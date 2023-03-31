Grant award
MIDDLEBURY — Gov. Phil Scott announced the first round of approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program grants. Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater received the highest award amount for a non-municipal project, with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development allocating $500,000. The project will help fund the creation of a $6.5 million, three-story wing and public plaza. The new center will feature a dedicated all-ages education space hosting a wide variety of classes beyond the performing arts; an additional 75-100 seat performance space that doubles as rental and rehearsal space; a scene shop that will also facilitate technical education; a large public plaza with an outdoor stage featuring free performances; and balconies overlooking the Otter Creek River.
Happy campers
RUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary Club announced Jaimee Kuhl, of Ticonderoga, New York, was the grand-prize winner of Rutland South Rotary’s recent fundraising raffle. The drawing took place on March 17 and Jaimee chose the brand-new 18-foot Bushwacker Plus Travel Trailer from Dan Kearney’s RV in Center Rutland, instead of the $8,500 cash prize. Cash prize winners were Rick Lalancette $1,000; Bill Meub $500; Rob Parker $400; Steve Marcoux $300; Angelo and Lena Tedesco $200; and Lee Nutting $100. The raffle raised over $48,000 to benefit youth programs in Rutland County. Opioid epidemic
Storytelling heals
RUTLAND — Trinity Church welcomes author Mark Yaconelli hosting a workshop on storytelling as a mechanism for community healing. He will be guest preacher on Palm Sunday, April 2, and then at 11:30 a.m., a potluck banquet lunch will be in the parish hall followed by the workshop.
Science Pub
BOMOSEEN — Friends of Castleton Free Library present the Science Pub at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Taproom at Lake Bomoseen. Molly Anderson, Middlebury College professor of food studies, will speak on The Right to Food. Admission is free.
Poetry honors
Greer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took top honors at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud State Finals held March 16 at The Flynn Main Stage, and will represent Vermont in the Poetry Out Loud National Competition held in May in Washington, D.C., Anne Hauze, a student at Woodstock Union High School, was the runner-up, and third-place finalist was Grace Bruley, a student at Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans.
The other finalists were Mary Bosco, Thetford Academy; Melissa Hall, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax; Lily Hutcheson, Burr and Burton Academy; Moorea Lambert, Rice Memorial High School; Brenna Lee, Williamstown High School; Mira Novak, Champlain Valley Union High School; and Andi Marie Tisdell, Peoples Academy,
Poetry recitations were evaluated by the judges, using the criteria of physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy, and overall performance.
VLGS dean
SOUTH ROYALTON — Beth McCormack has been named dean of the law school at Vermont Law and Graduate School. She was chosen because of her student-centered leadership at VLGS over the last two years. McCormack first joined the school in 2011 as an assistant professor of law. She has since served as a professor of law, assistant director of academic success, assistant director of the legal writing program, deputy vice dean for academic affairs and vice dean for students. In January 2021, McCormack became the first woman in the school’s history to serve as interim president and dean, then, in July 2022, she was appointed to the interim role of her now-permanent position.
New CEO
DORSET — JK Adams owner and chairman Malcolm Cooper Jr. announced the appointment of Adam Sigel as the company’s new chief executive officer. Sigel’s experience includes executive roles at several consumer goods companies nationwide, most recently as vice president of the Georgia-based Savannah Bee Co. gourmet foods and gift company. While serving on the executive team at the brand Mariposa, he partnered with JK Adams with a line of co-branded wood and slate cheese boards.
Owl Festival
QUECHEE — The annual Vermont Institute of Natural Science Owl Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at VINS Nature Center. Visit vinsweb.org/special-events for the all-day programs and scheduled activities.
A series of Virtual Owl Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. will lead up to the Saturday festival. These talks are complimentary; a $10 donation would be welcome. Pre-register at: ow.ly/lUXm50NjqXs for March 31, Wild at Heart Saving Species from Extinction; ow.ly/mYQq50NjqZj for April 7, Teton’s Poo-Poo Project; ow.ly/A9jN50Njr19 for April 14, Great Gray Owls & Tree Snags.
Admission prices go up April 1. Currently, through March 31, you may purchase tickets at the lower price. Visit vinsweb.org/event/owl-festival-423 for more information.
Scholarship
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is currently accepting applications for the bank’s Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to income-eligible high school seniors who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Students must reside in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont counties where the bank has a branch location. Visit www.barharbor.bank/scholarships to apply by May 1.
Pork supper
PAWLET — Pork suppers will begin for the season at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Cost is $12 per person, $6 for children, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place orders to-go at 802-325-3022, for pick up any time after 4:30 p.m.
Provider award
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announced the Partners Aligned in Transformative Healing (PATH) program at UVM Medical Center’s Comprehensive Pain Program has been awarded the 2023 Blue Cross Provider Innovation Award.
PATH is an outpatient program that supports patients with chronic pain. Through a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield Vermont, the program is supported by bundled payments that allow members to access an array of services to address chronic pain for a fixed price to the hospital and limited personal expense for the patient.
Government contracts
Last fall, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers nationwide became a program managed under the Department of Defense, Office of Small Business Programs. With the structural change, PTACs are now nationally recognized as APEX Accelerators. In Vermont, the center will be known as Vermont APEX Accelerator. This transition will bring increased national visibility, increased resources, and new opportunities to assist clients.
PTACs have helped expand the number of small businesses that successfully compete for and win federal, state and local government contracts and have done so under cooperative agreements with the Defense Logistics Agency, state and local governments, and nonprofit organizations. Visit accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/programs/ptac for more information.
Professors honored
SOUTH ROYALTON — Meg York, professor and Family Law Project lead attorney, and Jill Martin Diaz, professor and Vermont Immigrant Assistance lead attorney, both part of South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School, have been named as two of the 40 Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40 in 2023 by the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association.
York has won several cases that have changed the legal landscape for all LGBTQ+ people in Vermont. Earlier this year, York won an appeal against the state’s vital records department, which granted her clients the use of a nonbinary gender marker on an initial birth certificate for their child. York has led a new LGBTQ+ project at the legal clinic, securing grant funding that enables clients to receive legal services at no charge, regardless of socioeconomic status.
As lead attorney of the Vermont Immigrant Assistance project at the legal clinic, Martin Diaz extends their advocacy to the state’s immigrant communities, helping dozens of immigrants and their families achieve safety and security. Their work has proven instrumental for state-based immigrant rights, including supporting implementation of Vermont’s COVID equity stimulus and strengthening our state’s laws related to Special Immigrant Juveniles status.
Volunteers needed
RUTLAND — The Rutland Dismas Houses, Men’s House on Park Avenue and Women’s House on Royce Street, are in need of community volunteers as cooks and assistance with fundraising. If interested, call 802-775-5539 or email @dismaofvt.org.
BIPOC-led
Funding is now available from the Vermont Changemakers Table grant program through the Vermont Community Foundation, in collaboration with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility. The grant round is designed by the changemakers, an annual cohort of 20 young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in communities across the state through relationship building and collective action.
Each grant award will provide up to $5,000 of unrestricted general operating support for nonprofit organizations led by Black, Indigenous and/or People of Color (BIPOC), either on staff or board. In 2023, the fund will prioritize BIPOC-led organizations, with the highest priority for organizations that have an annual operating budget under $300,000 and primarily serve rural communities.
Applications are due by noon Monday, April 3. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/changemakers online. To go directly to the application, visit vermontcf.org/changemakersapp2023 online.
Contest winners
MONTPELIER — The Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art Contest is a project for many art classes in January, giving kids an opportunity to think about the spring ahead and how they can influence the litter problem as it begins to creep out of snowbanks. Green Up Vermont supplies will be distributed to towns in early April; the 53rd annual Green Up Day is May 6.
Judges reviewed 654 pieces of art in every medium from crayons to watercolors. The overall contest winner, whose art will be featured on the Green Up Day posters, is Penelope D., Grade 5, of Ludlow. Grades 9-12 category winner is Amelie M., Grade 10, of Dorset; Grades 5-8 winner is Audrey L., Grade 8, of Shelburne; and Grades K-4 winner is Gabriel S., Grade 4, of Underhill. Cash prizes are awarded to each winner. In addition to artwork, the winner of the writing contest is Juliette B., Grade 8, of Montpelier.
Call for exhibitors
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites applications for its 62nd annual summer and fall Art in the Park Festivals featuring fine artists, craft persons and specialty foods.
Shows dates are: Summer Festival Aug. 12-13 and Fall Foliage Festival Oct. 7-8; hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Both are held in Main Street Park at the junction of Routes 4 and 7 in Rutland.
Also featured are free kid’s activities, musical entertainment and a food court. Estimated attendance 6,000+ is drawn from Vermont, adjacent states and tourists. Exhibitors applications available at www.chaffeeartcenter.org/art-in-the-park/exhibitor-information or email artinthepark@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Hunter education
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. A person must pass the course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a sixth-grade reading level. A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.
The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Apprenticeship
The Vermont Community Broadband Board, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Tech, is starting a new broadband installer technician apprenticeship program. When finished training, candidates will enter an industry with potential for high paying jobs with opportunity for growth. These jobs can lead to careers in information technology trades, smart grid and engineering trades.
Free training will be provided at locations statewide for people who want to start a career as a maintenance technician, splicer or installer. The first training starts in April. For more information or to apply for the program, go to Broadband Installer Apprenticeship-VTC CEWD, email fiber@vsc.edu, or call 802-547-3653.
Choral workshops
The Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project and the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ’s Racial Justice Task Force have teamed up to teach new choral music by Black composers, to honor their work, and to share the history of appropriation of Black music.
Identical workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Guilford Community Church, United Church of Christ and on Saturday, May 13, at Mallet’s Bay United Church of Christ. The workshops are open to anyone interested in supporting Black composers, but especially to singers and choral directors who can share this music in their communities. The cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit vtcucc.org/blmchoirworkshop and for help with registration, email fostere@vtcucc.org
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Board members{/span}BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center Board of Trustees recently appointed four new members, adding individuals with experience in health care administration, diagnostic radiology, professional development and diversity, equity and inclusion to the 15-member board.
Kevin Chu is executive director of Vermont Futures Project, co-founder and president of Sprinticity Athletics. At the University of Vermont, he served as managing director of the office of engagement, strategic innovations and communications lead for the Rubenstein School, as professional advisor for the university’s environmental program and assistant director of admissions for diversity.
Churchill Hindes recently retired as a consultant to UVM Health Network and a vice president at UVM Medical Center, previously serving as chief operating office of the One Care Vermont health care payment reform initiative, and chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties.
Dr. Betsy Sussman is a diagnostic radiology specialist in Burlington and was an attending radiologist specializing in women’s imaging at UVM Medical Center for more than 30 years, where she still works as a per diem radiologist in breast imaging.
Weiwei Wang is a co-founder and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network founded in 2019 and dedicated to advancing the prosperity of all professionals of color throughout Vermont. She is also a founding member of, and director of operations for, the Vermont Health Equity Initiative focused on providing accessible, human-centered health care and health education to all BIPOC Vermonters.
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered at bit.ly/0217Applicator from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture .
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Farm mapping
During the summer 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information on how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
Snow goose
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
Active bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens as the weather warms. Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. Officials believe this trend is a result of Vermont’s healthy black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations. The department asks Vermonters to take the following proactive steps for coexisting with bears:
— Take down birdfeeders between late March and December.
— Store garbage in bear-proof containers or structures, trash cans alone are not enough.
— Follow the steps on our web page for composting in bear country.
— Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.
— Request a bear-proof dumpster from your waste hauler.
— Feed your pets indoors.
— Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife also asks Vermonters to submit reports of bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior, on the department’s Living with Black Bears web page.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
