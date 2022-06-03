Music series
FAIR HAVEN — The new music series partnering local music advocate, George Nostrand with new venue owners, Rachel and Jon Meigs will continue in June at Scotch Hill Brewing in Fair Haven. The series spotlights local musicians looking for an opportunity to feature some of their original material. June 3: Marcos Levy; June 10: Eric King; June 17: Christine Lynch Malcolm; June 24: Jesse Peters.
Free courses
BURLINGTON — Vermont residents seeking to build new career skills can take up to two free courses at the University of Vermont beginning this summer. The university’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division will coordinate the courses, including non-credit certificate programs and courses that earn college credit. Course registrations open July 1, by visiting upskillvermont.org online.
Community service
PITTSFORD — Members and friends of Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club held a May 14 volunteer day at Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford. The project included clearing brush, installing trail signs, doing painting projects, hanging gutters and downspouts, and upgrading of landscaping, including edging, seeding, planting shrubs, and installing fabric and gravel.
Chittenden Dammers would like to thank J.P. Carrara & Sons, Casella, LaValley Building Supply, Mark Larson, Pratico’s Landscaping & Fence Co., Alan Roberge, Mac Equipment & Steel Co., Amy and Aaron Carr, Goodro Lumber, The Home Depot and Paul Vazzano for their generous donations of labor and supplies, including gutters, topsoil, surepac, shrubs, edging, grass seed, landscape stone and other items.
Caregivers and depression
Depression is a serious and common challenge facing more than 16 million Americans who care for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing tips to help caregivers combat depression.
— Ask family members and friends for support. Many may be eager to help but not know-how. Be specific and let people know what you need.
— Try relaxation exercises, such as meditation and yoga.
— Do physical activities, mind and body are interconnected.
— Take time for yourself. Even something simple like going for a walk can be relaxing.
— Look into respite care, so you have time for things you need to do and want to do. Respite care can be provided at home, in a health care facility or at an adult day center. To find respite care services in your area, contact AFA’s Helpline at (866) 232-8484.
— Try journaling to express all your positive and negative thoughts. By writing about your feelings, you may also become more aware of the stress you feel.
— Join a caregiver support group. You will be with other people who understand exactly what you are going through and can share emotions and support, as well as practical advice and resources, in a safe and understanding environment. AFA currently offers free weekly telephone-based caregiver support groups.
— Get a good night’s sleep, and speak with your doctor if you are struggling with sleep problems.
— Pay attention to nutrition. A diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and healthful fats, while low in processed foods, may help with depression symptoms.
Help turtles
Drivers should be alert, especially near ponds and wetlands, as Vermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles.
Turtle-nesting activity peaks between late May and early June. Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay alert to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtles’ necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road on a car floor mat.
Avian flu
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly called avian flu, continues to spread among Vermont’s wild bird population since its initial detection in a pair of bald eagles on April 8. HPAI has now been detected in four bald eagles, one red-tailed hawk, three Canada geese, one wood duck and one turkey vulture, in Vermont. Infected birds have been found in all regions of the state.
The latest guidelines for identifying and reporting possible cases of HPAI can be found in the Wildlife Health Bulletin on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department web page. Those seeking information about avian influenza in domestic birds, including biosecurity guidelines and reporting, should contact the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets’ Animal Health Office at (802) 828-2421.
Visual Arts
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Meet the artists, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Burlington
BCA Center: Eric Aho, through June 5, “Headwater,” paintings that feature captivating scenes of the natural world; Sarah Trad, through June 5, “What Still Remains,” Lebanese-American artist explores complex themes of personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Hannah Bureau, through May 21, “Open Air,” paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, May 12-June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” a retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16. examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.