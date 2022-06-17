Amtrak Informational Meeting
Starting in July of 2022, Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express train, which currently travels from New York City to Rutland, VT via Albany, NY, and Castleton, VT, will extend service north to Burlington, with new planned stops in Middlebury and Vergennes.
A Public Information Session will be held on Friday, June 17 from 12-1 p.m. via Zoom. Free and open to the public. Participants must register in advance to attend. Learn more about the Ethan Allen Route, including pricing, timing, stop times, deals, where to find information and get tickets, and train safety. To register go to https://www.addisoncounty.com/events/details/amtrak-informational-meeting-6116
Sponsored by: VTrans, Addison County Economic Development Corporation, Addison County Chamber of Commerce, Addison County Regional Planning Commission, Better Middlebury Partnership, and Vergennes Partnership.
Bristol Business Projects
The Addison County Economic Development Corporation recently assisted two Bristol businesses in securing financing for commercial development projects.
ACEDC provided a $100,000 loan to Stoney Hill Properties, LLC (SHP) to support their vision of building worker housing and providing commercial and light industrial space in Bristol. ACEDC has been working with Kevin Harper on the Stoney Hill Properties Project for three years, primarily to identify funding and financing resources. ACEDC advised SHP to apply to the Northern Borders Regional Commission (NBRC) and wrote a letter of support for their application. The project, through the Town of Bristol, was awarded $500,000 to support site work and infrastructure. Loans from the National Bank of Middlebury and ACEDC will help to cover the costs of the private infrastructure, including stormwater, wastewater, sidewalks, roadways, utilities, and data.
The project will support the creation of around 150 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs by the businesses that occupy the planned commercial spaces. SHP has secured a subdivision permit and conditional use permit to accommodate the first tenant, All Earth Renewables. Additionally, the development will include 20, mixed-income housing units, to be developed by Evernorth and the Addison County Community Trust.
ACEDC also provided $50,000 to V Smiley, owner of V Smiley Preserves, LLC to support plans to transform from a majority wholesale business to a majority direct sale business. The key to this direct sales growth strategy is Minifactory, a brick-and-mortar location in Bristol, which opened in April 2022. Minifactory is a coffee shop, bakery, dine-in and take-out eatery, and grocery that includes retail sales of V Smiley Preserves, produced on-site. Also planned are wholesale and e-commerce sales of V Smiley Preserves and an educational curriculum to build community and impart preservation techniques. They plan to teach professionals fruit production work and home cooks how to preserve and benefit from eating more seasonally. Minifactory is located in the former Bristol Cliffs Café at 16 Main Street in Bristol. V Smiley Preserves (VSP) makes Vermont honey-sweetened preserves with an emphasis on fruit and aromatics grown in Vermont.
Business education webinar series The Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Addison County Economic Development Corporation are pleased to announce a series of business webinars in 2022. Each webinar covers a different topic relevant to the Addison County business and non-profit communities, presented by local business owners and support organizations.
Tuesday, July 12th: Strategies for Business Resilience by the Small Business Development Center
Thursday, August 11th: Business Insurance: How much should you have? by Scott Gaines, Gaines Insurance Company
Tuesday, September 13th: Retirement Planning 201 by Tyler Wood, Client-Centered Financial
Wednesday, October 12th: What’s up in HR? by Theresa Miele, HR Acquired
These webinars are open and free to members of the Addison County Economic Development Corporation and the Addison County Chamber of Commerce. For information on ACEDC, go to: https://addisoncountyedc.org/. For information on the Chamber, go to: https://www.addisoncounty.com/.
Music series
FAIR HAVEN — The new music series partnering local music advocate, George Nostrand with new venue owners, Rachel and Jon Meigs will continue in June at Scotch Hill Brewing in Fair Haven. The series spotlights local musicians looking for an opportunity to feature some of their original material. June 17: Christine Lynch Malcolm; June 24: Jesse Peters.
Farmer supportThe University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Farm Viability Program is seeking Vermont farmers who want to explore business needs, improve basic business management skills and share ideas as part of a monthly discussion group.
The Farmer Peer-to-Peer Discussion Cohort 2022 is a free, 12-month program for qualifying farms with a value-added product or retail component. The group will meet once a month for a three- to four-hour session that will include a tour of a member’s farm or agribusiness and discussion on relevant business topics. Participants will have the option of attending the discussion via Zoom.
The kick-off meeting and first tour are on June 23 at a farm and co-packing facility in Randolph. Lunch will be provided. Farmers should email betsy.miller@uvm.edu or call (800) 287-1552, ext. 252, by June 20 for more information.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is providing $3.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to help manufactured housing communities address water infrastructure and three-acre stormwater issues. This funding (https://bit.ly/3BXr9Lw) will ensure residents in these communities have access to safe drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems. Interested parties are invited to attend a question-and-answer session on Microsoft Teams | (https://bit.ly/MHCsession) or Call In/Audio Only at (802) 828-7667, Phone Conference ID: 899640957#, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
What do Dad Jokes & Farms Have in Common?
WOODSTOCK— And dad says, “What did the dada cow say to the baby cow...it’s pasture bedtime!” Wait, wait, one more, “What does the farmer talk about when milking the cows...udder nonsense!” Stifle the eye-rolling and embarrassed groaning because it is time to acknowledge all the joke-telling, wonderful dads for Father’s Day at the Farm on June 19th. At Billings Farm & Museum, from 10 a.m — 5 p.m., there will be fun for the whole family and free admission for that special dad.
Families can participate in lawn games, three-legged races, and the novelty egg-and-spoon race. There will be a rousing game of historic baseball starting at 2 p.m. Visitors of all ages can join the team or grab a snack from the Farmhouse Café and cheer from the bleachers. There will be up-close animal encounters all over the farm with goats, sheep, and calves led by Animal Ambassadors and Farm Educators. Guests can say hello to the farm’s newest baby animals, including a lamb born in May and calves born in June. Youngsters can make a paper plate ram or rooster crafts and follow the StoryWalk featuring “Juneteenth for Mazie” by Floyd Cooper as page by page, the story unfolds on signs along the pasture fence.
Admission to Billings Farm & Museum includes the Animal Barns, Vermont Farm Life Exhibits, the Walking Trail, and the 1890 Farm Manager’s House. The 1890 Farm Manager’s House features the creamery, the kitchen and in-home innovations that were considered state-of-the-art for the time. Visitors can meet the farm’s cows, draft horses, sheep, goats, and chickens in the barns and scenic pastures, and stop by the Farmhouse Café for a root beer float, delicious Vermont-made Wilcox ice cream, and other snacks from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
The Billings Farm Volunteer Program is a way to make meaningful connections with the Billings community. Volunteers make new friends, share their enthusiasm for farming, rural life, gardening, and history, and learn new skills. There are shifts available from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. or 1 — 5 p.m. during Father’s Day. Volunteers will greet guests, facilitate the ram & rooster crafts, or give out Billings Farm Cheese samples. To get involved, please visit billingsfarm.org/volunteer/.
Visiting safely Wearing a face mask is encouraged and very much appreciated in our indoor space. For updated information please visit billingsfarm.org/safety.
Visual Arts
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Meet the artists, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Burlington
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer recess through Sept, 13, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.com
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, May 12-June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” a retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, June 11-July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16. examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
