Executive director
The Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children announced Sharron Harrington, of Arlington, as its full-time executive director. She has been interim executive director since March, and previously served as board president. Harrington brings expertise from both teaching and working within Vermont’s early childhood education system. Earlier, she was Let’s Grow Kids’ senior programs manager for southern Vermont.
Savings accounts
Vermont babies born on May 29, 2023, will receive $100 deposits into Vermont 529 college savings accounts opened by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. One Vermonter — baby or not — will be chosen to receive $529 in a college savings account in an online month-long drawing. To enter, visit vsac.org or vheip.org before May 29. The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is joining VSAC to help educate Vermont families about saving for college.
A 529 plan is named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created these types of savings plans in 1996. It takes $25 to open an account. As you contribute to a Vermont 529 account, you can benefit from tax advantages and a Vermont state income tax credit on savings for education or training after high school.
GOTRVT grant
Girls on the Run Vermont has received a $5,000 grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures designed to combat health disparities and advance fitness and friendships among adolescent girls.
The latest funding marks the third year of partnership between GOTR and Rite Aid Healthy Futures charity to advance equity and opportunity for children and youth. Rite Aid customers can round up their purchases online or in-store to support the charity.
Girls on the Run Vermont currently serves over 1,800 Grade 3 through 8 participants statewide this spring season. The Vermont council hosts two culminating 5K events, Saturday, June 3, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex, and Saturday, June 10, at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester. Visit www.gotrvt.org to volunteer.
Free barbecue
RUTLAND — The Pine Hill Partnership is hosting a free barbecue Saturday, May 20, so people can learn the history of the park and how the trail system has developed. Guided hikes/mountain bike rides leave at 10 a.m. from the main entrance of Pine Hill Park (2 Oak St. Ext.). Or do your own ride/hike in the park and join us at 12:30 p.m. for burgers/veggie burgers. Email pinehillpartnership@gmail.com for more information.
Plant swap
FAIR HAVEN — The Park Plant Swap, including perennials, houseplants and seedlings, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Fair Haven Park, near the Gazebo. Drop off plants before 11 a.m. if possible. Free swap for swap or $5 a plant; donations accepted. All proceeds will be donated to Fair Haven Concerned.
Silent films
BRANDON — Silent film classics return to Brandon Town Hall and Community Center. Admission is free; donations are welcome to help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts. Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis.
First up is Charlie Chaplin in “The Pilgrim” (1923), a farce in which the Little Tramp plays an escaped prisoner forced to masquerade as a minister. The film screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, preceded by “The Cook”(1918), a short comedy featuring Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle and Buster Keaton.
Other films in this year’s silent film series include, all at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3, “The Temptress” (1926) starring Greta Garbo, Antonio Moreno; Saturday, July 15, “The General” (1926) starring Buster Keaton; Friday, Aug. 18, “The Ten Commandments” (1923) directed by Cecil B. DeMille; Saturday, Sept. 9, “The Freshman” (1925) starring Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston; Saturday, Oct. 7, “My Best Girl” (1926) starring Mary Pickford, Charles “Buddy” Rogers; Friday, Oct. 27, “The Cat and the Canary” (1927); Saturday, Nov. 11, “The Big Parade” (1925) starring John Gilbert.
Age Strong Vermont
May is Older Americans Month. To meet future policy, program and infrastructure needs, the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living and the Department of Health, in cooperation with community partners, is updating the 10-year action plan for aging well called Age Strong Vermont. The plan builds a system of services over the long-term, with the goal of all Vermonters aging safely and happily, with dignity and respect.
For more information or to give input, visit www.healthvermont.gov/agestrongvt or call 802-241-0294, or write to Age Strong Vermont, Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, 280 State St., HC 2 South, Waterbury, VT 05671-2070.
Appointments
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Vermont Economic Progress Council announced the appointment of John Russell as chair of the Vermont Economic Progress Council.
Russell was first appointed to the VEPC Board by Gov. Phil Scott in April 2019. Russell represents Rutland County on the VEPC Board and is president of Russell Construction Services, Vermont’s oldest general contractor. He graduated from UVM in 1989 with a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering. Prior to joining the family business, Russell served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He previously served as board president for Rutland Economic Development Corp. and the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.
Governor Scott has also appointed two new members to VEPC, Kim Gobeille and James Stewart, and has reappointed Thad Richardson for another four-year term. Gobeille is co-owner and operator of Shanty on the Shore Restaurant and Burlington Bay Market & Café. Stewart recently retired as executive director of Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. Richardson has served on VEPC since 2016 and is chief financial officer for Vermont Economic Development Authority. The legislature has also recently appointed two new members to VEPC: State Sen. Thomas Chittenden and State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser.
Senior volunteers
Each May, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates National Older Americans Month and the positive impacts older adults make. Older adults lend their time and wisdom to make communities stronger, more informed, and better connected. While doing so, older volunteers gain mental and physical health benefits, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, lower rates of depression and fewer physical limitations. For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov/Seniors online.
Nursing scholarship
The shortage of direct care nursing staff statewide is a challenge to providing critical, in-home supports. A new initiative is underway to increase the number of trained direct care workers providing in-home health care, improve recruitment and retention of direct service workers, and promote health care careers through scholarships and mentorships.
The scholarship program is now accepting applications. Each scholarship will be valued at $5,000 and can be used towards education or training for in-home direct care workers. This could include LNA certificate programs, LNA-LPN-RN career ladder or specific skill development (behavior management, nutrition, Alzheimer’s specialty training, etc.).
The mentorship program is an opportunity for direct care workers to gain knowledge, connect with others, and have the support of experienced workers. The program is still in development stages.
For more information, visit the website Vermont Direct Care Initiative | Disabilities Aging and Independent Living or email Jamie.Blondin@vermont.gov or call 802-904-3820.
Nominations open
Nominations are now being accepted for the $15,000 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial, Community Leadership. The award is to encourage and reward leaders who share Hogan’s vision of a better Vermont, placing the highest value on the public good. The prize money provides opportunity to nurture the recipient’s leadership capacity and may be spent however the awardee chooses.
The awardee must be a Vermont resident who has not yet received the prize and must be nominated by another individual. Nominations will be accepted via Vermont Community Foundation’s website until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/conhoganaward online.
VDOL hire
The Vermont Department of Labor recently hired Kristen Rengo as its equal opportunity and accessibility manager to increase diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility to its programs. She has experience working with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and the Howard Center, with new Americans coordinating interpretation and translation services. Previously, Rengo served as the Department of Labor’s state monitor advocate and foreign labor certification program administrator in the Workforce Development Division.
Regional president
BURLINGTON — M&T Bank announced the appointment of Heidi Stumpff as the new regional president for Vermont. With 24 years in the banking industry, including the last decade at People’s United Bank, she will oversee the bank’s operations in Vermont, including strategic planning, business development, commercial banking, community markets and community engagement. Stumpff’s also served as vice president of commercial lending at TD Bank and Wells Fargo, as well as on nonprofit boards.
Food bank support
Price Chopper/Market 32 launched its two-month-long “Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise” campaign in partnership with Northeast American Dairy Association, Garelick Farms and local food banks. From now to June 30, customers may round up their totals at the register to help provide local food banks with the means to purchase milk and other nutritious foods for the families they serve.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Trout stocking{/span}GOSHEN — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced trout stocking will resume this spring at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen, following the completion of safety enhancements made to the dam over the last two years.
The reservoir will be restocked in early May with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging 9 inches and 450 2-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging 13 inches in length.
The Goshen Dam Road is still closed to the public due to soft road conditions, but public access will return to normal this spring once conditions allow.
Career fair
COLCHESTER — The Vermont National Guard is collaborating with businesses statewide to help recruit new employees, including through the PRIME Program, Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers, which works to pair military members with businesses and business employees to the guard. A career fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Camp Johnson, 789 Vermont National Guard Road in Colchester.
This event is open to the public and will include businesses with job vacancies. Present any government or state photo ID (driver’s license acceptable). Weapons are not permitted on the base. For more information, email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil or call 802-338-3434.
Food prep
RUTLAND — Companions In Wholeness at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., is looking for three volunteers who like to prep food from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday to assist in breakfast and lunch one day or all four days, whatever works for you. Currently, about 200 breakfasts and about 150 lunches are given to those who are homeless or live with food insecurity. If interested, call 802-236-3136.
Better Places
RUTLAND — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy “Reimagine Depot Park” thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by the June 3 deadline, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. For project details and to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/project/reimagine_depot_park online.
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
