MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Wedding Association will hold its 21st annual Middlebury Bridal Show Sunday, March 19, at the Middlebury Inn, 14 Court Square. Highlights include refreshments, music and meeting the area’s wedding professionals to find a DJ, photographer, baker, florist and venue. Also featured are grand prizes, including a two-night stay with breakfast at the Middlebury Inn, $600 value; $250 wedding services certificate from Overtime Events; $250 wedding flowers certificate from Flowers 4 All.
The association celebrates 14 years partnering with Kerry Ellis and the Marrow Donor Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center donating a table at bridal shows to welcome couples and their families to find a match; a match has been found at five shows and some have gone on to become donors.
Registration open
Girls on the Run Vermont’s registration for its spring program is now open statewide. GOTR is a physical activity-based, youth development program for students in grades 3-8. The 10-week spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
The program fee for the spring 2023 season is $115; financial aid is available. Visit www.gotrvt.org for more information and to register.
Volunteer coaches are still needed. Coaches do not need to be runners. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. High school students are encouraged to volunteer as junior coaches. For more information, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.
Chess competition
BERLIN — All Vermont students are eligible to compete in the Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships held Saturday, April 15, and Vermont Scholastic Elementary School Chess Championships held Saturday, April 22, both at Capital City Grange Hall, Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All abilities are encouraged to participate. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit vtchess.info or email mike@vtchess.info.
Call for exhibitors
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites applications for its 62nd annual summer and fall Art in the Park Festivals featuring fine artists, craft persons and specialty foods.
Shows dates are: Summer Festival Aug. 12-13 and Fall Foliage Festival Oct. 7-8; hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Both are held in Main Street Park at the junction of Routes 4 and 7 in Rutland.
Also featured are free kid’s activities, musical entertainment and a food court. Estimated attendance 6,000+ is drawn from Vermont, adjacent states and tourists. Exhibitors applications available at www.chaffeeartcenter.org/art-in-the-park/exhibitor-information or email artinthepark@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Maple open house
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association is hosting Spring Maple Open House Weekends Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 and April 1-2, statewide. Vermont continues to be the top maple producing state in the country. Total Vermont maple syrup production in 2022 was 2.55 million gallons, an 800,000 increase over the prior year and about half of the U.S. production of maple syrup. Visit www.VermontMaple.org/MOHW for more information.
Hunter education
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. A person must pass the course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a sixth-grade reading level. A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Apprenticeship
The Vermont Community Broadband Board, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Tech, is starting a new broadband installer technician apprenticeship program. When finished training, candidates will enter an industry with potential for high paying jobs with opportunity for growth. These jobs can lead to careers in information technology trades, smart grid and engineering trades.
Free training will be provided at locations statewide for people who want to start a career as a maintenance technician, splicer or installer. The first training starts in April. For more information or to apply for the program, go to Broadband Installer Apprenticeship-VTC CEWD, email fiber@vsc.edu, or call 802-547-3653.
Labor coordinator
The Vermont Department of Labor has hired Rachel Dumeny as its communications and outreach coordinator to serve as the media contact for the commissioner’s office. Dumeny, a native of Franklin County, is a recent University of Vermont graduate with experience in social media marketing strategy and community outreach.
Maple festival
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Maple lore and demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens and a Maple Raffle featuring 35 items each valued at $100 or more highlight the annual Maple Festival of the Middletown Springs Historical Society, held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Raffle tickets are $25 each, or five tickets for $100. Tickets and payments must be returned by mail, postmarked by March 15. Visit www.mshsvt.org for a list of raffle items, downloadable tickets and instructions. For more information, call 802-235-2376 or 802-235-2421.
Overdose prevention
The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition and Vermont CARES are hosting three hybrid Opioid Overdose Prevention Trainings for the central Vermont region, in response to record numbers of opioid overdose death across the state. In 2021, there were 217 overdose deaths in Vermont, the largest number ever recorded. As of November 2022, there were 212 deaths, according to Vermont Department of Health preliminary data.
Attendees will learn the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, what Narcan is and how to use it, and current drug trends in Vermont. Attendees will also learn more about CVPC’s NaloxBox Project and have time to ask questions and provide feedback on the project. The trainings are free and open to the public.
Montpelier — Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Hayes Room or on Zoom.
Barre — Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aldrich Library or on Zoom.
Visit www.cvprevention.org for more information.
Beats for Good
MONTPELIER — National Life Group is now accepting submissions from Vermont high school bands to compete in 2023 Beats for Good at Do Good Fest, held July 15 on the company’s Montpelier campus. Beats for Good is open to any current Vermont high school student and their classmates. This contest is open to musical acts of all sizes and genres, acoustic or electric. Do Good Fest is a free benefit concert series to bring peace of mind to National Life’s communities. For more information, visit dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood online.
New MRI
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center installed the new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) this past December. The installation, which had been planned for over two years, was completed with the help of the hospital maintenance team and professionals from GE Healthcare. The site work, which involved retrofitting and making improvements for accessibility and mobility in the existing MRI building, was completed by H.P. Cummings Construction. The new MRI equipment cost approximately $1.9 million, with a design and installation cost of approximately $1.3 million.
Magnetic resonance imaging is a diagnostic tool used to take images of any part of the body and in any direction. These images provide useful information for diagnosing a wide variety of diseases and conditions. Because MRI does not use X-rays or other radiation, it is the imaging modality of choice when frequent imaging is required for diagnosis or therapy, especially in the brain.
St. David’s Society
POULTNEY — Poultney Area St. David’s Society celebrated St. David, patron saint of Wales, and held its annual meeting Feb. 25. The following officers were reelected Thomas A. Hughes, president; Nia Davies Demiray, vice-president; Barbara H. Stephenson, treasurer; Janice B. Edwards, secretary; Una Jean R. Capman, Carol J. Denniston, Sheila E. Itzo, David Gary Roberts, Shirley J. Scott, Mary Jane M. Stoneberg, John Gary Williams, Ken and Nancy Williams, all trustees/directors.
Following meeting, lunch and fellowship time, a choral group led by David Gary Roberts sang traditional Welsh songs; some verses were sung in Welsh and some in English.
Choral workshops
The Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project and the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ’s Racial Justice Task Force have teamed up to teach new choral music by Black composers, to honor their work, and to share the history of appropriation of Black music.
Identical workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Guilford Community Church, United Church of Christ and on Saturday, May 13, at Mallet’s Bay United Church of Christ. The workshops are open to anyone interested in supporting Black composers, but especially to singers and choral directors who can share this music in their communities. The cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit vtcucc.org/blmchoirworkshop and for help with registration, email fostere@vtcucc.org
Let’s Grow Kids
The Vermont Women’s Fund, a philanthropic resource committed to the advancement of women and girls, announces a $25,000 grant to Let’s Grow Kids in support of child care and early care providers. Let’s Grow Kids is a nonprofit leading a campaign to end Vermont’s child care crisis by 2025. The Vermont Women’s Fund council of people from around the state supports programs that provide essential services, career and workforce training opportunities, and widespread systems change to achieve gender and wage equity.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Vacation raffle{/span}HomeShare Vermont is offering a chance to win one of nine opportunities at inns, shopping, dining and entertainment, in its 2023 Staycation/Vacation Raffle. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HomeShareVermont.org online. The full prize list can also be viewed there. The drawing will be held Thursday, April 20. The HomeShare Vermont Staycation/Vacation Raffle is sponsored by AARP Vermont, Margaret and Bert Cicchetti, Hickok-Boardman Insurance Group, Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, and Stark Law, PLLC.
Board members
BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center Board of Trustees recently appointed four new members, adding individuals with experience in health care administration, diagnostic radiology, professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion to the 15-member board.
Kevin Chu is executive director of Vermont Futures Project, co-founder and president of Sprinticity Athletics. At the University of Vermont, he served as managing director of the office of engagement, strategic innovations and communications lead for the Rubenstein School, as professional advisor for the university’s environmental program and assistant director of admissions for diversity.
Churchill Hindes recently retired as a consultant to UVM Health Network and a vice president at UVM Medical Center, previously serving as chief operating office of the One Care Vermont health care payment reform initiative, and chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties.
Dr. Betsy Sussman is a diagnostic radiology specialist in Burlington and was an attending radiologist specializing in women’s imaging at UVM Medical Center for more than 30 years, where she still works as a per diem radiologist in breast imaging.
Weiwei Wang is a co-founder and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network founded in 2019 and dedicated to advancing the prosperity of all professionals of color throughout Vermont. She is also a founding member of, and director of operations for, the Vermont Health Equity Initiative focused on providing accessible, human-centered health care and health education to all BIPOC Vermonters.
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered at bit.ly/0217Applicator from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture .
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Farm mapping
During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
DST health risk
Scientific researchers have noticed a marked increase in heart attacks and strokes in the days following the change to daylight saving time each spring. However, the American Heart Association says losing sleep anytime can be a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that falling asleep at different times or sleeping an inconsistent number of hours each night, even variations of more than two hours a night within the same week, were tied to developing hardened arteries, known as atherosclerosis.
Some tips the American Heart Association recommends are:
— Make healthy living a habit: Eat a balanced diet, get regular physical activity, and manage stress.
— Set the alarm, for morning and night: Stick to specific times to go to bed and wake up each day. Along with a wake-up alarm, try a bedtime alarm to indicate it’s time to start winding down.
— Establish bedtime habits: Once your bedtime alarm goes off, move into a familiar ritual, like brushing your teeth, washing your face or taking a warm bath.
— Relax and unwind: Take a few minutes to de-stress, consider reading, journaling, meditating or listening to music.
— Take a technology break: A bedroom free of light and technology will equate to better sleep, so keep your phone and other devices away from the bed. Try logging off your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime.
— Getting to sleep can be tricky for some people, however, sleep supplements should be used sparingly, and only under the advice of a health care clinician. It’s also very important to consider the possibility of a sleep disorder, like sleep apnea or insomnia, that can increase a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke and should be treated appropriately to improve the quality and duration of sleep, as well as overall health.
