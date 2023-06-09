Tag sale
RUTLAND — The Gables Activity Department will hold its annual tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 200 Gables Place, accessible from Gleason Road off either Route 4, Killington Avenue or Town Line Road in Rutland. Proceeds will benefit various activities for Gables residents. For more information, call 802-770-5263.
SlaterDay
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — SlaterDay returns to the Slate Valley Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at 17 Water St. in Granville. The event focuses on slate in historic preservation and includes the unveiling of new additions to the museum’s One Painting, Many Stories exhibition.
The SlaterDay series, scheduled on the second Saturday of each month from June through October, offers on-site demonstrations and opportunities for visitors to interact with slate workers at the museum. Scheduled activities include: 10:30 a.m. Morning Talk, Exploring Historic Preservation in Slate with Shawn Camara and Bob Isherwood; 11:30 a.m. Mini-Tour of One Painting, Many Stories exhibit; 1 to 4 p.m. Slate splitting by Camara Slate. Other all-day highlights include slate-based art demos and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.
Admission is $5 for ages 12-64, $3 for seniors 65+, and free for kids under age 12, slate workers, and active military and their families.
Community social
BOMOSEEN — The Vermont Council on Rural Development invites community leaders, volunteers and partners to its inaugural “Community Social” June 13 at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom. The event includes a short speaking program with updates on VCRD initiatives and issues vital to towns statewide.
Keynote speaker is Melinda Humphrey, currently serving on the NeighborWorks of Western Vermont Board of Directors, executive committee/assistant treasurer for NAACP, and a foster/respite provider with the Vermont Department of Children & Families. Other speakers include Lyle Jepson, executive director, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region; Lisa Ryan, associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Vermont Law and Graduate School and VCRD Board member; Brian Lowe, executive director, VCRD; Julie Moore, secretary, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and VCRD Board chair.
Registration is $25 per person and open at www.vtrural.org/vcrd-community-social online.
Mow later
MONTPELIER — Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and Eastern meadowlarks have suffered dramatic, long-term declines due to the loss of their grassland habitat. Fish and Wildlife is encouraging landowners to help make a difference by waiting to mow fields preferably after Aug. 1, to give grassland birds a chance to rear their young. Landowners who face a loss of income from delayed mowing can apply for assistance through the Natural Resources Conservation Service or The Bobolink Project.
Rummage sale
RUTLAND — To benefit Turning Point Center, a rummage sale will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at 141 State St. Fill a shopping bag for $5. Call 802-773-6010 before bringing any donation to the center.
Bear conflicts
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is increasing outreach efforts to encourage Vermont residents and visitors to get ahead of an anticipated jump in bear conflicts this June. In Vermont, the leading cause of bear conflicts is unsecured garbage, including household trash collection bins and dumpsters at businesses and campgrounds. Visit vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/living-with-wildlife/living-with-black-bears for a list of steps for coexisting with bears.
Anglers needed
Researchers from the University of Vermont and Dartmouth College are seeking help from anglers this summer for a survey to measure mercury concentrations in Lake Champlain sport fish. The data will also be shared with consumers to help them make informed choices as eating too many lake-caught fish with high mercury levels may result in neurological damage.
This survey is conducted every five years in collaboration with the Lake Champlain Basin Program. While numerous fish muscle samples were collected in summer 2022, additional samples are needed for walleye and lake trout.
Information about the study can be found at go.uvm.edu/hginfish online. The website lists the number and type of samples needed from various sections of the lake along with local markets, bait shops and marinas that have agreed to serve as fish muscle sample collection sites.
Grants
Arts — The National Endowment for the Arts announced eight grants totaling $1,116,440 to Vermont arts and cultural organizations, including the Vermont Arts Council, approved for an $968,940 NEA FY 2023 partnership agreement to deliver arts programs, services and activities statewide. The Vermont recipients are Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington, $30,000; Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (on behalf of Burlington Discover Jazz Festival), $15,000; Dorset Theatre Festival, $25,000; Governor’s Institute on the Arts, $20,000; JAG Production Co., White River Junction, $25,000; New Music on the Point, Leicester, $12,500; Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Burlington, $20,000. Visit www.arts.gov/news for more information.
BIPOC-led — The Vermont Changemakers Table, with contributions from Vermont Community Foundation, has distributed eight grants totaling $40,000 to provide unrestricted operating support for organizations led by Black, Indigenous and People of Color working with rural communities across Vermont. Grant recipients include celebration and preservation of Indigenous cultural practices, mutual aid for migrant worker communities, education and advocacy around issues of racial justice, equity and discrimination, art therapy for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC youth, and more. Recipients are Abenaki Circle of Courage, Addison Allies Network, Maquam Bay of Missisquoi, Milk with Dignity Standards Council, Rutland Area Branch NAACP, SafeArt, The Outpost Foundation, Unlikely Riders.
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Red Logan Dental Clinic announced it has received a charitable grant from Northeast Delta Dental Foundation. Since 1995, the philanthropic arm of Northeast Delta Dental, the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation, has supported organizations and initiatives in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, that provide oral health education and dental care to uninsured and underserved people.
Ag Hall of Fame
The Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees. A celebratory luncheon is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the Champlain Valley Fair.
2023 Emerging Leader: Andy Birch, dairy farmer in Derby. This category highlights those who are becoming the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1983), these individuals demonstrate commitment to Vermont’s working landscape.
2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis, Agri-Mark VP Strategic Engagement & Sustainability, South Burlington. This category focus is on those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture, and are making or have made a significant, positive impact.
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence, legislator and farmer in Lyndonville; Diane Bothfeld, former director of Agriculture Development, of Cabot; Jake Guest, organic farmer in Fairlee. This category recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their career, active for at least 30 years.
Bee survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will collect information about colony loss in the honey industry throughout the U.S. during July. This survey collects information from around 500 producers with honeybee colonies in the Northeastern region. NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews. Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies report, which will be available Aug. 1 online at nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call 800-498-1518.
VTAIP news
The Vermont Association of Insurance Professionals announced its 2023-2025 board of directors: President, Stephanie Jo Oakes; President-elect, Kim Morrill; Vice president, Evan Forward; Secretary, Diane Boutin; Treasurer, Audrey Macie.
The VTAIP Membership Award recognized Stephanie Jo Oakes as recipient of the 2023 VTAIP Membership Award for dedication and commitment to the association.
The VTAIP Mari Schaarschmidt Annual Service Award goes to Maria Aylward to honor community service and organization involvement.
Hometown heroes
This year, more than 33,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies have been donated to organizations across New Hampshire and Vermont, thanks to the public, families and friends supporting Girl Scouts through their cookie program. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains coordinates the delivery of cookies that are donated through its Gift of Caring program. Vermont locations receiving Girl Scout cookies donations were: Red Cross, Air National Guard, Howard Center, Williston Post Office, Committee on Temporary Shelter–Burlington, Essex Rescue, Essex Fire Department, Williston Volunteer Fire Department, Vermont State Police–Williston, Essex Police Department, Essex Village Fire Department, Veterans Affairs Clinic–Williston, Josh’s House-Colchester, Rutland Community Cupboard, Morrisville Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff, The Manor Nursing Home.
Fundraiser
KILLINGTON — Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports’ largest annual fundraising event, Vermont Adaptive Charity Challenge, takes place Saturday, June 17, presented by Killington Resort. The event includes outdoor activities in the morning, followed by an afternoon festival at the Skyeship Base Area. The multiple road bike ride routes loop through Killington, Pittsfield, Bethel, Barnard, Woodstock, Ludlow, Bridgewater and Plymouth. Alternative sports include mountain biking, a gravel grind, hiking or paddling.
Adaptive athletes and armed services veterans/members participate for free. For the general public, registration is $75 plus a $150 minimum fundraising requirement. Party-only tickets may be pre-purchased online or at the door for $10/person. The event is held rain or shine. For more information and to register, visit charityride.vermontadaptive.org.
Boating tips
As boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this spring and summer, the Department of Environmental Conservation and partners offer tips to stay safe and protect Vermont’s natural resources.
Before boating — Get to know the Use of Public Waters Rules and read the access area signage for updates. Find out the weather conditions, get familiar with known hazards, and bring a map. Check for valid registration stickers and cards. Bring the right safety gear for people, boats, watercraft or vessels. Clean, drain and dry boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
While boating — Wear a life jacket. Drive or operate boats at a no wake speed (or 5 mph) within 200 feet of the shoreline; swimming areas; someone in the water; a canoe or other boat; an anchored or moored boat containing an individual; and anchorages and docks. Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or any other intoxicating substance. Follow all navigational rules when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect state and private property.
After boating — Secure and properly dispose of trash or recycling. Clean, drain and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.
EAB hazard
To address the threat posed by the invasive emerald ash borer, the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation urges residents and visitors to stay informed and follow recommendations. The EAB begins its flight season June 1, when they will emerge from infested ash trees, logs, firewood, and seek new host trees and mates. Ash tree removal has been conducted at Grand Isle State Park, Emerald Lake State Park, Lake St. Catherine State Park, and Coolidge State Park. Removing these trees improves forest health and public safety. To help slow the spread of the EAB, do not move firewood; use local firewood; report signs of infestation to FPR at VTinvasives.org.
Local investment
In April, State Treasurer Mike Pieciak announced an $85 million expansion of the “10% in Vermont” local investment program, which authorizes the treasurer to invest up to 10% of the state’s average daily cash balance for economic development in Vermont. Vermonters are reminded the application deadline is June 1 for the first round of local investment proposals. A subsequent application round is planned for the fall. Nonprofits, instrumentalities of the state, municipalities and similarly situated organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications or program questions should be emailed to TRE.LIAC@vermont.gov.
Deer permit
Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents. The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 2.
The Fish and Wildlife Board met May 24 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons. Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons on Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.
Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
