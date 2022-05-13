Trout stocking changeGOSHEN — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that trout originally planned for the 2022 stocking season at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen will be diverted to other area waterways for anglers: Lefferts Pond in Chittenden, Smith Pond in Pittsford, Silver Lake in Leicester, and Prentiss Pond in Dorset.
The reservoir was slated to receive an April stocking of 1,350 yearling brook trout. A drawdown for dam improvements on the 58-acre waterbody will be in place again this summer. This dam safety project is expected to be completed during the 2022 construction season with refill beginning potentially by the end of the summer. Water levels this year will be similar to those in 2021.
‘For Heaven’s Sake’
Classics from the silent film era return to the big screen this May at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, which will host another season of vintage cinema with live music.
See Harold Lloyd in the uproarious rom-com ‘For Heaven’s Sake’ (1926) on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, Route 7, in Brandon, Vt. All are welcome to this family-friendly event. Admission is free, with free-will donations accepted in support of ongoing Town Hall renovations.
Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films.
Admission is free; donations are welcome to help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts. For more about the music, visit www.jeffrapsis.com.
Job fairsWhether looking for a job or considering a career change, Vermonters can visit job fairs and hiring events held with the support of the Vermont Department of Labor. All events are free and all are encouraged to attend. To pre-register, click the links or call (802) 828-4394. Employers interested in participating are also encouraged to contact the Department of Labor.
Springfield — 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, River Valley Employment Fair, Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, visit www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org online.
Middlebury — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, May Job Fest, Middlebury Rec Park, 154 Creek Road, visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-middlebury online.
Bennington — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, May Job Fest, Deer Park, 353 North St., visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-bennington online.
Barre — Time TBA, Wednesday, June 1, Central Vermont Job Fair, Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, visit centralvtjobfair.com online.
EAB Awareness WeekVermont, along with the rest of the country, will recognize National Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, May 22-28. The week is designed to draw attention to the impact this invasive species, a native of Asia can have on ash trees. In Vermont, the emerald ash borer (EAB) was first spotted in 2018 in Orange County and is now confirmed in all but Essex County. The beetle attacks all three species of ash that grow in the state.
Although it can’t be eradicated, increased EAB awareness can help slow its spread. Vermonters are encouraged to get involved by organizing a community activity or posting on social media or Front Porch Forum.
An online Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week Toolkit is available at go.uvm.edu/eab-toolkit to provide ideas and information. The Vermont Invasives website (vtinvasives.org) has a number of resources, including videos and maps indicating infested areas, to help homeowners, municipalities, and forest landowners and managers identify, understand, and control the spread of EAB.
The week’s public events include:
May 24, 6 to 8 p.m. U-32 Middle and High School, East Montpelier. Join the East Montpelier Resilient Roads committee and Joanne Garton, Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program technical assistance coordinator, for a walk and presentation.
May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nulhegan Basin Visitor Center, 5396 Vt. Route 105, Brunswick. Join Abenaki craftspeople and basket makers to learn about the significance of black ash trees in Abenaki culture and their use in basket making. Lunch is a potluck.
Visit go.uvm.edu/vtucfevents for more information.
Gardening questions
Wondering when to plant your tomatoes? Confused about composting? Or maybe you need some advice on caring for your lawn. University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Master Gardeners are available to answer questions from Vermont gardeners. Volunteers will answer calls on the Master Gardener Helpline (802) 656-5421 from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays through Oct. 27.
Questions also may be submitted online at go.uvm.edu/gardenquestion for a speedier response. The online form includes an option for providing up to three photos. Gardeners also are encouraged to use the online system to submit photos of plants damaged by insects and diseases.
Soil tests for home gardens are available through the UVM Agricultural and Environmental Testing Lab. For information, visit pss.uvm.edu/ag_testing for information online. If you have follow-up questions about soil recommendations, upload a copy of your soil test report with the helpline online form.
Commercial growers of vegetables, berries, tree fruit and related crops should contact the UVM Extension Commercial Horticulture Team at go.uvm.edu/hort for information and assistance.
Leave young wildlife aloneWatching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and it is also against the law. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal. Handling wildlife could also pose a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers. Some helpful tips are:
— Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents will still feed them.
— Young animals such as fox and raccoon will often follow their mother. The mother of a wildlife youngster is usually nearby but just out of sight to a person happening upon it.
— Animals that act sick can carry rabies, parasites or other harmful diseases. Do not handle them. Even though they do not show symptoms, healthy-looking raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats may also be carriers of the deadly rabies virus.
— Many wildlife species will not feed or care for their young when people are close by. Obey signs that restrict access to wildlife nesting areas, including hiking trails that may be temporarily closed.
— Keep domestic pets indoors, leashed or fenced in. Dogs and cats kill many baby animals each year.
— Avoid projects that remove trees, shrubs and dead snags that contain nests during the spring and summer.
For more information, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4RABIES (1-800-472-2437).
Hiking trail rebuildGreen Mountain Club (GMC) announces the largest trail rehabilitation at one of Vermont’s popular hiking destinations will begin this summer. In partnership with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR), GMC will participate in a top-to-bottom rehabilitation of the Burrows Trail in Camel’s Hump State Park.
This effort is made possible with investments from the State of Vermont in stewardship of outdoor recreation assets. GMC, Vermont State Trail Crew, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, Northwoods Stewardship Center and National Civilian Conservation Corps will provide on-the-ground trail crews for the rehabilitation that will start in June and continue for the next three years.
The Burrows Trail will remain open to hikers throughout the project, though hikers are advised to be aware of trail crew traffic control when passing through work sites. Formerly known as the Huntington Trail, it has been used as a footpath for over 100 years. The day hike winds 2.1 miles before intersecting with the Long Trail to access Camel’s Hump summit at 4,083 feet.
Visual Arts
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Hannah Bureau, through May 21, “Open Air,” paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: Reopens June 14, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, May 12-June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” a retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Images of Our Communities,” through May 27, Feature Walls to include Jon Olender and Matt Lerman; and Annual Amateur Photo Contest entries with voting until May 27, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, May 15-Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16. examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artists, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Eric Aho, through June 5, “Headwater,” paintings that feature captivating scenes of the natural world; Sarah Trad, through June 5, “What Still Remains,” Lebanese-American artist explores complex themes of personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for summer recess May 7-Sept, 13, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
