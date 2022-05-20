WVTK’s Bruce Zeman, raised money to help local animals for Homeward Bound, Addison County’s humane society during “Bruce & Hobbes’ Ca$h for Paws” annual 24-hour radiothon, held on 92.1 WVTK. The amount raised was $11,500 until New Haven resident, and firefighter Roger Hamilton doubled the donation with a matching gift of $11,500 which brought the event total to over $23,000 for 2022.