Abenaki heritage
Vermont Abenaki Artists Association presents the 2023 Two-Eyed Seeing Speaker Series. The term “Two-Eyed seeing,” coined by Mi’kmaw Nation Elder Albert Marshall, describes the experience of seeing the strength of Indigenous knowledge with one eye and the strength of Western knowledge with the other.
All programs in the series are at 7 p.m. and presented on Zoom. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Registration is available at www.Abenakiart.org online.
March 7 — “A Deep Presence and a More Inclusive History,” presented by Rep. Sherry Gould (Nulhegan Abenaki), member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and Dr. Robert Goodby of Monadnock Archaeological Consulting.
March 22 — “Kwanitekw (Connecticut River): The Sustainer of Life.” In honor of World Water Day, a panel of Indigenous citizens and environmental scientists share multiple perspectives on living in relationship with the Connecticut River watershed.
Grant awards
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces a second list of grant awards from a new competitive round of Local Food Purchase Assistance funding. Awards include:
$50,000 to SUSU commUNITY Farm to launch an expanded free CSA program to provide locally grown, culturally relevant vegetables for BIPOC families and new refugees.
$37,319 to Conscious Homestead, through fiscal agent Community Resilience Organizations, to expand their Community Care Share Program to distribute locally grown and produced food from BIPOC-operated enterprises to members of the Black and brown communities.
$25,500 to Healthy Roots Collaborative, a program of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, to purchase and distribute local food to 20 Northwest Farmacy CSA recipients and eight NOTCH Clinic mini-fridges.
$22,279 to Addison County Relocalization Network to expand their “prescription CSA” share program by three weeks and 20 families.
$19,700 to Community Food Project, through fiscal agent Retreat Farm, to provide 25 free CSA shares to families in need through their Farm Share and other food distribution efforts.
$13,500 to Maquam Bay of Missisquoi to increase operational hours and purchase additional food for their Food Shelf.
$10,800 to The People’s Farmstand, through fiscal agent Peace and Justice Center, to connect underserved community members with expanded local, organic and culturally appropriate produce at a weekly farmstand.
$10,288 to Vermont Farmer’s Food Center to expand their Farmacy’s geographic service area to increase food shares to rural Community Health Clinics.
$9,850 to Orange Southwest Unified Union to increase fresh farm products in their ‘Food for Thought’ grocery bag distribution for families during school breaks.
Counterpoint chorus
MONTPELIER — In late March, Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble, will present “Living Water,” a program of sacred music by composers of African heritage, with works from the 18th to the 21st centuries by José Maurício Nunes Garcia, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price and Trevor Weston. The concerts, featuring Woodstock organist Lubbert Gnodde, will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at First Church in Barre Unitarian-Universalist; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First Congregational Church, Norwich; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at First Congregational Church, Manchester. Tickets for all performances will be available at the door.
Counterfeit postage
In recent years, a surge in the use of counterfeit postage has been found in the mail stream. The intentional use or sale of counterfeit postage reflects an intentional effort to defraud the U.S. Postal Service of the funds it needs to provide services to the public.
In response, the Postal Service is filing a federal register notice about changes to its policy that will allow it to treat items found in the mail stream bearing counterfeit postage as abandoned and may be opened and disposed of at discretion of the Postal Service.
Public comments can be mailed or delivered on or before March 15 to: Manager, Product Classification, U.S. Postal Service, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, Washington, D.C. 20260-5015 or emailed to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov with a subject line of “Counterfeit Postage.”
Book sale
RUTLAND — The March Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds go to support library programs, collections and designated projects. For more information, call 802-773-1860.
Safe workplaces
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its Occupational Safety and Health Administration is inviting the public and workplace safety stakeholders to share their comments on how the agency can best honor companies who make exceptional commitments to workplace safety and health, and encourage others to follow. OSHA is asking a series of questions to elicit useful responses to support the project’s aims. Interested members of the public should submit comments and attachments, identified by Docket No. OSHA-2022-0012, using the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal. The deadline for comments is April 14.
Gun storage
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced the launch of a three-part campaign to promote safe gun storage in Vermont. The campaign consists of a public service announcement aimed at encouraging gun owners to safely store weapons, as well as distribution of free cable gun locks to facilitate safe gun storage, and promotion of the Vermont State Police’s partnership with federal firearms licensees around the state providing for temporary, off-site storage for firearms that cannot be maintained safely at home. For all information related to this safe storage initiative, including the locations to pick up free cable gun locks, the Vermont State Police/FFL website, and links to the PSA, visit www.gunsafevt.org online.
Suicide prevention
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Even though more is being done today to prevent suicide than at any other time, the rate of suicide continues to rise in the U.S., and at a faster rate in Vermont. At its annual Chapter Leadership Conference held recently in Seattle, Washington, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention recognized the support and work done by the Vermont Chapter with the Outstanding Chapter Support of Project2025 Award for their exemplary service in helping to prevent suicide across Vermont. Project2025 is a nationwide initiative to reduce the rate of suicide by 20% by 2025.
DCF appointments
Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Chris Winters, of Berlin, as commissioner of the Department for Children and Families; Winters will replace interim commissioner Harry Chen, M.D., who has served since October. Additionally, the current deputy commissioner of the Child Development Division, Miranda Gray, will become deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division; and Janet McLaughlin will join the department as deputy commissioner of CDD.
Winters served as deputy secretary of state for the past eight years, overseeing all aspects of the office responsible for elections, business registration, corporations, and the state records and archives.
Gray spent 15 years working in various roles within the DCF Economic Services Division, Reach Up Program, before coming to CDD as interim deputy commissioner in February 2021.
McLaughlin brings two decades of leadership in the nonprofit sector in both Vermont and Washington, D.C. She joins CDD from the Vermont Association of Education of Young Children where she has been executive director since April 2021.
Stay off ice
While the current warm weather continues, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is extending its advisory to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland waterbodies that may have better ice conditions at present — and after cold weather returns, on Lake Champlain — caution is advised. Even on inland waters that may have over 8 inches of accumulated ice, it remains crucial to bring safety equipment, check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore.
According to law, ice shanties must be removed by March 31 or sooner if ice conditions become unstable. Based on the current ice conditions, shanties should have been removed from many of Vermont’s lakes already. Anglers who have not already removed their shanties should prioritize life safety now, and recover their shanties during the next cold snap if conditions then permit.
Greenest building
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Building Network’s 11th annual Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Competition is now open for submissions. This statewide competition recognizes exemplary residential and commercial buildings that excel in green building strategies and meet the highest standard of demonstrated energy performance. Submissions are due at 5 p.m. Friday, March 31. For more information and application materials, visit www.vtgreenbuildingnetwork.org/awards or email vermontgbn@gmail.com or telephone 802-735-2192.
Native American art
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum has established a new curatorship in Native American Art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum’s first associate curator of Native American Art. She will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection of Indigenous art and material culture and organize an exhibition highlighting The Perry Collection of Native American masterworks. Sunnergren will guide the museum’s program in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators and community leaders. Her first project will be on view June 24 through Oct. 22 in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Murphy Gallery.
Solar energy
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced it is launching two programs to connect income-qualified customers with solar energy. The Shared Solar Program unlocks incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act to create a qualified low-income program that saves participants money. Another program, the Affordable Community Renewable Energy Pilot, will use a state grant so eligible customers can take part in new Vermont solar projects, providing them discounts for five years.
The monthly savings for qualified customers will be in addition to discounts customers can already receive through GMP’s energy assistance program. GMP plans to start enrolling customers for solar savings this summer with projects starting to generate power by the end of the year.
Call to artists
HUNTINGTON — “Spark!” is the Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2023 art show seeking works showing a “spark” moment that fueled a lifelong love of birds and birding. Up to three works of art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. For more details, email museum@birdsofvermont.org or call 802-434-2167.
Nurse’s training
The Barre chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, is offering scholarships to qualified undergraduate students enrolled in academic programs leading to either associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in nursing. Although military experience is not required, these scholarships can help veterans in related military occupations prepare for civilian careers in the nursing profession.
The deadline is May 14 for submitting applications for scholarships awarded for the 2023 fall academic semester. Awards to successful applicants will be made in July. At least one stipend of $1,000 or more will be available.
For more information, email kdevine@myfairpoint.net or call 802-877-6392.
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered at bit.ly/0217Applicator from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture .
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Farm mapping
During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.