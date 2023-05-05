Arbor Day
MIDDDLEBURY — The ad hoc Middlebury Tree Committee is planning an all-day Arbor Day celebration for Saturday, May 6, in multiple downtown Middlebury locations. Featured are family activities at Ilsley Library, committee information table at Middlebury Natural Food Co-op, art show at Sparrow Art Supply gallery space. For more information, email middleburytreecommittee@gmail.com
Negro spirituals
MIDDLEBURY — A Concert of American Negro Spirituals will be sung by Dr. François Clemmons at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court in Middlebury. Admission is free; donation appreciated. For more information, call 802-770-9270.
Career fair
COLCHESTER — The Vermont National Guard is collaborating with businesses statewide to help recruit new employees, including through the PRIME Program, Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers, which works to pair military members with businesses and business employees to the guard. A career fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Camp Johnson, 789 Vermont National Guard Road in Colchester.
This event is open to the public and will include businesses with job vacancies. Present any government or state photo ID (driver’s license acceptable). Weapons are not permitted on the base. For more information, email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil or call 802-338-3434.
Food prep
RUTLAND — Companions In Wholeness at Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., is looking for three volunteers who like to prep food from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday to assist in breakfast and lunch one day or all four days, whatever works for you. Currently, about 200 breakfasts and about 150 lunches are given to those who are homeless or live with food insecurity. If interested, call 802-236-3136.
Celebrate writing
POULTNEY — A celebration of writing and writers will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Admission, including light refreshments, is free.
For eight weeks in February and March, Middletown Springs author and writing coach Herb Childress led a group of local writers through the process of creating a short story. Actors from the Theater in the Woods company will perform excerpts from each story, interspersed with author conversations about their choices and their inspirations. The course anthology will be available for purchase at $15.
Comedy
BRIDGEWATER — Comedian Vicki Ferentinos headlines with Colin Doyle and Matt Vita at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Woolen Mill, 101 Mill Road, in Bridgewater. Tickets are $20, at the door.
RCHS grant
PITTSFORD — Rutland County Humane Society is set to receive a $10,000 grant investment from Petco Love in support of lifesaving work for animals in Rutland County. Petco Love is a national nonprofit focused on making communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.
Hate-free forum
RANDOLPH — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont Forum, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 8, at Randolph Union Middle/High School cafeteria, 15 Forest St., in-person and remotely. Remote registration at bit.ly/HateFreeRandolph online.
Participants are welcome to share what they want government officials to know about their experiences, and to ask questions about bias and discrimination. This forum will be the fourth held in an ongoing series, last month in St. Albans, last year in Rutland and Bennington.
Dam inventory
The Dam Safety Program of the Department of Environmental Conservation announced its new online Vermont Dam Inventory. The publicly-available inventory of approximately 1,200 of Vermont’s dams provides data to identify maintenance, upgrades, replacement or removal and ensure the resilience of the state’s dams into the future. There is no login required to view the inventory. The public is welcome to report incorrect or outdated information to ANR.DamSafety@vermont.gov online. For more information, visit www.damsafety.org/dams101 on the Association of State Dam Safety Officials website.
Furman leaves
MONTPELIER — Heather Furman will be stepping down after a decade as Vermont state director of the Nature Conservancy. The conservancy has appointed Jim Desmond, former Oregon state director, as interim Vermont director during the new leader recruitment period.
Furman’s experience in Vermont’s conservation arena for the past 25 years includes previously serving as executive director of Stowe Land Trust, co-founder of Climbing Resource Access Group of Vermont, and holding various positions in state and federal government prior to joining the Nature Conservancy. She will transition to her new position as the Appalachian director for the Nature Conservancy in mid-June. In her new role, she will lead a conservation program focus on the Appalachians eco-region, one of four global focal places, which also include Kenya, the Amazon, and Kalimantan, identified for biodiversity and carbon sequestration importance.
Whaley retires
NORTHFIELD — After four decades of service to Norwich University, David Whaley, senior administrator, announced he will retire June 30. Part of the Norwich Class of 1976, he returned to the university in 1981 as its director of Alumni Affairs, later alumni director, director of Planned Giving, executive vice president and current corporate secretary to President Mark Anarumo.
A gathering to honor Whaley will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Plumley Armory on Norwich University’s Northfield Campus and is open to all. Visit alumni.norwich.edu/DWhaleyRetirement for tickets.
Book awards
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Book Awards event will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Alumnx Hall at VCFA. The award is an annual prize for literature by Vermont authors, supported by a partnership between Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and Vermont Humanities. Four prizes will be awarded for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and children’s literature published by Vermont authors in 2022. A dessert reception with cash bar will be followed by a brief program awarding the four winning authors.
Opening reception
BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild presents “Five New Members” opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 7 Center St. in Brandon. The show will run through October and features Garrett Sadler, functional and decorative fused glass; Guy Rossi, woodcrafter; Brian Hewitt, New England landscape colors; Lynn Austin, animals and nature pastels; Liza Myers, sculptor and Realism painter.
Hobby show
RUTLAND — The Tri Town Collectors Club and area sports card collectors will hold a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Rutland Elks Lodge on Pleasant Street. There is no admission charge; anyone wishing to set up a table to sell their material may do so without charge by calling 802-379-2353, or email Pepsijoseph@yahoo.com.
Ride & walk
RUTLAND — Homeless Prevention Center will host its second annual Spring Sprockets & Walk-Its from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Pine Hill Park in Rutland. In addition to social rides and walks, scavenger hunts and nature activities, DJ Bill Moore and Rollin’ Rooster food truck are featured. The event’s sponsors include Heritage Family Credit Union, Alpine Bike Works, Community Care Network, Engineering Services of Vermont, the Granite Group, Come Alive Outside, Vermont Bedrooms, Installation Station, Peter Lakatos, DMD, Jay Kullman, and Goodro Lumber. Local businesses, such as Baird Farm, Green Mountain Bikes, Roots, Phoenix Books, Wild Kind Toys, have donated prizes for the trail scrambles.
Spring Tea
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center will host Spring Tea & Sweet Treats with Artisan Market & Makerie to celebrate mothers everywhere, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the center, 16 South Main St. in Rutland. Tea & Sweet Treats is $5 donation per person. Artisan Market & Makerie offers gift ideas and free activities such as card-making, floral pour painting, cookie/cupcake decorating, tarot card reading, floral teapot arranging, pine cone flowers workshop. Door prizes include spring floral teapot arrangement, decorated cake, decorated cookies and more.
Pork supper
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Cost is $12 per person, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place orders to-go at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
Hunting safety
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department spring turkey hunting seasons are April 29 and 30 for youths and novices, and the regular season is May 1 through 31. Safety tips are — Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it. Never stalk a gobbling turkey. Avoid red, white, blue or black in clothing and equipment. Stick with hen calls. Avoid unnecessary movement. Don’t hide so well as to impair your field of vision. Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle. Always sit with your back against a tree trunk, big log or a boulder that is wider than your body. Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. If you see another hunter, call out to them, but don’t move until they respond. Make sure you know your effective range when shooting.
Lake health
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The long-term ecological health of Lake Champlain will be discussed at a live, full-day, educational event Thursday, May 11, at the Doubletree by Hilton Burlington in South Burlington. Offered by Half Moon Education of Altoona, Wisconsin, the workshop is titled, “Sustaining Lake Champlain: A Vision for 2050.” Featured speakers are environmental consultant Peter M. Hanrahan; Kristine Stepenuck, associate director of Vermont Sea Grant and UVM faculty member; Megan Moir, Burlington city water resources manager; Matthew Vaughan, chief scientist for the Lake Champlain Basin Program; and Alison Marchione, Vermont Lake Wise program coordinator for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Visit www.halfmoonseminars.org for more information and to register.
Hamlet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre presents Shakespeare’s tragedy of revenge, performed at 7:30 p.m. May 4-6 in the Wright Memorial Theatre on campus. Tickets are $15 for the general public; $10 for Middlebury College faculty, staff, alumni, emeriti and other ID cardholders; $8 for youth (under 21); and $5 for Middlebury College students. Visit go.middlebury.edu/arts or call 802-443-6433 for tickets or information.
History survey
BRANDON — The Town of Brandon Historic Preservation Commission has recently received a 2023 Certified Local Government grant to perform an overall scoping survey of its historic areas, industries and people associated with the Brandon area. The funding is provided from the state of Vermont by the U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Services for the Certified Local Government Program.
Teen leaders
UVM Extension 4-H is seeking high school students who are interested in taking on a leadership role to develop science programs and/or organize an environmental summit for their peers during the next school year. Two opportunities are available, each with an application deadline of June 1. Anyone who is entering grades 9-12 in the fall is eligible to apply for one or both programs. Details and links to applications are available at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. Membership in 4-H is not required. For more information, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565.
Call to artists
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces their Annual Members’ Exhibition, June 9 through July 9, at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. There will be a reception for the artists, open to the public, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9. Space in the exhibit is limited, so members who plan to participate should let the center know as soon as possible. The deadline to receive works is June 6. Membership must be current to exhibit; to renew and become a member, email info@carvingstudio.org or call 802-438-2097.
Wildlife course
A wildlife course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21 at Buck Lake Conservation Camp, east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village. The interactive, three-credit graduate field course is taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University. Tuition is $710 and includes books, food and overnight facilities; a limited number of partial scholarships are available. Email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov for a course description, schedule of activities and registration information.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}GALs needed{/span}When the Department for Children and Families seeks to take a child into its custody, Vermont law requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem. GALs are volunteer, court-appointed, special advocates who protect a child’s best interests in juvenile court cases that involve allegations of abuse or neglect. GALs come from all walks of life, and no prior experience or education is required.
There is an urgent need for GAL volunteers, especially in Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia, Lamoille and Essex counties. All GALs must complete 32 hours of training and a mentorship with an experienced GAL prior to being appointed to their own cases. Training begins on May 8.
For more information, email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov, visit VermontJudiciary.org/GAL or call 800-622-6359. The Judiciary welcomes volunteer candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Poetry month
POULTNEY — National Poetry Month is celebrated with more than two dozen poems by area poets on display in storefront windows on Poultney’s Main Street. A complete list of poems and locations is in the window at Williams Hardware. Poultney Poetry Downtown is sponsored by Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill.
Science fun
BARRE — The Science Fun Day: Out of this World STEM Activities for Grades 3 through 5 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Barre Civic Center in Barre. The event is free, but registration is required, on a first-come, first-served basis until May 15 or the event fills up. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements to register. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 by May 5. If the program is full, contact her to be placed on a waiting list. The event is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and will be led by 4-H Teen Science Ambassadors.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}National leadership{/span}VNAs of Vermont announced Executive Director Jill Mazza Olson has been appointed to positions on the National Association for Home Care and Hospice Advocacy and Rural Advisory Councils. The NAHC trade association represents the nation’s 33,000 home care and hospice organizations. Its advocacy council is responsible for developing initial policy positions on regulatory and legislative issues in home care and hospice. The rural advisory council was established to provide insights into the needs of health care providers serving rural areas.
Baitfish regulation
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department proposes changes to the state’s baitfish regulation that will change some terminology and update the lists of waters where baitfish may not be used. The baitfish regulation with proposed amendments is available in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website Home Page. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two public hearings about the changes in May.
The first hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex, 190 Junction Road, Berlin.
The second hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 11, and it is virtual via Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting and password are provided in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 19.
Vendors wanted
WEST RUTLAND — The town of West Rutland has scheduled its annual Town-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. West Rutland residents can register their sale with the town by May 9, to be included on the map. Vendor space is also available for rental on the Town Hall lawn; a 10-by-10-foot space is $20 (bring your own tables). For more information or to register, call 802-438-2263.
Better Places
RUTLAND — Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy “Reimagine Depot Park” thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by the June 3 deadline, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. For project details and to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/project/reimagine_depot_park online.
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
Award available
Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award to farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont, and have not received this award in the past. The $5,000 award recognizes land stewardship, innovation and service to community. Applications accepted until June 30. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric online.
Bicycle and pedestrian
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is seeking grant applications for new infrastructure projects that improve access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians through planning, design and construction. Applications must be received by June 9. A pre-application information and training webinar is planned for May 3. For more information, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/local-projects/bike-ped or call 802-477-3123 or email Peter.Pochop@vermont.gov.
Digital books app
The Vermont Department of Libraries introduces the Palace Project App for library users statewide. The application expands users’ access to eBooks and eAudiobooks by connecting content in one all-in-one platform.
This new free service uses one platform to make content available from the Vermont State Library collection, Green Mountain Library Consortium’s OverDrive (Libby), Baker & Taylor, Digital Public Library of America, and Palace Marketplace, which includes content from Amazon Publishing, Audible, and the Indie Author Project. Patrons no longer need to switch between multiple apps.
To borrow material, patrons download the Palace Project App and log in with their local library card number and PIN/password. The Palace Project broadens access to digital resources for Vermonters across the state, including those living in rural areas.
Moose permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted on April 5 to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The science-based hunt will result in an estimated harvest of about 100 moose, or 10% of the more than 1,000 moose currently estimated to live in WMU-E. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
Permit applications are now available at vtfishandwildlife.com/. Lottery applications for moose permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Lottery winners need to purchase resident moose permits for $100 and nonresident moose permits for $350. Hunters who held a permit within the past five years are not eligible to apply for a permit or to buy a bonus point. Five permits will be available to Vermont military veterans, three permits will be available for “Special Opportunity” recipients with life-threatening illnesses, and three permits will be auctioned in accordance with regulations.
TSC stores
From April 26 through May 7, shoppers at Tractor Supply Co. stores throughout Vermont can show their support for University of Vermont Extension 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout. The proceeds from the sales will be used to fund 4-H leadership programs in the county where the store is located. Donations may also be made at checkout when purchasing items at www.tractorsupply.com online. These will be distributed based on the buyer’s shipping location.
Vermont stores can be found in: Bennington, 300 Depot St.; Bradford, 1147 Lower Plain; Enosburg Falls, 38 Jayview Drive; Middlebury, 476 Foote St.; Montpelier, 352 River St.; Morrisville, 88 Center Road; Newport, 124 Commerce Way; North Clarendon, 1177 U.S. Route 7; St. Albans, 2636 Highgate Road; Shelburne, 3708 Shelburne Road.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Nominations needed{/span}Nominations for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award will be accepted until May 1. Previous nominees who were not chosen as the winner may be nominated again. The winner is chosen by a committee of past award recipients who visit the finalists’ farms in early summer. Each farm is evaluated on criteria, including overall farm management, milk quality, pastures and crops, innovative practices and leadership in agricultural organizations and the community. Download the nomination form at go.uvm.edu/vdfya online. To request a copy of the form by mail, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call 800-639-2130.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.
