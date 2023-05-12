Habitat stamp
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Habitat Stamp raised $221,337 in 2022 and leveraged a $228,567 federal match, totaling just under $450,000 for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s land conservation and habitat improvement efforts. The Habitat Stamp is a way for conservationists who do not typically purchase a hunting, fishing or trapping license to contribute to the state’s habitat conservation efforts.
In 2022, the department spent $168,532 from the Habitat Stamp Fund. These dollars contributed to removing dams to increase stream connectivity for brook trout, controlling the spread of invasive plants that diminish the quality of shelter and forage for native insects and birds, and expanding the Otter Creek WMA in Wallingford.
North Main Cemetery Clean Up
RUTLAND — The Rotary Club of Rutland and Vermont Old Cemeteries Association invite volunteers to clean up North Main Cemetery in Rutland on May 13 from 8 a.m.-noon. The work will consist of repairing/epoxying the broken monuments, straightening stones, cleaning, fence clearing of any vegetation, and other duties as necessary. There will be work for all ages. Invite family and friends. Sign-up online is not required, but helpful for planning https://rutlandcityrotary.org/event/north-main-cemetery-clean-up/.
VPPSA hires
WATERBURY CENTER — Vermont Public Power Supply Authority announced the addition of three new staff members, to support its 11 municipal electric utility members. Amber O’Neill joined the Financial Services Department, as a staff accountant. Lance Woods joined the Technology & Security Services Department as assistant manager. Connor Daley joins the Regulatory and Power Services Department as manager of Government & Public Affairs.
Price transparency
BURLINGTON — A report released in April recognized University of Vermont Health Network as one of the most transparent health systems in the country based on its efforts to make pricing available publicly. Turquoise Health analyzed more than 5,300 hospitals and health systems based on how well they are following a federal requirement to publish their negotiated rates with private insurers. The UVM Health Network was one of 59 hospitals or health systems to receive the top score.
Blue partners
BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced an agreement to formally affiliate, enabling the organizations to broaden the range of health plan and service solutions, while remaining within and committed to local communities in both states. The agreement is pending approval of state regulators. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont becomes part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan family of companies yet continues under the same name with the executive leadership team and workforce headquartered in Berlin, as it is today. Each organization will continue to operate financially as a single state plan.
Corporate Cup
MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. announced it will be the presenting sponsor of the 40th annual Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race. The race is a 5k run/walk open to teams from Vermont businesses, government and nonprofit organizations, to benefit The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports. The event will be held in-person May 11 in Montpelier and virtually May 11 through May 31. Registration is open through Monday, May 8. Visit www.vcccsar.org for more information and to register.
Abenaki scholarship
SOUTH ROYALTON — During this Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week, Vermont Law and Graduate School announced a new scholarship initiative. The First Nations scholarship, available to members of state or federally recognized tribes, enables Indigenous students to pursue careers in any of the many programs offered, including legal degrees within the law school and master’s degrees offered by the graduate school and its School for the Environment.
In addition, VLGS President Rod Smolla announced he has reached out to Abenaki Alliance leaders, a consortium of Native communities, to meet this summer to discuss the legal needs of Abenaki communities and additional steps VLGS may undertake to provide support for those needs.
AMBER Alert
On Wednesday, May 17, between 2 and 3 p.m., an exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety to test the system. The VT-ALERT system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers, the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will broadcast exercise information and VT Lottery will message its signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System will also send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert will not be utilized.
Phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future can register for a free account by going to vem.vermont.gov/vtalert online.
Billings event
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum will host Draft Animal Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14. This day-long event showcases draft horses, oxen, working steers, goats, and the history of draft animals on Vermont farms. Local 4-H clubs and teamsters will participate in skills development clinics in fitting and show, cart class and stone boat. A parade of oxen and working steers, and a harnessing demonstration are featured. Children can earn a ribbon in hobbyhorse barrel racing or make wearable art with a Steers’ Ears headband.
Historic farm equipment used for plowing and haying will be on display and the Farm Lane will feature vendors, including leather worker Mark Humpal and a display of yokes from New England Ox Supply. Visit billingsfarm.org/events/draft-animal-day for more information.
Fundraiser
POULTNEY — Poultney Rotary Club invites the public to “Swing into Spring with Enerjazz Big Band” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Legacy Center, 60 Kerber Lane in Poultney. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 per table of eight; the price includes a pasta bar dinner. The funds will support local and global projects, such as Poultney Recreation, Main Street holiday decorations and youth scholarships. To reserve tickets, email cstierle60@gmail.com or call 203-727-3951.
Open house
RUTLAND — Rutland Composite Squadron, Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Squadron Headquarters at the Rutland airport, 1002 Airport Road, Clarendon. The program for cadet youth, ages 12-18, as well as for adult volunteers, will be showcased. There will be information and activities related to aerospace education and flying, emergency services, leadership, physical fitness, and special activities. A CAP plane will also be on display along with a pilot to discuss flying in CAP. Email rutlandcap@vtwg.cap.gov for more information.
4-H summer
There’s something for everyone through UVM-Extension 4-H’s “Summer of Science,” which offers 15 free workshops and opportunities for middle and high school students. Spaces are limited, and advanced registration is required. Go to www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for information or to register online. If a program is full, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 to be placed on a waiting list. Requests for language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate must be made by June 1.
Natural resources
WOODBURY — Registration is now open for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy outdoor weekend for teens, July 14-16, at Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. Anyone entering Grades 7-10 in the fall is eligible to attend. The academy will be free to attend this year, thanks to Vermont EPSCoR, which is covering the full cost for all participants.
Workshops will focus on watershed science, fish health CSI, planning and zoning, converting food waste to fuels and nature awareness and ecological restoration. The weekend will also include a nature hike, fish fry, evening campfires with s’mores, a canoe scavenger hunt and free time for swimming, fishing and canoeing. The academy will conclude with cake and a graduation ceremony on Sunday morning that families are welcome to attend.
Registrations will be accepted until June 14 or until all 30 spaces are filled. If the program is full, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu to be placed on a waiting list. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact her by June 14. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for more information or to register.
VLGS hires
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School has hired Daniel Bromberg as the inaugural dean of its graduate school and Lisa Lance as vice president of communications.
Bromberg, who received his doctorate in public administration from Rutgers University and a master of public administration degree from the University of Vermont, will shape the future of the new graduate school and be instrumental in developing a new master’s degree in public policy as outlined in the VLGS Strategic Plan. Previously, he was the director of academic programs and then interim director of the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
Lance brings more than 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing. Most recently, she served as director of communications and marketing for ABET, the global accreditor of college and university STEM programs.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The Mat Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Spaghetti fundraiser
WEST PAWLET — The students and coaches of the Mettawee Community School Girls on the Run program will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Rupert Firehouse on Route 315. Tickets are adult $10 and youth (age 12 and under) $5. Students will be selling tickets in advance, but walk-ins are welcome.
The spaghetti dinner is Mettawee’s Community Service program for the 2023 Girls on the Run season. It will benefit Pawlet Food Pantry, Rupert Food Pantry, Little Food Pantry and Mettawee Girls on the Run. For more information, email KLewis@brsu.org
Audubon event
WEST RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon will hold a Female Bird Walk on Saturday, May 13, at the West Rutland Marsh, to identify female birds. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the old boardwalk on Marble Street, not the new boardwalk on Whipple Hollow Road. For more information, email jptilley50@gmail.com or call 802-598-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m.
Firefighter recruitment
Operation Mayday, Vermont’s first coordinated statewide firefighter recruitment effort aimed at bringing new firefighters into the Vermont Fire Service, is underway. For more information, visit www.MakeMeAFirefighter.org to connect with local fire departments that need help. A statewide recruitment open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, at nearly 70 fire departments listed at firesafety.vermont.gov/mayday online.
Bicycle safety
WALLINGFORD — The Wallingford Rotary Club and GE are sponsoring a Bicycle Safety Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 13 at Wallingford Rotary Building, 96 North Main St. Featured are a bicycle safety inspection, helmet giveaway and fitting for children from Wallingford, Shrewsbury, Tinmouth and Clarendon, refreshments and raffle prizes.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
Tree champions
Several Vermont tree champions have been honored by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program for commitment and dedication to protecting and preserving their community’s forests and trees. In addition to the Vermont Arbor Day award, given to an individual who has made a difference in his or her community’s urban and community forest, VT UCF also presents tree steward awards each year. Recipients will be recognized at the Vermont Arbor Day Conference, May 19 in Randolph.
The Vermont Arbor Day Award was awarded posthumously to Gary Salmon, of Shrewsbury, who passed away in January. For 36 years, he was a forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, serving as district state lands forester and urban and community forester, among other roles. Salmon was the Shrewsbury tree warden and organized volunteers to inventory ash trees to plan for the emerald ash borer. He was a champion of the Vermont Big Tree list and measured many species that remain on the list today.
Hamilton Award: Steve Lotspeich, Waterbury. This award goes to a tree warden who has significantly advanced the goals of urban and community forestry through sustainable forestry practices, effective conservation planning, increased citizen engagement and public education.
Leader Award: Peter Hausermann, Richmond. Hausermann has been the groundskeeper at Wake Robin, a continuing care retirement community in Shelburne, since it opened 30 years ago. He manages the development and stewardship of the 136-acre property, making wildlife and forest health his top priority.
Unsung Hero: Little Tree, citizen of the Paugussett Nation, West Hartford. For the past 12 years, Little Tree has helped steward the health of Vermont’s forests, especially in terms of protecting them from invasive insect pests.
Volunteer Group Award: Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village Buildings and Grounds Committee. This committee, under the leadership of its chairperson Jane Greenwood of Brownington, has worked to ensure the longevity of the tree stock on the 60-acre property, which celebrates Alexander Twilight, a notable African American.
Tree City USA: Burlington, Essex, Essex Junction, Hartford, Middlebury, Montpelier, Rutland, South Burlington, Shelburne, Winooski. Middlebury also received a Growth Award this year, recognizing a community that goes above and beyond for tree care and community engagement during the calendar year.
Tree Campus USA: Middlebury College, Saint Michael’s College.
Trout stocking
GOSHEN — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced trout stocking will resume this spring at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen, following the completion of safety enhancements made to the dam over the last two years.
The reservoir will be restocked in early May with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging 9 inches and 450 2-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging 13 inches in length.
The Goshen Dam Road is still closed to the public due to soft road conditions, but public access will return to normal this spring once conditions allow.
Career fair
COLCHESTER — The Vermont National Guard is collaborating with businesses statewide to help recruit new employees, including through the PRIME Program, Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers, which works to pair military members with businesses and business employees to the guard. A career fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Camp Johnson, 789 Vermont National Guard Road in Colchester.
This event is open to the public and will include businesses with job vacancies. Present any government or state photo ID (driver’s license acceptable). Weapons are not permitted on the base. For more information, email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil or call 802-338-3434.
Food prep
RUTLAND — Companions In Wholeness at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., is looking for three volunteers who like to prep food from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday to assist in breakfast and lunch one day or all four days, whatever works for you. Currently, about 200 breakfasts and about 150 lunches are given to those who are homeless or live with food insecurity. If interested, call 802-236-3136.
Better Places
RUTLAND — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy “Reimagine Depot Park” thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by the June 3 deadline, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. For project details and to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/project/reimagine_depot_park online.
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
Award available
Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award to farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont, and have not received this award in the past. The $5,000 award recognizes land stewardship, innovation and service to community. Applications accepted until June 30. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric online.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Digital books app{/span}The Vermont Department of Libraries introduces the Palace Project App for library users statewide. The application expands users’ access to eBooks and eAudiobooks by connecting content in one all-in-one platform.
This new free service uses one platform to make content available from the Vermont State Library collection, Green Mountain Library Consortium’s OverDrive (Libby), Baker & Taylor, Digital Public Library of America, and Palace Marketplace, which includes content from Amazon Publishing, Audible, and the Indie Author Project. Patrons no longer need to switch between multiple apps.
To borrow material, patrons download the Palace Project App and log in with their local library card number and PIN/password. The Palace Project broadens access to digital resources for Vermonters across the state, including those living in rural areas.
Moose permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 5 to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of about 100 moose, or 10% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU-E. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Permit applications are now available at vtfishandwildlife.com/. Lottery applications for moose permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Lottery winners need to purchase resident moose permits for $100 and nonresident moose permits for $350. Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
Leave them alone
Watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and it is also against the law.
When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are helpless or lost, in trouble or needing to be rescued. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Here are some helpful tips:
— Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost; their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents will still feed them.
— Young animals such as fox and raccoon will often follow their mother. The mother of a wildlife youngster is usually nearby but just out of sight to a person happening upon it.
— Animals that act sick can carry rabies, parasites or other harmful diseases. Do not handle them. Even though they do not show symptoms, healthy-looking raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats may also be carriers of the deadly rabies virus.
— Many wildlife species will not feed or care for their young when people are close by. Obey signs that restrict access to wildlife nesting areas.
— Keep domestic pets indoors, leashed or fenced in. Dogs and cats kill many young animals each year.
— Avoid projects that remove trees, shrubs and dead snags that contain nests during the spring and summer.
— For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal, even one you suspect is sick, injured or has been abandoned.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.