots 1-2″ below the soil or pulling plants by hand should be done before they have gone to seed. If removing plants after seeds have already developed, cut off the seed heads and put them in plastic bags. Leave the bags out in the sun for one week to kill the seed heads before disposal. Mowing wild parsnip after flowers have bloomed but before seeds have developed can kill the plants. Some plants may re-sprout, making it necessary to mow the area again. General herbicides can be applied as spot treatments to new shoots.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Summer concerts
CASTLETON — Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will present the 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Castleton Pavilion as shown below. Free and open to the public, Castleton University will collect nonperishable food items at each concert, to support the Castleton Food Shelf.
Aug. 2, The Grift (funky rock ‘n’ roll).
Aug. 9, Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ‘n’ roll).
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.