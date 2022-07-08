Free meals
The goal of the USDA Summer Food Service Program is to ensure every Vermont family with children age 18 and younger knows about the program and where they can access meals during the summer months. Children can receive free meals and snacks, no questions asked, and there is no paperwork to fill out if visiting a site from the USDA Meal Finder, and you do not need to live in the town where you are picking up meals. For more information, visit the FAQ page, dial 2-1-1, text “Summer Meals” to (912) 342-7744, or visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids online.
Emergency contact
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Police Department has updated the after-hours emergency contact information form for Middlebury businesses and is asking that businesses complete this form and email it to Emily Taylor, Dispatch, at ETaylor@MiddleburyPolice.org. If you have any questions, you can reach Emily at 802-388-3191.
Honoring Davenport
BRANDON — To honor the 220th anniversary of Thomas Davenport’s birth, Brandon will hold the first Davenport Electric Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 9 at Estabrook Park. Working from his Brandon blacksmith shop in 1834, Davenport and his wife, Emily, invented the first electric motor, America’s first electric vehicle, a demonstration train running on a circular track and, in 1840, America’s first electric printing press. Visit www.davenportevfest.com for more information.
Marsh Monitoring Walk
WEST RUTLAND — July 21, join Audubon West Rutland birders on the monthly marsh walk in this Audubon Important Birding Area. No experience is necessary. Go the entire 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk kiosk at 7 am. All are welcome. More info at birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Carving workshops
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announced that, in honor of the organization’s 35th anniversary, an anonymous donor has provided special opportunities for Vermont residents. A reduced fee is available for two individuals to attend hands-on workshops in July using ancient sculpture materials. Nora Valdez will lead an exploration of “Carving Alabaster,” July 11-15. “Wood Sculpture: Reshaping trees, logs and branches” with Bill Woolf, July 18-22, examines the artistic possibilities in wood. For more information, visit www.carvingstudio.org or call (802) 438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Wine festival
KILLINGTON — Killington Pico Area Association announces the return of the Killington Wine Festival Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16.
The event kicks off Friday evening with the Estate Wine Tasting at Killington Resort Peak Lodge. The Killington Wine Trail, running concurrently, will showcase curated wines and food at participating restaurants along the Killington Access Road. On Saturday, the signature event, the Grand Tasting, will be held at the Pico Mountain base area. Admission includes 25 one-ounce tastings, wine-friendly fare, a signature wine glass and live music performed by members of the Killington Music Festival. Visit killingtonwinefestival.com for details.
Golf tournaments
Registration for the 16th annual Castleton Classic golf tournament Friday, Aug. 12, at Rutland Country Club, is now open at castleton.edu/castleton-classic online. The afternoon begins with registration at noon and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Interested participants can put together a team of four players or sign up individually to join a team. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses. All proceeds benefit Castleton University’s 28 varsity teams and more than 600 student-athletes. To date, the Castleton Classic has raised more than $600,000 for Castleton athletics.
BENNINGTON — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region invites players to the fifth annual Golf Day Fore VNA, Aug. 19, at Mount Anthony Country Club, 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration for the four-person scramble format starts at $580, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Proceeds benefit VNAHSR home care and hospice programs which served 3,900 individuals last year in Bennington and Rutland County. Register at www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/event/a-golf-day-fore-vna online, call (802) 770-1543 or email brooke.duffy@vnahsr.org.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Summer concerts
CASTLETON — Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will present the 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Castleton Pavilion as shown below. Free and open to the public, Castleton University will collect nonperishable food items at each concert, to support the Castleton Food Shelf.
July 12, New York Players (variety dance band).
July 19, Snake Mountain Bluegrass (bluegrass).
July 26, The Twangtown Paramours (contemporary blues and rock).
Aug. 2, The Grift (funky rock ‘n’ roll).
Aug. 9, Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ‘n’ roll).
Spotted lanternfly
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. VAAFM recently received reports that nursery stock from spotted lanternfly (SLF)-infested areas may have been imported into states neighboring Vermont through the nursery trade. Any Vermonter who has recently purchased trees or shrubs or had them planted on their property, particularly maple or crabapple trees, is being asked to inspect the trunk and branches to ensure there are no SLF egg masses or any hitchhiking nymphs. Visit vtinvasives.org/reporting-spotted-lanternfly to report any finds to Vermont Invasives.
Backyard burning
With spring and summer cleaning underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to encourage Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created.
— Allow green materials to dry prior to burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before beginning the burn.
— Postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke (see Using Air Quality Forecasts webpage bit.ly/AirQualityForecasts).
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Obtain a local burn permit from the town fire warden (see the Fire Warden Directory bit.ly/WardenDirectory to find their contact information).
Swimming hole safety
As temperatures start to climb, more people are visiting Vermont’s lakes, rivers and swimming holes. State health officials are reminding everyone that, when in and around these natural waters — especially swimming holes, it is important to take precautions, check the weather and be aware of the conditions. The Health Department offers these recommendations:
— Avoid drop-offs and hidden underwater obstacles in natural water sites.
— Do not dive into water. Always enter water feet-first.
— Consider recent weather conditions. Heavy rainfalls can create potentially dangerous conditions in swim holes, streams, rivers and waterfalls. High water conditions and strong undercurrents can linger several days after a storm, so swimmers need to assess the water depth and flow.
— Never swim alone. Swimming alone is never a good idea, especially not in natural water bodies like swim holes.
— Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions. Check the weather forecast and watch for signs of change such as sudden storm clouds and high winds.
Visit healthvermont.gov/watersafety for more information.
Permit tool
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ Permit Navigator tool is a free service that offers guidance to Vermonters on what state environmental permits may be needed for their projects. Vermonters can use the Permit Navigator (bit.ly/PermitNavigator) to make informed decisions about their project, including the cost of permitting and length of time required to follow state environmental regulations.
This summer, Community Assistance Specialists will also host online office hours for anyone to receive a Permit Navigator demonstration and ask any questions. Office hours are held every other week at 1 p.m. Wednesdays until July 20. Visit bit.ly/NavigatorTraining and bit.ly/AssistanceSpecialist for more information.
Turkey brood survey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys starting July 1. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults you observed.
New hunting laws The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says three new hunting or trapping related laws passed by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session are going into effect — Hunting coyotes with dogs, and training dogs to hunt coyotes, will be temporarily banned in Vermont starting July 1; the retrieval and use of game and furbearing animals by hunters and trappers are now required with some exceptions; and the Fish and Wildlife Department is beginning a process with the Fish and Wildlife Board and Legislature to identify and implement new best management practices for trapping in the state.
Per S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner who has a legitimate defense of persons or property concern. This moratorium on pursuing coyotes with dogs will last from July 1, until the board is able to put rules in place requiring permits.
Per H.411, the requirement for retrieval and use of certain wild animals when legally taken is now in effect. The covered wild animal must be processed as food, fur, hide, or feathers, or used for taxidermy. This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot. A coyote or its parts, or parts of any of the other covered wild animals, may not be left along a public right-of-way or highway, on posted property without landowner permission, or where otherwise prohibited by law.
Per S.201, the department has begun a process to identify new best management practices that modernize trapping and improve the welfare of wildlife taken with the use of traps. Updated trapping regulations from this process are not expected until the 2023 hunting and trapping season at the earliest; no changes to trapping regulations are in effect for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
Visual Arts
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “More Than an Object: The Contemporary Life,” through Oct. 8; “Sky Hopinka: Fainting Spells.” Through Oct. 8, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Karma Bird House: “John Douglas: A Life Well-Lived,” through Aug. 22, memorial retrospective presented by The Northern New England Museum of Art (NNEMoCA), Gallery, 47 Maple St., Burlington, 802-343-4767, karmabirdhouse.co
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “An Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue,” through July 31, art by Fran Bull, Irene Cole, Joan Curtis, Rita Fuchsberg, Ruth Hamilton, Sandy Mayo, Mareva Millarc, Carolyn Shattuck and Dublin Durlier-Wilson, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: Castleton University students, through July 23, Leon Bates, Chrystal Bean, Lily Crowley, Jasmin Gomez, Jasper Lynch, Eileen Rounds, Yuto Sesekura, Jade McQuilkin, and Jonah Siegel, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” through Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: 35th Anniversary Members’ Exhibition, through July 10, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
