Remarkable reptiles
QUECHEE — Vermont Institute of Natural Science will hold Remarkable Reptile Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, to celebrate all things reptile at the VINS Nature Center, 149 Natures Way, Quechee. From turtle shells to snake skins, the world of reptile adaptations will be on display. Enjoy close encounters, hands-on activities, crafts and more. All activities are included in admission: adults $19; seniors and college students $18, veterans and educators $17; youth $16; free for members and for children age 3 and under; $5-per-person admission for EBT and Medicaid cardholders (ID is required). For more information, visit www.vinsweb.org, the nature blog at blog.vinsweb.org, and Facebook and Twitter pages.
Help turtles
Vermont’s turtles are on the move, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will soon be looking for places to deposit their eggs, and they sometimes choose inconvenient or dangerous locations — often laying eggs in gravel parking lots and driveways and along road shoulders, which puts them at risk of being hit by motor vehicles. Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June.
If the turtle is large or if it lacks colorful lines, spots or other markings, it may be a snapper. Instead of picking up snappers, try pushing them across the road with a shovel or pulling them on cardboard or a car floor mat.
Book sales
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The Middletown Springs Public Library will hold its annual spring Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Middletown Springs Historical Society, on the Green. Featured are gently read books, movies, puzzles and games, fiction, biographies, history, nature, children’s books and more. On Sunday, it will be a bag sale by donation. All proceeds benefit the library.
RUTLAND — The June Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Sunflowers for Ukraine
CASTLETON — A Sunflowers for Ukraine project is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Castleton Community Center, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Activities include planting sunflowers, a craft project, snacks and a “Sun Flowers Fun Facts” walk around the Community Center trail. This is also the date of the center’s annual Plant Swap, where you “bring a plant and take a plant.” The event is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-468-3093.
Pork dinner
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Cost is $12 adult, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place orders to-go at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
Executive director
Sarah R. Brown joins Inclusive Arts Vermont as its new executive director, bringing experience in nonprofit management and focus on social and disability justice. Her career organizations include Faith Communities Today, Hartford Institute for Religion Research, Vermont Ethics Network, Fair Labor Association, VNAs of Vermont, Center for Congregations, and others. Brown has a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Illinois at Chicago, a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Babson College, and a Certificate in Leadership and Communication from Harvard University. Inclusive Arts Vermont uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities.
Trust gift
All Brains Belong VT, a nonprofit community health organization supporting neurodivergent Vermonters, announces a gift from the Melissa Andrews Trust. This gift will launch an initiative to address chronic respiratory conditions, including those caused by Long COVID. All Brains Belong VT is a nonprofit community health organization in Montpelier that provides neurodiversity-affirming medical care, social connection opportunities and neurodiversity-related training for employers, health care providers, and others.
Bank donates
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $19,000 in donations collected through its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to nine nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The donation recipients in Vermont are BarnArts Center for the Arts in Barnard and Village for Paws Rescue in Bethel committed to rescuing dogs from overcrowded “kill shelters,” primarily in the Southwest U.S., to new homes in New England.
Fishing and festival
Vermont’s annual Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle, as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. Designed for young anglers and families, this event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will be supplying fishing rods, reels and bait for use by participants.
Vermont’s regular bass season also opens June 10. The season runs annually from the second Saturday in June through the last day of November.
Audubon events
Saturday, June 3 — Century Count XVIII. The annual attempt to tally 100 species or more in Rutland County. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org to participate.
Saturday, June 3 — Plein Air Art, paint nature out in nature, at Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park. Meet at the park’s Japanese Garden (a short hike from the parking area) at 1 p.m. Register at rutlandcountyaudubon.org or email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Saturday, June 10 — Buckner Preserve Nature Walk in West Haven. Meet at 1 p.m. at H&R Block parking lot on Route 4 in Whitehall (near statue of Sasquatch) for possible carpool or caravan from there.
Wastewater funding
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced the availability of $3.6 million in grants to municipalities to upgrade their wastewater pretreatment facilities and capacity management. Any Vermont municipality may apply by July 21. For more information, visit anr.vermont.gov/special-topics/arpa-vermont/pretreatment-capacity or call 802-522-9721 or email Ashley.Hellman@vermont.gov.
Northeast agriculture
The Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement Program, a joint effort of Farm Credit East and CoBank, recently provided $100,000 in grant funding to 22 organizations to assist their efforts to support young and beginning farmer initiatives, encourage youth leadership development, promote diversity equity and inclusion, and advance Northeast agriculture, forestry and commercial fishing. Submissions for the next round of grant funding are due by Aug. 1. For more information, visit FarmCreditEast.com/AgEnhancement online.
VCF hires
The Vermont Community Foundation announced it has recently filled two positions. Barry S. Pius has joined as vice president for finance, and Dawn Archambault-Perry has joined as brand & marketing officer.
SARE host
The U.S. Department of Agriculture/National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced UVM Extension will continue to serve as the host institution for the Northeast Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, SARE program, for the next 10 years. The program, established by Congress in 1985, supports farmers and the people who work with them in four regions (Northeast, South, North Central and West) by offering grants for applied research and education programs. Northeast SARE includes the New England states, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Book awards
Three student-choice book award winners have been announced by the Vermont Department of Libraries.
“I Eat Poop. A Dung Beetle Story” by Mark Pett wins the 2022-2023 Red Clover Book Award, chosen by children in K-4. “Alone” by Megan E. Freeman wins the 2022-2023 Vermont Golden Dome Book Award, selected by Grades 4-8 students. In a three-way tie, “The Mary Shelley Club” by Goldy Moldavsky, “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, and “Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao won the 2022-2023 Green Mountain Book Award chosen by Vermont students in Grades 9-12.
Book award
NORTHFIELD — Norwich announced it has selected author Charles E. Stanley Jr. as recipient for its 2023 William E. Colby Military Writers’ Award, given annually to a first solo work of fiction or nonfiction that has made a major contribution to the understanding of military history, intelligence operations or international affairs. Stanley was selected for his book, “Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines.”
Foster care
Foster and kinship families are the important cornerstone of child protection. They provide a safe, temporary home while parents address the concerns that brought them to the attention of Family Services. There are currently (April 2023) 1,060 children who have been placed in state custody by a judge.
Family Services is always recruiting for foster/kinship homes to meet the needs of the children it serves. Taking into consideration their school, interest, needs, how they identify, culture and other factors, different types of caregiving families are needed. The greatest need for foster homes is for teens and children who express their trauma with behaviors.
To become involved, call 802-241-0896 or email Mary.Collins@vermont.gov
Regional president
BURLINGTON — M&T Bank announced the appointment of Heidi Stumpff as the new regional president for Vermont. With 24 years in the banking industry, including the last decade at People’s United Bank, she will oversee the bank’s operations in Vermont, including strategic planning, business development, commercial banking, community markets and community engagement. Stumpff’s also served as vice president of commercial lending at TD Bank and Wells Fargo, as well as on nonprofit boards.
Food bank support
Price Chopper/Market 32 launched its two-month-long “Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise” campaign in partnership with Northeast American Dairy Association, Garelick Farms and local food banks. From now to June 30, customers may round up their totals at the register to help provide local food banks with the means to purchase milk and other nutritious foods for the families they serve.
Trout stocking
GOSHEN — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced trout stocking will resume this spring at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen, following the completion of safety enhancements made to the dam over the last two years.
The reservoir will be restocked in early May with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging 9 inches and 450 2-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging 13 inches in length.
The Goshen Dam Road is still closed to the public due to soft road conditions, but public access will return to normal this spring once conditions allow.
Food prep
RUTLAND — Companions In Wholeness at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., is looking for three volunteers who like to prep food from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday to assist in breakfast and lunch one day or all four days, whatever works for you. Currently, about 200 breakfasts and about 150 lunches are given to those who are homeless or live with food insecurity. If interested, call 802-236-3136.
Better Places
RUTLAND — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy “Reimagine Depot Park” thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by the June 3 deadline, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. For project details and to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/project/reimagine_depot_park online.
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.