Reynolds rejoins
BURLINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced David Reynolds, his former health policy adviser and longtime health care leader in Vermont, has rejoined the office as Sanders takes up the gavel as chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. Reynolds will focus on policy to strengthen access to primary health care and address workforce shortages across the country. He founded and led Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) in 1976, Vermont’s first Federally Qualified Health Center.
STEM event
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension 4-H will host STEM Showcase 4.0 for ages 8 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15 on the UVM campus in Burlington. The event is free, but advance registration is required by April 12 at go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase online. Location and parking information will be provided upon registration.
Participants may choose two of the five workshop options: Sustainable Plastics, Safe Enough to Eat; Edible Anatomy, Crafting with Candy; Waterworks, How Nature Cleans Our Water; Build a Better Bird, How Animals Adapt to Habitat; and Let’s Make Robots Go, Intro to Scratch Coding.
To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7634 or email margaret.coan@uvm.edu by March 27.
Grant applications
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is now accepting applications for the Vermont Produce Improvement Grant program. Produce Safety Improvement Grants (PSIG) can support the costs of implementing on-farm food safety practices to help vegetable and fruit growers transition to compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule, address compliance with new Produce Safety Rule harvest and post-harvest water requirements, or meet market demands for on-farm food safety.
Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/ProduceSafetyGrants to review eligibility requirements, including enrollment in the Vermont Produce Portal, and to download the 2023 PSIG Request for Applications (RFA). Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 9. For more information, call 802-622-4626 or email AGR.Produce@vermont.gov.
Career opportunities
The Curtis Fund’s Credential of Value scholarship program provides funding for high school students interested in enrolling in a short-term, career-focused, educational or training program. To raise awareness about the opportunities of earning a certificate, a video is being distributed to high school counselors, students and their parents, and is available at thecurtisfund.org online.
Certificate programs available include Dental Assisting Program, CDL licensure, IT Support Specialist, LNA, Pharmacy Technician, Software Development Bootcamp, UX Design Bootcamp, Welding.
For more information, call VSAC at 877-961-4369 or email shana@thecurtisfund.org.
CU events
CASTLETON — Castleton University Theater Arts Department presents its spring musical, “The IT Girl,” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 23 through 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Casella Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, faculty, staff and alumni. Tickets can be purchased or reserved by calling 802-468-1119 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra presents “A Night At the Movies,” featuring musical styles and film scores from seven documentary and animation films with Vermont ties, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Casella Theater. Tickets can be purchased at www.vso.org/vso-event/a-night-at-the-movies-at-castleton-university online.
Maplefest
POULTNEY — Poultney MapleFest activities are scheduled for Saturday, March 25, with sugarhouse tours continuing on Sunday, March 26. Visit PoultneyAreaChamber.com or www.facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce for more information and list of events.
Children’s Hospital
BURLINGTON — RALLYTHON, UVM’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon, raised over $102,000 to benefit UVM Children’s Hospital. RALLYTHON is planned and executed by a committee of 33 students from across campus. Donations from RALLYTHON support UVM Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Program, specially tailored to help children and their families feel a sense of “normalcy” in an otherwise scary time.
Spring market
ESSEX JUNCTION — The first annual Vermont Spring Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 2, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
Patrons can browse and shop artisans and craft vendors from across Vermont and New England. These include woodcrafts, clothing, jewelry, spices, pottery, food stuffs and sweets, leather goods, maple products, artwork, teas, meads, wines and distilled spirits, games, pet goods and more.
Tickets are available at the door: adults $5, kids under age 12 free, parking is free. Visit www.vtgatherings.com for more information.
Pesticide work
By law, Vermonters who use, supervise, recommend or sell pesticides and/or trains Worker Protection Standard handlers and workers are required to pass a written core exam to become certified.
University of Vermont Extension and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will offer a review session and the exam on April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont. The review will begin at 9 a.m. with the exam scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m.
The registration fee is $40 or $50 after April 1. Preregistration is required at go.uvm.edu/core23. No walk-ins are allowed. Anyone planning to take the exam must purchase the Northeast Pesticide Applicator Core Manual (third edition) in advance to study. The manual and required inserts can be ordered online for $43 from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture at bit.ly/2QvR7MT online.
For more information, email sarah.kingsley@uvm.edu or visit www.uvm.edu/extension/psep online. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
March for Meals
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging has launched its annual March for Meals initiative, a combination fundraising and awareness campaign aimed at generating support for its various nutrition services, namely the Meals on Wheels and community meal programs. To make a donation, visit www.svcoa.org/donate or send by mail to SVCOA, 143 Maple St., Rutland, VT 05701. To sign up to volunteer with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels program, visit www.svcoa.org/volunteer or call 802-786-5990.
Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, will host the Champions Dinner fundraising event at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, locally catered in celebration of the 21st annual March for Meals. Dinner tickets are currently available for $30/person at the Godnick Adult Center. All proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels. The deadline for reservations is Monday, March 20.
Paddling film fest
BURLINGTON — The Northern Forest Canoe Trail, NRS and Outdoor Gear Exchange will present the 18th annual World Tour Paddling Film Festival at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the OGE headquarters in downtown Burlington. The festival is an international tour of whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, rafting, SUP, action and lifestyle films. Visit bit.ly/burlingtonfilmfest23 for more information and to purchase tickets.
Water leaks
For the eighth year in a row, the Department of Environmental Conservation offered free leak detection services to Vermont’s public water systems. Water systems serve homes, schools, businesses and offer Vermonters clean, safe drinking water. In 2022, DEC helped 17 systems find and fix 21 leaks, which saved 30.4 million gallons of water a year. As part of the process, DEC will follow up with system administrators to ensure leaks get fixed or there is an implementation plan.
Water leaks often go undetected until there is a significant problem. It’s important for water districts and municipalities to conduct leak detection surveys every one to three years. Fixing leaks often increases the life of a water system’s assets, such as pumps and filters. It also reduces the risk of costly emergencies, outages, damage, contamination and legal fees.
Family, too
COLCHESTER — The public is invited to attend the first Family Vets Town Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the McCarthy Arts Center on Saint Michael’s College campus in Colchester. Immediate family members of veterans are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to 10 minutes about their experiences. The event is free, nonpolitical, all perspectives are valued, snacks will be provided.
Vets Town Hall is a Vermont-based national nonprofit that facilitates annual events where veterans are invited to speak about what their service means to them. This is the first event where family members are invited to speak. Those who would like to speak can indicate that when registering. Time permitting, family members of veterans are also welcome to sign up to speak during the event itself. RSVPs are optional but encouraged at vtvetstownhall.org online. Questions may be emailed to vermont@vetstownhall.org
MOMC contest
To celebrate April as Month of the Military Child (MOMC), Military Kids Vermont and UVM Extension 4-H are hosting MOMC Spirit Week, April 10 to 14. If you are age 18 or younger, you may participate in daily activities for the chance to win prizes. Open to all Vermont youth, no 4-H or military affiliation is required. You receive one raffle ticket for each day you complete, by showing a photo of, the designated activity. These are:
— Monday, April 10: Workout Day, do jumping jacks, push-ups or play outdoors.
— Tuesday, April 11: Getting Crafty, draw, paint, do a craft or build with Legos.
— Wednesday, April 12: Read! Read! Read!, read a book.
— Thursday, April 13: We Love Pets Day, show a pet or favorite stuffed animal.
— Friday, April 14: Purple Up Day, wearing something purple.
The deadline to submit photos is Monday, April 17. The drawing for prizes will be Wednesday, April 19. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for full contest rules. For more information, email allison.smith.2@uvm.edu.
Book award finalists
MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing announce three books, two by Vermont authors, from its 2022 publication year have been named finalists in the 25th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
“All Men Glad and Wise,” a mystery by Laura C. Stevenson, of Wilmington, Vermont, placed in the Mystery (Adult Fiction) category.
“Alzheimer’s Canyon: One Couple’s Reflections on Living with Dementia,” by Jane Dwinell, of Burlington, Vermont, placed in the Health (Adult Nonfiction) category.
Pauli Murray’s “Revolutionary Life,” a young adult biography by author Simki Kuznick, of Bethesda, Maryland, placed in the Juvenile Nonfiction category.
Registration open
Girls on the Run Vermont’s registration for its spring program is now open statewide. GOTR is a physical activity-based, youth development program for students in grades 3-8. The 10-week spring season begins the week of March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
The program fee for the spring 2023 season is $115; financial aid is available. Visit www.gotrvt.org for more information and to register.
Volunteer coaches are still needed. Coaches do not need to be runners. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. High school students are encouraged to volunteer as junior coaches. For more information, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.
Chess competition
BERLIN — All Vermont students are eligible to compete in the Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships held Saturday, April 15, and Vermont Scholastic Elementary School Chess Championships held Saturday, April 22, both at Capital City Grange Hall, Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All abilities are encouraged to participate. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit vtchess.info or email mike@vtchess.info.
Call for exhibitors
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites applications for its 62nd annual summer and fall Art in the Park Festivals featuring fine artists, craft persons and specialty foods.
Shows dates are: Summer Festival Aug. 12-13 and Fall Foliage Festival Oct. 7-8; hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Both are held in Main Street Park at the junction of Routes 4 and 7 in Rutland.
Also featured are free kid’s activities, musical entertainment and a food court. Estimated attendance 6,000+ is drawn from Vermont, adjacent states and tourists. Exhibitors applications available at www.chaffeeartcenter.org/art-in-the-park/exhibitor-information or email artinthepark@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Maple open house
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association is hosting Spring Maple Open House Weekends Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 and April 1-2, statewide. Vermont continues to be the top maple producing state in the country. Total Vermont maple syrup production in 2022 was 2.55 million gallons, an 800,000 increase over the prior year and about half of the U.S. production of maple syrup. Visit www.VermontMaple.org/MOHW for more information.
Hunter education
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. A person must pass the course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a sixth-grade reading level. A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Apprenticeship
The Vermont Community Broadband Board, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Tech, is starting a new broadband installer technician apprenticeship program. When finished training, candidates will enter an industry with potential for high paying jobs with opportunity for growth. These jobs can lead to careers in information technology trades, smart grid and engineering trades.
Free training will be provided at locations statewide for people who want to start a career as a maintenance technician, splicer or installer. The first training starts in April. For more information or to apply for the program, go to Broadband Installer Apprenticeship-VTC CEWD, email fiber@vsc.edu, or call 802-547-3653.
Labor coordinator
The Vermont Department of Labor has hired Rachel Dumeny as its communications and outreach coordinator to serve as the media contact for the commissioner’s office. Dumeny, a native of Franklin County, is a recent University of Vermont graduate with experience in social media marketing strategy and community outreach.
Maple festival
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Maple lore and demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens and a Maple Raffle featuring 35 items each valued at $100 or more highlight the annual Maple Festival of the Middletown Springs Historical Society, held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Raffle tickets are $25 each, or five tickets for $100. Tickets and payments must be returned by mail, postmarked by March 15. Visit www.mshsvt.org for a list of raffle items, downloadable tickets and instructions. For more information, call 802-235-2376 or 802-235-2421.
Overdose prevention
The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition and Vermont CARES are hosting three hybrid Opioid Overdose Prevention Trainings for the central Vermont region, in response to record numbers of opioid overdose death across the state. In 2021, there were 217 overdose deaths in Vermont, the largest number ever recorded. As of November 2022, there were 212 deaths, according to Vermont Department of Health preliminary data.
Attendees will learn the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, what Narcan is and how to use it, and current drug trends in Vermont. Attendees will also learn more about CVPC’s NaloxBox Project and have time to ask questions and provide feedback on the project. The trainings are free and open to the public.
Montpelier — Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Hayes Room or on Zoom.
Barre — Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aldrich Library or on Zoom.
Visit www.cvprevention.org for more information.
Beats for Good
MONTPELIER — National Life Group is now accepting submissions from Vermont high school bands to compete in 2023 Beats for Good at Do Good Fest, held July 15 on the company’s Montpelier campus. Beats for Good is open to any current Vermont high school student and their classmates. This contest is open to musical acts of all sizes and genres, acoustic or electric. Do Good Fest is a free benefit concert series to bring peace of mind to National Life’s communities. For more information, visit dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood online.
Choral workshops
The Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project and the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ’s Racial Justice Task Force have teamed up to teach new choral music by Black composers, to honor their work, and to share the history of appropriation of Black music.
Identical workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Guilford Community Church, United Church of Christ and on Saturday, May 13, at Mallet’s Bay United Church of Christ. The workshops are open to anyone interested in supporting Black composers, but especially to singers and choral directors who can share this music in their communities. The cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit vtcucc.org/blmchoirworkshop and for help with registration, email fostere@vtcucc.org
Let’s Grow Kids
The Vermont Women’s Fund, a philanthropic resource committed to the advancement of women and girls, announces a $25,000 grant to Let’s Grow Kids in support of child care and early care providers. Let’s Grow Kids is a nonprofit leading a campaign to end Vermont’s child care crisis by 2025. The Vermont Women’s Fund council of people from around the state supports programs that provide essential services, career and workforce training opportunities, and widespread systems change to achieve gender and wage equity.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Vacation raffle{/span}HomeShare Vermont is offering a chance to win one of nine opportunities at inns, shopping, dining and entertainment, in its 2023 Staycation/Vacation Raffle. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HomeShareVermont.org online. The full prize list can also be viewed there. The drawing will be held Thursday, April 20. The HomeShare Vermont Staycation/Vacation Raffle is sponsored by AARP Vermont, Margaret and Bert Cicchetti, Hickok-Boardman Insurance Group, Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, and Stark Law, PLLC.
Board members
BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center Board of Trustees recently appointed four new members, adding individuals with experience in health care administration, diagnostic radiology, professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion to the 15-member board.
Kevin Chu is executive director of Vermont Futures Project, co-founder and president of Sprinticity Athletics. At the University of Vermont, he served as managing director of the office of engagement, strategic innovations and communications lead for the Rubenstein School, as professional advisor for the university’s environmental program and assistant director of admissions for diversity.
Churchill Hindes recently retired as a consultant to UVM Health Network and a vice president at UVM Medical Center, previously serving as chief operating office of the One Care Vermont health care payment reform initiative, and chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties.
Dr. Betsy Sussman is a diagnostic radiology specialist in Burlington and was an attending radiologist specializing in women’s imaging at UVM Medical Center for more than 30 years, where she still works as a per diem radiologist in breast imaging.
Weiwei Wang is a co-founder and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network founded in 2019 and dedicated to advancing the prosperity of all professionals of color throughout Vermont. She is also a founding member of, and director of operations for, the Vermont Health Equity Initiative focused on providing accessible, human-centered health care and health education to all BIPOC Vermonters.
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered at bit.ly/0217Applicator from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture .
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Farm mapping
During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
DST health risk
Scientific researchers have noticed a marked increase in heart attacks and strokes in the days following the change to daylight saving time each spring. However, the American Heart Association says losing sleep anytime can be a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that falling asleep at different times or sleeping an inconsistent number of hours each night, even variations of more than two hours a night within the same week, were tied to developing hardened arteries, known as atherosclerosis.
Some tips the American Heart Association recommends are:
— Make healthy living a habit: Eat a balanced diet, get regular physical activity, and manage stress.
— Set the alarm, for morning and night: Stick to specific times to go to bed and wake up each day. Along with a wake-up alarm, try a bedtime alarm to indicate it’s time to start winding down.
— Establish bedtime habits: Once your bedtime alarm goes off, move into a familiar ritual, like brushing your teeth, washing your face or taking a warm bath.
— Relax and unwind: Take a few minutes to de-stress, consider reading, journaling, meditating or listening to music.
— Take a technology break: A bedroom free of light and technology will equate to better sleep, so keep your phone and other devices away from the bed. Try logging off your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime.
— Getting to sleep can be tricky for some people, however, sleep supplements should be used sparingly, and only under the advice of a health care clinician. It’s also very important to consider the possibility of a sleep disorder, like sleep apnea or insomnia, that can increase a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke and should be treated appropriately to improve the quality and duration of sleep, as well as overall health.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.