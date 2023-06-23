Battery recycling
In the past year, several battery fires have occurred at transfer stations throughout the Northeast. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that lithium-ion batteries caused over 240 fires at 64 facilities between 2013 and 2020. Common sources included consumer devices like cell phones, tablets, laptops, hoverboards and e-cigarettes.
To help solid waste and recycling workers safely collect batteries and reduce the risk of fires, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Solid Waste Program has spent $160,000 to purchase and distribute battery collection safety kits to over 160 public and private transfer stations and Household Hazardous Waste facilities. DEC is also providing battery safety training in partnership with Call2Recycle, which operates the Vermont battery recycling program on behalf of battery and product manufacturers.
For more information, visit call2recycle.org/vermont or vtrecycles.com or call 802-522-5926 or 802-522-5897.
Healthy living
RUTLAND — NatureRX, a collaborative program between Come Alive Outside and health care organizations in Rutland County, begins this month. Community Health refers individuals and families to the program that provides outdoor group activities and one-on-one coaching to help participants set and track goals they establish for themselves. Enrollment can be through Community Health or by self-enrollment. This year, Come Alive Outside has partnered with the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center’s Farmacy program which would provide participants with a weekly delivery of fresh Vermont grown produce. Participants who complete the program in September are eligible for a $30 gift card as reward for completing the program.
Scholarship award
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Rotary Club of Rutland recently awarded Caitlin King, RN, with the 2023 Rotary Club of Rutland Nursing Education scholarship. She will receive $2,000 to support her education. King started her career at Rutland Regional as a patient access representative while pursuing her nursing degree. During nursing school, she was hired for a new graduate position in the Birthing Center where she worked to complete her training as a Registered Nurse.
Sunflowers for Ukraine
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Center sponsored a Vermont Plants Sunflowers for Ukraine event. Sunflower seeds were planted in the center’s garden, sunflower cupcakes enjoyed, and donations were collected on behalf of the children of Ukraine. If you missed this event, it is not too late to pick up some free sunflower seeds or to take a stroll on the center’s walking trail for a “Fun Facts Sunflower Walk.” Yarn sunflower pins are available at the center with all proceeds going to the Ukraine Children’s Action Project, whose goal is to bring comfort to Ukrainian children; donations can also be made by going directly to the UCAP website.
Grant award
A federal two-year grant of $400,000 has been awarded to VMEC, the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, to assist Vermont small- and medium-sized manufacturers in building their supply chain initiatives. The funding comes from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce whose mission is “to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.”
Solar support
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32, the operator of 130 supermarkets, has joined forces with Green Mountain Energy to give customers the opportunity to earn 10,000 AdvantEdge points by switching their electricity provider or earn 6,000 points for supporting Green Mountain Energy’s Community Solar Program.
Fishing derby
CHITTENDEN — Over 30 children participated in the annual Fran Renner Youth Fishing Derby on June 4 at Mendon Fish & Game Club in Chittenden. The children fished for trout in the club’s well-stocked pond and were treated along with their families to a free luncheon afterward. There were numerous giveaways, and each child received a prize whether they caught fish or not. The Mendon Fish & Game Club has been sponsoring this fishing derby for over 20 years. Among those businesses supporting this event were Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Stewart’s Shops, Tenney Brook Market, Applebee’s, Avellino’s Catering & Bakery, Maple Angus, Sugar and Spice, Gill’s Delicatessen, and Mendon Mini-Golf & Snack bar, Price Chopper, Grand Union and Hannaford.
Teens invited
WOODBURY — Free for anyone from Vermont and neighboring states entering Grade 7 through 10 this fall, there’s still time to sign up for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy, to be held July 14 to 16 at Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. You have until June 23 to register at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu by that date.
Creemee map
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets offers a new Creemee Locator Map made up of businesses with licenses from the agency that have confirmed they are selling creemees and opted to participate in the agency’s map. This ensures you find a creemee spot that is open and ready for business. Visit anrmaps.vermont.gov/websites/creemee online.
Nesting loons
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer. Rosalind Renfrew, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, also reminds people to avoid using lead fishing tackle, be careful to not attract loons to their bait and lures, and especially, to not leave any fishing line behind as it can entangle and kill loons. Anglers are asked to reel in for a few minutes if loons are diving nearby. As Vermont’s loon population continues to increase and canoeing and kayaking continues to become more popular, there is greater potential for people to come into conflict with loons. Hanson reminds boaters to avoid pursuing loons in a canoe or kayak, especially loons with young. Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, July 15 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
Grant awards
The Walter H. Hayes Sr., Beulah Buffum Hayes, and Walter H. Hayes Jr. Foundation (The Hayes Foundation), a philanthropic organization that has provided enrichment grants to school-age youth in Rutland County and local organizations that serve young people since 1982, will cease operations at the end of 2023. As part of its dissolution and to help foster academic and artistic enrichment in the county going forward, the foundation announced it has selected Rutland Area Robotics (Rutland) and Theater in the Woods (Middletown Springs) as the recipients of its endowment.
Hospice volunteers
MANCHESTER — At the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, volunteers play a critical role in enhancing the end-of-life experiences of people facing serious illness and their families. VNAHSR provides training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 21, at VNAHSR in the Manchester office, 5468 Main St., Manchester. Training is free and open to individuals age 16 and older. Volunteers need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org or call 802-442-0540.
Electricity planning
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Public Utility Commission announced it is seeking to fill two positions on the Vermont System Planning Committee: an alternate representing residential electric consumers, and an alternate representing commercial and industrial electric consumers. Each alternate will serve a five-year term, starting in July. The VSPC is active in the planning process for Vermont’s electric transmission system.
Information about the VSPC and its role in the transmission-planning process is available at: www.vermontspc.com/default.aspx online.
Letters of interest should be emailed to Business Manager, Vermont Public Utility Commission, at puc.businessmanager@vermont.gov by June 30. Letters of interest should describe the applicant’s qualifications to represent that group and explain the applicant’s reasons for wanting to serve on the VSPC.
Spring cleaning
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation encourages residents to properly dispose of or recycle unwanted household items.
Old TVs, leftover fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats, leftover paint, and expired batteries can be taken to free, special recycling locations across the state. Visit DEC’s VTrecycles.com and click on the orange “Special Recycling” symbol to find a nearby collection location.
Disposing of household hazardous waste including any household, automotive, lawn or garden products labelled “caution, toxic, danger, hazard, warning, poisonous, reactive, corrosive, or flammable” is important to personal and public safety. Vermonters can bring HHW to collection events or HHW facilities. Residents can learn about local collections from their waste district or town’s website at 802recycles.com online.
Nonprofits
Common Good Vermont is now accepting applications for this year’s Nonprofit Management Certificate Program, education of the core competencies of nonprofit management and emerging nonprofit issues. This year’s program will start Oct. 6 and meet online bi-weekly through January. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the program is full. Financial assistance is available. Visit www.commongoodvt.org for more information or to apply.
Garden clubs leader
For the next two years, a Williston resident will lead the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont and its over 700 members. Doris Van Mullen was installed president of the state organization at the 87th annual meeting, held at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte. A Registered Nurse and nursing clinical instructor at Vermont State University, she has lived in Vermont for eight years, is a member of The Burlington Garden Club and has served as co-president.
Newly installed members on the FGCV Executive Board are Martha Dale, Green Mountain Garden Club, Londonderry; Judy Reed, Mountain Gardeners Garden Club, Warren; Cheryl Pierce, Therese Burton, Barbara Ricotta, all of Springfield Garden Club. District directors include Mary Scollins and Karen Villanti, Burlington Garden Club; Esther Swett, Rutland Garden Club; and Jean Fernbern, Arlington Garden Club.
The Hunt
WAITSFIELD — The Vermont Cheese Council announced the start of The Hunt for 2023 will be July 1. The event is designed as a scavenger hunt in which participants can explore six different regions of the state, with a region-specific “to do” list of cheese-oriented, outdoor, food and beverage, history and art experiences for tourists and locals. Recommended resources include food and farm trails, beer trails, historic guides, cycling, hiking, outdoor art installation and more.
Pickers show
The American Pickers return to Vermont in August to film episodes for The History Channel. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” hunting valuable antiques, historically significant or rare items, unforgettable characters and their collections. Note they do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public. If interested, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184, Facebook: @GotAPick.
Coleman honored
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center’s vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is among hospital and health system DEI leaders highlighted last week by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national medical news publication. Marissa Coleman, PsyD, was named among the “86 hospital and health system diversity, equity and inclusion officers to know” for 2023. The publication noted that Dr. Coleman has conducted dozens of monthly listening sessions focused on a variety of topics and trained more than 700 leaders using her own DEI curriculum since stepping into the role.
Forcier honored
SOUTH BURLINGTON — 2nd Lt. Heather K. Forcier has been named as recipient of the Commander’s Commendation Award, according to a statement from 1st Lt. Lucien Thresher, commander of Burlington Senior Squadron (VT-002) of Vermont Wing, Civil Air Patrol. The award, jointly presented by Lt. Thresher and Col Richard Beach, commander of the Vermont Wing, is for outstanding duty performance where achievement and services are clearly and unmistakably exceptional
2nd Lt. Forcier, who was recently promoted to her current rank, serves multiple roles in the squadron, including recruiting officer, information technology officer, and assistant public affairs officer. She also serves as VTWG assistant finance officer. A native Vermonter, Lt. Forcier has more than 20 years of photography experience to support her work in CAP, where aerial photos are needed for agencies like FEMA for evaluations and assessments.
CAP is the official volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is located in South Burlington. Squadrons are located in South Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington and Springfield.
Nominations
The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children invites nominations for Vermont’s 2023 Early Childhood Educator of the Year. Nominations are due by July 1 and may be made at vtaeyc.org/eceoy. The award, presented at VTAEYC’s annual conference Nov. 6 and 7 in Stowe, comes with a $2,500 cash prize and all expenses paid to a national conference. Employees of VTAEYC and Let’s Grow Kids, as well as previous winners, are ineligible to win. To be eligible, nominees must: Work in a regulated early childhood education program based in a home, center, or school. Educate children ages 0-8. Have at least three years of experience as an early childhood educator.
VTAEYC presents five additional annual awards: Early Childhood Education Student of the Year, Children’s Champion, Distinguished Service, Emerging Leader and Outstanding Member. More information is at vtaeyc.org/annual-awards.
STEM scholarships
WILLISTON — New England Federal Credit Union has awarded three $3,000 scholarships to Vermont high school students as part of its annual science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Scholarship Program. This year’s recipients are: Abigail Raleigh, of St. Albans, will graduate from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in June and will attend the University of New England in the fall. Jarrett Kelley, of Rutland, will graduate from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology and Rutland High School this June and will attend Vermont Technical College in the fall. Jeswin Antony, of Waterbury, will graduate from Harwood Union High School in June and go on to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall.
Internship grants
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor announced $400,000 in funding available for internship opportunities. The Work-Based Learning and Training Grants are open to all Vermont employers offering internships that provide meaningful training and work experience to eligible Vermonters. Applications will be accepted from now through June 30. Employers can find more information online at Vermont Grant Opportunities, Department of Labor. The Department of Labor encourages all interested employers to apply as soon as possible, as funding is limited.
Lifestyle medicine
To expand lifestyle medicine and “food as medicine” knowledge statewide, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is offering free continuing education credits
Presented by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Blue Cross VT and ACLM are offering 50 fully funded certification scholarships to the insurers’ credentialed providers, including physicians, nurses, dietitians, psychologists, pharmacists and clinicians in many other disciplines. The complimentary 5.5 hours of CME/CE content provides a foundational, evidence-based introduction to the field of lifestyle medicine with a focus on nutrition. Visit www.bluecrossvt.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
Words in the Woods
Words in the Woods, a series of in-person poetry and literature readings presented in partnership with Vermont State Parks and Vermont Arts Council, begin at 11 a.m. and are free to the public at state parks across Vermont — Sunday, June 25, at Kingsland Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh; Saturday, July 15, at Elmore State Park; Saturday, July 22, at Lake Shaftsbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 5, at Branbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 12, at Osmore Pond; Sunday, Aug. 27, at Silver Lake State Park.
River conservation
Vermont River Conservancy has helped protect two properties to ensure cool waters for Vermont’s state fish, the brook trout.
In Duxbury, brook trout in Ridley Brook, a high elevation stream that flows into the Winooski River, Duxbury Land Trust purchased 58 acres soon to be added to Vermont’s Camel’s Hump State Park.
Trust for Public Land partnered with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to purchase 355 acres of unfragmented forest, rare wildlife habitat and outdoor recreational space along Otter Creek in Wallingford.
These projects, both funded in large part by Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and to be managed by departments within the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, will have public access for outdoor recreation like hiking, snowshoeing, fishing and wildlife watching.
Access areas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas, including but not limited to, swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.
Open fires, and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
Grants awarded
The South Lake Champlain Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $33,431 in grants to six organizations to support research and educational projects concerning the southern portion of Lake Champlain. They are Audubon Vermont, $4,977; Fair Haven Grade School, $3,500; Fort Ticonderoga Association, $7,500; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, $4,977; The Nature Conservancy, $7,500. The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas $4,977.
Ag Hall of Fame
The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the Champlain Valley Fair.
2023 Emerging Leader: Andy Birch, dairy farmer in Derby. This category highlights those who are becoming the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1983), these individuals demonstrate commitment to Vermont’s working landscape.
2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis, Agri-Mark VP Strategic Engagement & Sustainability, South Burlington. This category focus is on those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture, and are making or have made a significant, positive impact.
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence, legislator and farmer in Lyndonville; Diane Bothfeld, former director of Agriculture Development, of Cabot; Jake Guest, organic farmer in Fairlee. This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their career, active for at least 30 years.
Deer permit
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 2.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons. Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.