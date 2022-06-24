Summer concertsCASTLETON — Castleton University will host a special show for the community at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, featuring the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will also present the 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Castleton Pavilion as shown below. Free and open to the public, Castleton University will collect nonperishable food items at each concert, to support the Castleton Food Shelf.
June 28, Satin & Steel (soul and R&B).
July 5, Mile Twelve (Bbluegrass).
July 12, New York Players (variety dance band).
July 19, Snake Mountain Bluegrass (bluegrass).
July 26, The Twangtown Paramours (contemporary blues and rock).
Aug. 2, The Grift (funky rock ’n’ roll).
Aug. 9, Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ’n’ roll).
Yard sale
CASTLETON — The Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, including over 40 vendors outdoors and indoors at the Community Center. Vendor spaces are available now. For a map showing the locations of homes, businesses or organizations in Castleton that want to be included but cannot bring their items to the Community Center, registration forms are available at www.castletoncsi.org or stop by the Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
July 4 celebrations
BRANDON — 46th annual Independence Day Celebration will take place Saturday, July 2, in downtown Brandon. The all-day event begins at 10 a.m. with the parade and features music, family activities, silent auction, eating contest, beer garden, duck race, street dance and at dusk, fireworks. For more information, email susdben@gmail.com
POULTNEY — 2022 Lake St. Catherine Fourth of July Celebration organized a GoFundMe to raise funds for the event. Email info@lakestcatherine.org or visit bit.ly/LakeStCatherine4th for more information.
Marker dedication
IRA — The Ira Historical Society will host a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, for the new Vermont Historic Site plaque describing the town’s 18th-century Ira Town Hall. The society’s museum on the second floor of the Town Hall will be open to visitors for the first time. Revolutionary War reenactors from the Massachusetts 3rd Regiment will have an encampment with a cooking demonstration, musket firing and talks on period dress and food planned for the day. Light refreshment offered. Visit www.iravhs.com/home for more information.
Julia Ripley Dorr
RUTLAND — Julia Caroline Ripley Dorr was the original driving force behind Rutland Free Library. She led a large group of local women in advocating for a public lending library. Subscription libraries along the lines of Ben Franklin’s, where members paid for borrowing privileges were common — hence the “Free” in Rutland Free Library. The library board has commissioned a new edition of her selected poems, “To the Bending Sky,” and is available for sale at the library.
CU supports RRMC
RUTLAND — Castleton University Men’s Hockey team recently presented providers, administrators and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center with a check representing proceeds raised from the first-ever Breaking the Ice on Mental Health event to benefit Behavioral Health programs and services offered by Rutland Regional. More than $9,000 was raised at the Spartan Arena event.
Korkuc wins
LEICESTER — Mike Korkuc, a longtime volunteer who has helped protect and expand loon populations at Lake Dunmore and surrounding lakes for 15 years, has been named the winner of the 2022 GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award. This award is named for former Milton resident Meeri Zetterstrom, who inspired recovery efforts that led to ospreys’ removal from Vermont’s endangered species list.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is providing $3.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to help manufactured housing communities address water infrastructure and three-acre stormwater issues. This funding (bit.ly/3BXr9Lw) will ensure residents in these communities have access to safe drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and drainage systems. Interested parties are invited to attend a question-and-answer session on Microsoft Teams | (bit.ly/MHCsession) or call in/audio only at (802) 828-7667, Phone Conference ID: 899640957#, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Spotted lanternfly
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. VAAFM recently received reports that nursery stock from spotted lanternfly (SLF)-infested areas may have been imported into states neighboring Vermont through the nursery trade. Any Vermonter who has recently purchased trees or shrubs or had them planted on their property, particularly maple or crabapple trees, is being asked to inspect the trunk and branches to ensure there are no SLF egg masses or any hitchhiking nymphs. Visit vtinvasives.org/reporting-spotted-lanternfly to report any finds to Vermont Invasives.
Caterpillar outbreakThe Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, have received numerous inquiries from concerned citizens regarding large numbers of spongy moth caterpillars, Lymantria dispar dispar, (also known as LDD, formerly gypsy moth). While the spongy moth can emerge anywhere in the state, unusually high populations observed last year and again this spring are localized in western areas of Vermont.
Although primarily a forest pest, both agencies have received reports from Vermonters who have experienced skin irritation likely from spongy moth caterpillars, which have hairs on them that may cause reactions in some individuals.
Management options for landowners include waiting for the outbreak to pass, installing barrier bands such as burlap around the trunk of the tree to capture caterpillars as they crawl up the tree, and chemical treatments. Since caterpillars will soon be entering the cocoons stage and will stop feeding, applying pesticides at this time is not recommended.
Although consecutive years of defoliation may stress and weaken a tree, most trees will survive and produce a second flush of leaves after the spongy moth caterpillars have stopped feeding, in late June-early July. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/spongy-moth for more information.
Visual Arts
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Meet the artists, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Burlington
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer recess through Sept, 13, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.com
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, May 12-June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” a retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, June 11-July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16. examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
