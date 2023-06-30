4th on the Farm
WOODSTOCK — Celebrate 4th on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 with wagon rides, games, music, food and more at Billings Farm & Museum. Purchase tickets in advance or at the door. Visit billingsfarm.org/events/4th-on-the-farm for details. Billings Farm & Museum gratefully acknowledge Season Sponsor Townline Equipment, whose generous support advances the mission to share stories and educate the public about Vermont’s agricultural heritage.
Summer concerts
KILLINGTON— Vermont’s Killington Resort announced the 2023 Cooler in the Mountains Concert Series lineup. This family-friendly weekly concert takes place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday in the natural amphitheater of the Snowshed Base Area. Bringing chairs and blankets is recommended; refreshments are available for purchase. Performance schedule is July 1, SoulShine: An Allman Brothers Experience; July 8, Hans Williams; July 15, Chalk Dinosaur; July 22, Kendall Street Company; July 29, Dizgo; Aug. 5, Bob Wagner & Friends; Aug. 12, The Dirty Water Dance Band; Aug. 19, Marcus Rezak; Aug. 26, Elise Testone; Sept. 2, Cousin Curtiss. Visit killington.com/events for more information.
Thank you
POULTNEY — Poultney Cemetery Association officers and trustees extend heartfelt thanks to Poultney United Fund and all who donate annually to it, for its recent $1,000 gift to the association. The 2023 gift is dedicated to Poultney Cemetery Association’s care, upkeep and multiple preservation needs within its historic Beaman Street property. Poultney Cemetery Association 2023 all-volunteer board of trustees are president Karen Moon Atwood, vice president Mary Lee Harris, treasurer DaleSusan Hughes, secretary Janice B. Edwards, Colin Hunt, Lynn D. McGann, William Peck, Lisa Sulham Perry, Christopher Pritchard.
Brook trout
Wild native brook trout have persisted in the headwater streams of Southwest Vermont for thousands of years. Now, an informational sign project by conservation partners is drawing attention to the importance of healthy habitat and good stewardship so this native species continues to survive in the region’s cold, clean water.
Signs will be posted near headwater streams along the Batten Kill, Walloomsac and Hoosic rivers. The signs note the value of healthy forest canopy and intact stream banks so native brook trout will continue to spawn and survive in its challenging habitat of long winters, sparse food and changing weather patterns.
The sign project followed a year-long process conducted by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources in its “Tactical Basin Plan” for Southwest Vermont. Sign project partners include Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the U.S. Forest Service, Native Fish Coalition and Trout Unlimited’s Southwest Vermont Chapter.
Jungle art
WEST RUTLAND — Kids ages 5-8 will be “In the Jungle” with Zoë Marr Hilliard during the Carving Studio’s Art Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. Fee is $175. Full and partial scholarships are available. To register, or for more information, call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org. Register at carvingstudio.org/event-info/jungle-art-camp.
Grant received
All Brains Belong, an organization dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, announced it has been awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Health. The grant allows All Brains Belong to expand its capacity and enhance its services, aiming to address health inequity for neurodivergent Vermonters.
At least 1 in 5 people think, learn and/or communicate differently than the so-called “typical” brain. Some people have diagnoses such as autism, ADHD or others, but many do not. Autistic adults have an average life expectancy of 36-54 years, with premature cardiovascular disease and suicide as leading causes; have 2.5 to 4 times the rates of unemployment; 80% experience social isolation and difficulty accessing medical care.
In partnership with Vermont Community Foundation, this grant is part of multi-million-dollar COVID-19 funding to the state from the Center for Disease Control to address persistent health disparities. Neurodivergent people have higher rates of complications from COVID-19, including Long COVID.
Milk workshop
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Cornell University veterinarian Paul Virkler will be the featured presenter at the Milk Quality Workshop held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, at the University of Vermont Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center. He will advise on troubleshooting milk quality issues on farms with dairy producers and agricultural service providers. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/milk online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-279-7517 or email whitney.hull@uvm.edu by July 18.
Maple promo
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Vermont businesses are invited to join the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Department of Tourism and organizations statewide in the Vermont Maple 100 annual promotion to showcase everything maple-related in Vermont. Every business who signs up will be featured on VermontVacation.com and benefit from the joint marketing efforts of a variety of public and private partners. The application to join the Maple 100 will close July 31. Email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov for more information.
Independence Day
BRANDON — Brandon will commemorate 247 years of American independence on Saturday, July 1. The parade will start at 10 a.m. to begin a day-long celebration. Grand marshals of this year’s parade will be Sarah and Louis Pattis, who owned the Brandon Inn for decades, from the late-1980s until they sold it and retired two years ago. The parade starts at the top of Park Street and ends at Ace Hardware. You don’t have to live or work in Brandon to participate.
Besides the parade, festivities include bands in the parks, silent auction, food vendors, Spider Jump ride, mechanical bull, a beer garden, Little Debbie Swiss Cake Roll Eating Contest, an evening street dance and fireworks at dusk from downtown. Visit brandon.org for more information about the parade and schedule.
Pork dinner
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, apple sauce, fruited gelatin, rolls, beverages, brownie with ice cream and chocolate syrup. Cost is $12 adult, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place to-go orders at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
Annual 5K
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Rotary Club will hold its annual 5K race at 8:30 a.m. July 1 on the west side of the Fair Haven park; registration at 8 a.m. Prizes in all age group winners. This course is fast and flat so walkers are welcome. Register online early at Active.com or mail in a registration form found on Rotary’s Facebook page, to P.O. Box 606, Bomoseen, VT 05732. The first 50 registrants will be eligible for a $100 cash drawing. Support Rotary to support local charities.
Winning writers
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine announced the winners of the 2023 Vermont Writers’ Prize, a literary award in Vermont that honors local authors for their salutes to the state through poetry and prose. Robert Bernstein, of Bristol, won for the poem “Job Site Repair of Worn Out Glove,” which brings the bitter cold of Vermont winters to life; and Mary Alexandra Peet, of Richmond, won for “Searching for ‘The Donut Man,’” a reflection on the power of childhood memories of family, community and Vermont summers. Each winner receives $1,250 and their work is published in the Summer edition of Vermont Magazine. Entries are now being accepted through Jan. 1 for the 2024 prize; visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit for more information.
Antlerless permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2; the lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
Volunteers needed
This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are needed statewide for greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more. For more information, visit dec.vermont.gov/watershed/lakes-ponds/learn or call 802-490-6198 or email Oliver.Pierson@vermont.gov.
Trail fundraiser
The Green Mountain Club announced Long Trail Day will be Saturday, Aug. 19, this year. This annual fundraising event celebrates the Long Trail and invites all members of the hiking community to raise funds in support of the work that goes into maintaining Vermont’s 272-mile Long Trail.
Participants, donors and community members are invited to a Long Trail Day celebration near you. GMC representatives and volunteers will be stationed all over the state, leading hikes and workshops and handing out cold drinks and treats. Check greenmountainclub.org/longtrailday for hike sign-ups and details (coming soon).
Dance festival
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The second annual Junction Dance Festival will be held July 13 to 16, in White River Junction. The festival opens with a two-day performance of “Tell Me How You Breathe” by the Loom Ensemble held at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14 (rain date July 17) at Lyman Point Park. July 14 through 16 features sampling of dance styles, workshops and films screened. July 15 and 16 showcase 20+ works by New England dance artists performing at Briggs Opera House, Open Door Studio and Veterans Memorial Park, within walking distance of each other. Performances will range from ethnic and street dance to contemporary, ballet, improvisation, and folk dance. Visit thejunctiondancefestival.org for more information.
Turkey survey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help monitoring wild turkeys. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys with the number of adult and young turkeys you observed. The value of the data collected improves when more people participate.
Grants awarded
The South Lake Champlain Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $33,431 in grants to six organizations to support research and educational projects concerning the southern portion of Lake Champlain. They are Audubon Vermont, $4,977; Fair Haven Grade School, $3,500; Fort Ticonderoga Association, $7,500; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, $4,977; The Nature Conservancy, $7,500. The Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas $4,977.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
Summer food
The Agency of Education announced the summer meal sites providing meals to children, age 18 and under, through the Summer Food Service Program. This initiative ensures children statewide have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer. Meals are served at a wide range of locations, such as schools, parks, housing complexes and libraries. Families can find information on open meal sites by calling 2-1-1, the United Way-run resource hotline, or visiting the USDA Meals For Kids Site Finder. Hunger Free Vermont also maintains site lists by county at www.hungerfreevt.org/child-nutrition-hub.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
River conservation
Vermont River Conservancy has helped protect two properties to ensure cool waters for Vermont’s state fish, the brook trout.
In Duxbury, brook trout in Ridley Brook, a high elevation stream that flows into the Winooski River, Duxbury Land Trust purchased 58 acres soon to be added to Vermont’s Camel’s Hump State Park.
Trust for Public Land partnered with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to purchase 355 acres of unfragmented forest, rare wildlife habitat and outdoor recreational space along Otter Creek in Wallingford.
These projects, both funded in large part by Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and to be managed by departments within the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, will have public access for outdoor recreation like hiking, snowshoeing, fishing and wildlife watching.
Access areas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas, including but not limited to, swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.
Open fires, and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
Ag Hall of Fame
The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the Champlain Valley Fair.
2023 Emerging Leader: Andy Birch, dairy farmer in Derby. This category highlights those who are becoming the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1983), these individuals demonstrate commitment to Vermont’s working landscape.
2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis, Agri-Mark VP Strategic Engagement & Sustainability, South Burlington. This category focus is on those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture, and are making or have made a significant, positive impact.
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence, legislator and farmer in Lyndonville; Diane Bothfeld, former director of Agriculture Development, of Cabot; Jake Guest, organic farmer in Fairlee. This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their career, active for at least 30 years.
