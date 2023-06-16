Members show
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces the annual Members’ Exhibition, June 9 to July 9, at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. A reception for the artists, open to the public, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, with live music by the Harry Drum Trio and refreshments. For more information, call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Grants received
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant. For more information, visit www.pawletpubliclibrary.com or call 802-325-3123.
RUTLAND — The Rutland Regional Planning Commission has been awarded a $400,000 Brownfield Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help revitalize former industrial and commercial sites. The funding, available to private and public entities within the Rutland region, supports Environmental Site Assessment, Corrective Action Plans and Redevelopment Planning. Brownfields grants awarded to the RRPC now total over $3 million since the program began in 2004, funding nearly 50 sites across the region. Interested parties may call the RRPC to determine eligibility and identify potential projects and financial assistance. Funding is expected to be available in October.
Frost damage
Agricultural operations throughout Vermont have been significantly impacted by a recent frost. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure, and livestock losses and damages.
Agritourism facts
A set of recently released factsheets, one for each state, provides demographic data about U.S. farms that offer agritourism activities or sell products directly to consumers, or both. They are designed to help local decision makers, farmers and the organizations that support them in their efforts to strengthen and expand agritourism enterprises.
According to the factsheet for Vermont, the state has 6,808 total farms, including 1,953 offering direct sales or agritourism activities. Of those, 1,767 sell their products directly to consumers, 120 only offer agritourism activities and 66 do both. The majority of these farms have been in business for more than 10 years, with the largest proportion of farmers in each group from 55 to 64 years old.
For farms with only direct sales, 34.5% sell diversified crops and another 12.2%, vegetables and melons. Agritourism-only operations are 42.5% diversified livestock, followed by 17.5% sheep and goats. For farms with both, the top sellers are diversified crops (25.8%), vegetables and melons (18.2%) and floriculture (12.1%).
In addition to state-level insights, the data reveals regional and national trends. For example, agritourism and direct sales activities are most prevalent in the Northeast states, accounting for about one-fifth of all U.S. farms that offer some form of agritourism, including direct sales.
Visit go.uvm.edu/ag-facts to view the factsheets.
Strawberry festival
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The 48th annual Strawberry Festival will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Middletown Springs Historical Society on the Green. Highlighted is strawberry shortcake made with fresh Vermont berries, homemade biscuits, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, choice of iced tea, lemonade, or hot coffee; berries will be available for sale by the quart. The festival also includes a craft fair, live music, a new exhibit about childhood (1850-1920), and a children’s program with historic play activities. For more information, call 802-235-2421 or 802-235-2376.
Free workshops
RUTLAND — A new workshop series on gardening tips, preparing and preserving your harvest, and Rutland’s natural and agricultural heritage is being offered to the Rutland community. The 2023 Educational Workshop Series is a collaborative effort between the Vermont Farmers Food Center and Slate Valley Community Action Network with Rutland Recreation and Parks Department and Come Alive Outside.
VFFC will host 12 workshops at the Rotary Educational Greenhouse, 251 West St. in Rutland, with some of the workshops on local farms and nearby parks. The series will run from now to mid-October. Topics include seed starting; making salads with spring greens; agricultural history; permaculture principles; wild edibles plant tour; who’s eating my plants; food preservation; canning 101; fermentation basics; and getting the most from late season greens.
Admission to all workshops in the series is free of charge. Registration is required at www.rutlandrec.com/gardenworkshops online.
Father’s Day weekend
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum is offering a workshop where children and adults can work together to build a slate-roof birdhouse this Father’s Day weekend. The museum will hold two workshops, each geared toward a slightly different age group: 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, for children ages 13 and over; and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, for children ages 10 and over.
Led by instructor Tom DeMatties, sixth-grade teacher at Castleton Elementary School, and his son, Sam, the workshop cost is $40 per child, with a limit of one birdhouse per child. Any adult helper is welcome to build a birdhouse as well for an additional fee of $20. Pre-registration and prepayment are required. Contact the museum at 518-642-1417 or mail@slatevalleymuseum.org.
BENNINGTON — The Vermont Veterans’ Home and the State Line Car Club invites the public this Father’s Day weekend to show off your automobile or to see a host of vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 325 North St. in Bennington. Rain date: Sunday, June 18. Admission to the car show is free. Registration available the day of the event. Parking available behind the main building, South Street entrance, or at the State Office Building.
Con Hogan Award
Nominations for the 2023 award are now open until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Visit vermontcf.org/conhoganaward for more information or to submit a nomination.
The $15,000 annual award recognizes a community leader who shares Hogan’s vision of a better Vermont and who makes that vision a reality. Awardees are individuals who focus on results, use data and measurement to mobilize action, work with people across diverse perspectives, pursue their vision, and persist through setbacks.
Law enforcement
BURLINGTON — Anthony Facos has joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the new law enforcement coordinator for the District of Vermont. His duties will involve advising the U.S. Attorney on law enforcement issues throughout Vermont, serving as liaison for state and local law enforcement agencies to bring cases for possible federal prosecution with an emphasis on reduction of violent crime, and promoting community engagement.
With more than 35 years of state and local law enforcement experience, he spent 33 years with the Montpelier Police Department, including 13 years as chief. Most recently, Facos served as the executive director of the Division of Enforcement and Safety for Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles. His law enforcement career began with the Vermont State Police’s Marine Patrol.
Scholarly publishing
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont has launched an open-access academic press aimed at removing the financial barrier between peer-reviewed research and audiences worldwide. Fully funded by the university and overseen by UVM Libraries, the UVM Press operates under a “diamond open access model,” meaning that authors pay no fees to publish with the press and readers pay no fees to access the press’s published materials. Bryn Geffert, UVM’s dean of libraries, believes the role of a library is to connect patrons to information, making UVM Libraries a logical partner for managing the UVM Press. Visit www.uvm.edu/press for more information. Civic scholarship
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns announced it will award a Vermonter pursuing, or already in, municipal service, a $2,000 educational scholarship next year. Applicants must be a Vermont municipal employee, a Vermont municipal official (elected or appointed), or a dependent child age 26 or younger of a Vermont municipal official or employee. Applications will be available in the winter of 2023-24 through VSAC.
Protect shorelands
The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program offers guidance to help property owners protect and restore lakeside properties. The Shoreland Best Management Practices guidance (dec.vermont.gov/watershed/lakes-ponds/lakeshores-lake-wise/bmp) contains multiple Best Management Practice documents. Each document highlights different activities that can improve water quality and the health of lakeshore habitat.
The Shoreland Protection Act regulates new activities in protected shoreland areas. These areas include all land within 250 feet of the mean water level — often, the average summer water level at the shoreline — of a lake that is greater than 10 acres in size.
Under the Act, property owners need a Shoreland Protection Permit to create cleared areas (removing vegetation, including trees, shrubs and disturbances to the natural ground cover) or impervious surfaces (any hard or solid surfaces like roofs, roads and parking lots where water runs off instead of soaks in) in protected shoreland areas. Property owners can use the online Permit Navigator tool (dec.vermont.gov/permitnavigator) to find out what other state environmental permits might be needed for their projects.
McClure joins board
BOSTON, Mass. — The New England Foundation for the Arts announced that Susan Evans McClure has joined its board of directors. She was recently appointed executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, one of NEFA’s state arts agency partners.
Previously, McClure served as executive director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes since 2019. She also serves as the chair of Addison County Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors, as a trustee for Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg and is a graduate of the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
Wildlife plan
The Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge was established in 1997 to conserve, protect and enhance the abundance and diversity of native plant, fish and wildlife species and the ecosystems on which they depend throughout the 7.2 million-acre Connecticut River watershed. Currently, the refuge comprises nearly 40,000 acres within parts of the four watershed states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The Silvio O. Conte NFWR selected Alternative A with minor modifications for its final 2023 Hunting and Fishing Plan as outlined in the supplemental Environmental Assessment, which was released for a 30-day public comment period on April 24. The final documents are available now at the refuge’s official website at bit.ly/FishAndWildlifeRefuge online.
Well-being
CASTLETON — “Building Strength Through Wellness” conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 at Castleton University Pavilion. Sponsored by Castleton University Center for Social Justice and Trauma Informed Care, United Way of Rutland County, Bowse Health Trust at RRMC, the free event features tools and strategies for maintaining physical, emotional and mental well-being. Social work CEUs available. Visit bit.ly/CUconference to register.
Sea lamprey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and the public to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries. Each year sea lamprey spawn during the spring in the main stem of the Connecticut River as far upstream as Wilder Dam as well as in many of its tributaries, including the West, Williams, Black, and White rivers. Upon returning to freshwater to spawn, adult sea lamprey are non-parasitic and die shortly after spawning, and their carcasses play a critical role in cycling important marine nutrients into freshwater ecosystems.
Vermont is also home to a separate population of sea lamprey actively controlled as a nuisance species in Lake Champlain. Confusion can arise over the differing management goals for these two populations of Vermont sea lamprey.
Lifestyle medicine
To expand lifestyle medicine and “food as medicine” knowledge statewide, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is offering free continuing education credits
Presented by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Blue Cross VT and ACLM are offering 50 fully funded certification scholarships to the insurers’ credentialed providers, including physicians, nurses, dietitians, psychologists, pharmacists and clinicians in many other disciplines. The complimentary 5.5 hours of CME/CE content provides a foundational, evidence-based introduction to the field of lifestyle medicine with a focus on nutrition. Visit www.bluecrossvt.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
Words in the Woods
Words in the Woods, a series of in-person poetry and literature readings presented in partnership with Vermont State Parks and Vermont Arts Council, begin at 11 a.m. and are free to the public at state parks across Vermont — Sunday, June 25, at Kingsland Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh; Saturday, July 15, at Elmore State Park; Saturday, July 22, at Lake Shaftsbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 5, at Branbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 12, at Osmore Pond; Sunday, Aug. 27, at Silver Lake State Park.
Rare butterfly
NORWICH — A rare butterfly has been discovered for the first time in Vermont, flying this spring at one of the state’s protected natural areas. Bog elfin, patterned in brown and rust, and no bigger than a penny, was located by Vermont field biologist Bryan Pfeiffer at a bog in northern Vermont on May 19. One of the smallest butterflies on the continent, bog elfin spends most of its life high in black spruce trees and is detectable for only a few weeks from mid-May to early-June.
River conservation
Vermont River Conservancy has helped protect two properties to ensure cool waters for Vermont’s state fish, the brook trout.
In Duxbury, brook trout in Ridley Brook, a high elevation stream that flows into the Winooski River, Duxbury Land Trust purchased 58 acres soon to be added to Vermont’s Camel’s Hump State Park.
Trust for Public Land partnered with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to purchase 355 acres of unfragmented forest, rare wildlife habitat and outdoor recreational space along Otter Creek in Wallingford.
These projects, both funded in large part by Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and to be managed by departments within the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, will have public access for outdoor recreation like hiking, snowshoeing, fishing and wildlife watching.
Access areas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas, including but not limited to, swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.
Open fires, and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
Grants awarded
The South Lake Champlain Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $33,431 in grants to six organizations to support research and educational projects concerning the southern portion of Lake Champlain. They are Audubon Vermont, $4,977; Fair Haven Grade School, $3,500; Fort Ticonderoga Association, $7,500; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, $4,977; The Nature Conservancy, $7,500. The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas $4,977.
Ag Hall of Fame
The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the Champlain Valley Fair.
2023 Emerging Leader: Andy Birch, dairy farmer in Derby. This category highlights those who are becoming the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1983), these individuals demonstrate commitment to Vermont’s working landscape.
2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis, Agri-Mark VP Strategic Engagement & Sustainability, South Burlington. This category focus is on those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture, and are making or have made a significant, positive impact.
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence, legislator and farmer in Lyndonville; Diane Bothfeld, former director of Agriculture Development, of Cabot; Jake Guest, organic farmer in Fairlee. This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their career, active for at least 30 years.
Fundraiser
KILLINGTON — Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports’ largest annual fundraising event, Vermont Adaptive Charity Challenge, takes place Saturday, June 17, presented by Killington Resort. The event includes outdoor activities in the morning, followed by an afternoon festival at the Skyeship Base Area. The multiple road bike ride routes loop through Killington, Pittsfield, Bethel, Barnard, Woodstock, Ludlow, Bridgewater and Plymouth. Alternative sports include mountain biking, a gravel grind, hiking or paddling.
Adaptive athletes and armed services veterans/members participate for free. For the general public, registration is $75 plus a $150 minimum fundraising requirement. Party-only tickets may be pre-purchased online or at the door for $10/person. The event is held rain or shine. For more information and to register, visit charityride.vermontadaptive.org.
Deer permit
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 2.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons. Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
