Winter classes
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts announced its winter classes at the Bhatka Campus will continue. All classes are still meeting at the scheduled times listed on the website and take place in Withey Hall. Check stonevalleyarts.org for class rates. The classes are:
Hatha Yoga, Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (free will donation).
Kids and Adult Ballroom Dance, Thursdays, kids from 5 to 5:30 p.m., adults from 6 to 6:50 p.m. and 7 to 7:50 p.m. (first class is free).
Literary Open Mic, fourth Friday (March 24, April 28) from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Community Music Jam, second Thursday (March 9, April 13) from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Children’s Dance and Creative Movement at Feick Center, Tuesdays, 4 to 4:50 p.m. ages 4 to 6, 5 to 5:50 p.m. ages 7 to 11 ($10 drop in or $80 for 10-week session).
Woodspryte Early Child Learning every Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. ($12 per class).
Family support
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers free, virtual parent education programs to any parent/caregiver in Vermont who wants support and/or to learn new parenting skills. Programs are two hours per week for 12-14 weeks. Participants may start up to two weeks after class begins. Schedule is:
Nurturing Skills for Families — started Feb. 20, Mondays 8 a.m.; started 27, Mondays 11 a.m.; starting April 14, Fridays 11 a.m.
Strengthening Families/Teens — started Feb. 22, Wednesdays 12 p.m.
Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Use Treatment & Recovery — starting March 21, Tuesdays 5:30 p.m.; starting March 31, Fridays 1 p.m.
Nurturing Skills for Families Accelerated — starting May 1, Mondays and Tuesdays 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.pcavt.org/family-support-programs, or email familysupport@pcavt.org or call 1-800-CHILDREN.
Teachers workshop
Teachers from throughout the greater Vermont area are invited to take part in the fourth professional development workshop organized by the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, advocating for Holocaust education as a means of transmitting the tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism and intolerance.
The Tuesday, March 21, workshop will take place in Woodstock. “Choices Matter: Complicity and Action During the Holocaust,” will be presented in collaboration with Echoes & Reflections, a not-for-profit educational organization. For more information and to register, visit www.holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2023-workshop online.
Dairy finance
Dairy farmers interested in improving the economic viability of their farm operation are invited to attend a free, two-day workshop at one of three northern New England locations. Farmers will learn how to calculate cost of production and their breakeven milk price, as well as risk management and diversification options.
Registration is required by March 13; information can be found at go.uvm.edu/costofproduction online.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations. Lunch is included. Dates and locations are:
March 20 and 21 — Lisa’s White Flour Catering, 205 Church Hill Road. Augusta, Maine, contact 207-581-3240, glenda.pereira@maine.edu
March 27 and 28 — University of New Hampshire Extension Office, 315 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, New Hampshire, contact 603-825-5509, sarah.allen@unh.edu
April 3 and 4 — UVM Extension Office, 327 U.S. Route 302, Barre, contact 802-279-7517, whitney.hull@uvm.edu
Anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, should notify the contact person listed for the location they plan to attend at least three weeks in advance of the workshop date.
Vacation raffle
HomeShare Vermont is offering a chance to win one of nine opportunities at inns, shopping, dining and entertainment, in its 2023 Staycation/Vacation Raffle. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HomeShareVermont.org online. The full prize list can also be viewed there. The drawing will be held Thursday, April 20. The HomeShare Vermont Staycation/Vacation Raffle is sponsored by AARP Vermont, Margaret and Bert Cicchetti, Hickok-Boardman Insurance Group, Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, and Stark Law, PLLC.
Grant award
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont received a $36,090 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program. The grant was provided from funds donated by customers at checkout last September and will be used to help schools and communities across Vermont to increase the number of children who consistently participate in their school breakfast programs. Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation to eradicate childhood hunger in America by keeping food banks stocked and supporting meal distribution programs at schools.
Flower show
ESSEX JUNCTION — This year’s Vermont Flower Show, presented by the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association, returns March 3 thru 5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. This year’s theme is “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood,” an adaptation of the original A.A. Milne version of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore. Along with the centerpiece garden display, a variety of garden-inspired activities is offered. Visit vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/seminar-schedule for more information.
Rotary raffle
RUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary’s fundraising raffle has returned, with the grand prize winner getting to choose between $8,500 in cash or a brand new 18-foot Bushwhacker Plus Teardrop Travel Trailer from Dan Kearney’s RV Center, valued at $17,000. More cash to win are second prize $1,000; third prize $500; fourth prize $400; fifth prize $300; sixth prize $200; and seventh prize $100.
In support of funding projects and activities that benefit the youth of this area, tickets are $100 each, two for $150, or three for $200, and can be purchased from a Rutland South Rotarian, online at www.rutlandsouthrotary.org or by calling 802-236-7713. Drawing is March 17.
NAMI classes
WILLISTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering a virtual NAMI Family-to-Family education program for family members of people living with mental health conditions. This free, eight-week program is taught by trained volunteers who are family members caring for their loved ones themselves.
NAMI Vermont will offer two virtual classes beginning in March. The first class starts March 9 and will be taught by NAMI Vermont members from the Northeast Kingdom and central Vermont. Classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through April 27.
The second class begins March 22 and will be taught by NAMI Vermont members from southern Vermont. Classes will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday through May 10.
Participants must register in advance to ensure the class is an appropriate fit and to receive the Zoom link. Registrants are expected to attend all eight classes. To register, visit namivt.org/f2f.
Board members
BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center Board of Trustees recently appointed four new members, adding individuals with experience in health care administration, diagnostic radiology, professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion to the 15-member board.
Kevin Chu is executive director of Vermont Futures Project, co-founder and president of Sprinticity Athletics. At the University of Vermont, he served as managing director of the office of engagement, strategic innovations and communications lead for the Rubenstein School, as professional advisor for the university’s environmental program and assistant director of admissions for diversity.
Churchill Hindes recently retired as a consultant to UVM Health Network and a vice president at UVM Medical Center, previously serving as chief operating office of the One Care Vermont health care payment reform initiative, and chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties.
Dr. Betsy Sussman is a diagnostic radiology specialist in Burlington and was an attending radiologist specializing in women’s imaging at UVM Medical Center for more than 30 years, where she still works as a per diem radiologist in breast imaging.
Weiwei Wang is a co-founder and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network founded in 2019 and dedicated to advancing the prosperity of all professionals of color throughout Vermont. She is also a founding member of, and director of operations for, the Vermont Health Equity Initiative focused on providing accessible, human-centered health care and health education to all BIPOC Vermonters.
VT PoC
BURLINGTON — Vermont Professionals of Color Network announced the launch of a new member portal, which provides a virtual point of connection for BIPOC communities across Vermont’s rural landscape. The portal resides within the www.vtpoc.net website and is the latest addition to VT PoC’s BIPOC Business Directory, Jobs Board and Civic Engagement Positions listings.
Pella donates
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A new initiative by Pella Windows & Doors of Vermont, the “Pella + Purpose” program (aka the Scholars Fund), and AIAVT (American Institute of Architects Vermont Chapter) announce the Pella + Purpose campaign successfully raised $7,500 in 2022. The Scholars Fund awards a variety of scholarships to students pursuing architecture and design studies each year. Fifty participants from 25 firms statewide were able to complete the program to raise this donation amount, including through proceeds from the Annual Guy Teschmacher Memorial Golf Tournament.
Video contest
The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition partners with the State Treasurer’s Office and Front Porch Forum to announce a video contest for youth to help them understand the importance of managing money responsibly. This year’s theme: “It All Adds Up! Money — Wants vs. Needs” encourages youth to develop videos that will highlight how impulse buying can affect your budget, what influences spending and how to prevent overspending.
The contest is open to middle school and high school students, including home-schooled students. Videos may be submitted by a team or individually. The winning entries will be awarded $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. The deadline for student submissions is April 1. Visit www.vermontjumpstart.com for more information.
Woman’s Club
CASTLETON — The Castleton Woman’s Club will meet Wednesday, March 8, starting at noon with a buffet lunch followed by a business meeting and guest speaker at 1 p.m., at the Historic Medical Chapel on the Castleton University campus. Guest speaker Beth Murphy will share how she creates her botanical art, which consists of mixed media collages that are fine art, both familiar and modern. For information, call 802-468-5691.
Pie for Breakfast
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Public Library’s Pie for Breakfast is back in person from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Middletown Springs Elementary School
Menu includes all-you-can-eat pie for breakfast with tea, coffee or juice. Pies are sweet (such as pumpkin, apple, berry, chocolate) and savory (such as quiche, pot pies, pizza). Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; under age 5 are free. All proceeds benefit Middletown Springs Public Library. For more information, call 802-235-2435.
Award nominations
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is calling for nominations for the annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental award, given to a person or organization making a difference in protecting Vermont’s natural areas and wildlife. Nominations are being accepted through March 31. The honor includes a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause. Individuals, nonprofits and businesses are eligible for the award. For more information, visit GMP’s website.
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered at bit.ly/0217Applicator from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture .
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Farm mapping
During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
