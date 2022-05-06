Vergennes Memorial Day Parade
The American Legion Post #14 will host the Annual Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at 11 a.m. The “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave” parade begins at Vergennes Union High School and runs throughout the City of Vergennes along a 1.5-mile route.
Hosting since 1946, the parade honors all the men and women who have served our country during times of conflict. All participants are strongly encouraged to prominently display patriotic-style decorations to meet the parade’s purpose and theme.
The American Legion Post #14 will host its annual chicken BBQ following the parade at 100 Armory Lane in Vergennes.
For more information about the parade or to enter the parade go to www.vergennesdowntown.org/memorial-day-parade
May Job Fest
Upcoming job fair event organized by or in partnership with the Department of Labor: May Job Fest: Middlebury (with Middlebury Parks & Recreation and Addison County Workforce Alliance), May 19 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Middlebury Rec Park, 154 Creek Road (Middlebury) https://labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-middlebury
Free for job seekers, and all are encouraged to attend. To pre-register, please click the links above, or contact your local Department of Labor Workforce Development team by calling 802-828-4394. Employers interested in participating in these and other recruitment and hiring events are also encouraged to contact the Department.
For additional information on general career services and resources may visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.
‘Bruce & Hobbes’ Ca$h For Paws
For the seventh consecutive time, WVTK’s Bruce Zeman, raised money to help local animals for Homeward Bound, Addison County’s humane society during “Bruce & Hobbes’ Ca$h for Paws” annual 24-hour radiothon, held on 92.1 WVTK.
With the passing of Hobbes, his long-time canine co-host, in July 2020, an emotional Zeman again dedicated the radiothon to his best friend. “I do this event for Hobbes, so more animals like him, get the second chance he did,” Zeman said. This year, with help from his sidekicks, Zoey & Calvin who ate cookies & pancakes, Zeman again raised money for the Middlebury based shelter.
For a $10 donation, Zeman & his pups offered to play any song requested by a listener. The goal was $6,000. Over 90 people donated, from around the U.S. & Canada, to reach the mark. During the event, Zeman did multiple interviews, sang & even poked fun at himself, all with the goal of helping animals — which he accomplished, raising over $10,000 in 24 hours, with donations still coming in. This year’s total far surpassed the previous high of $7,861.00, set in 2021.
Scotch Hill Brewing music series
Tucked in the corner of historic downtown Fair Haven is a new brewery called, Scotch Hill Brewing Company. Owners Jon and Rachel Meigs recently partnered with local musician and owner of A Sound Space, George Nostrand, to put on a new music series that will spotlight local musicians looking for an opportunity to feature some of their original material. The series kicks off this Friday, May 6 with singer-songwriter and music teacher, Phil Henry.
Artists will be encouraged to play a mix of their originals and covers, with an emphasis on original material.
Line up for the month of May: Phil Henry May 6, Breanna Elaine May 13, George Nostrand May 20, and Krishna Guthrie May 27.
For more information call Jon and Rachel Meigs at (802) 342-0373 or George Nostrand at (802) 417-7411.
A poet of the landscape
May 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., The Compass Music and Arts Center, Park Village, Brandon, Vermont is excited to present an evening with acclaimed poet Paul Christensen as part of the schedule of events planned throughout the showing of the art installation by Fran Bull and partner Robert Black, titled WE’RE ALL AT A PARTY CALLED LIFE ON EARTH! Paul will read some of his new poems and essays, adding a further dimension to the installation, which explores the theme of human connectedness.
Paul Christensen is one of the foremost critics of poetry in the United States and has been writing remarkable poems for thirty-some years, He is the author of many books of poetry including Hard Country and The Human Condition, two studies of modern American poets, several memoirs about his life in Texas and in southern France. He’s also written several hundred essays and blogs, and short stories. He was an NEA fellow in poetry, twice a Senior Fulbright lecturer (Austria and Norway) and for many years a teacher of creative writing and contemporary literature at Texas A & M University.
Tickets: $10. and half price for students. To register, call Edna Sutton at 802-247-4295 or e-mail edna@brandon-music.net
Rokeby Season Opening
Rokeby Museum is set to open for the 2022 season. Starting May 7, the Museum is open on weekends from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. On May 28, Rokeby is open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
To kick off the full start to the season on May 28, Rokeby Museum’s exhibitions are free to the public and the Museum will host a Sheep and Wool Day. From 1 — 3 p.m., the site will have music from Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission, sheep from Ramble Bramble Farm, spinning demonstrations with The Burroughs Garret, and wool products for sale from Hands & Heart Farm, children’s history talks, and craft & lawn games. This event is free to the public and the Museum’s exhibition Free & Safe: the Underground Railroad in Vermont, is free all day.
In addition to opening day activities, the Museum has a series of programs this spring and summer, including:
· “Weaving Interrupted,” a virtual lecture with Justin Squizzero from Marshfield School of Weaving on May 26
· Opening of the seasonal exhibit Dissent! Abolition & Advocacy in Print, June 4 at 1 p.m.
· Storytime with the Bixby Library at Rokeby Museum
· Rokeby Pie & Ice Cream Social, August 14
The Museum is also excited to announce the re-opening of the historic Robinson Home. After being closed for two years due to Covid-19 and preservation work on the interior, the house will reopen to tours. Visitors can access the house by tour, Friday to Monday from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Tours are an additional cost to the Museum’s admission fee.
To learn more about Rokeby Museum and see a full listing of programs visit our website at www.rokeby.org.
The Rider
Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. The highly acclaimed second feature from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao [Nomadland], The Rider tells the poignant story of a young rodeo cowboy who, after suffering a near-fatal head injury, undertakes a search for a new identity, seeking to know what it means to be a man in the heartland of America. Focusing on life in the indigenous community of the Pine Ridge reservation, Zhao offers a penetrating vision of masculinity and humility set in a world where humans and animals intimately co-exist.
Purchase tickets at https://townhalltheater.org
Business education webinar series
The Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Addison County Economic Development Corporation are pleased to announce a series of business webinars in 2022. Each webinar covers a different topic relevant to the Addison County business and non-profit communities, presented by local business owners and support organizations.
Thursday, June 9th: Social Media – It doesn’t have to be a full-time job by Gold’s Gym International
Tuesday, June 14th: 2022 Legislative De-Briefing by Phil Summers, ACCoC, and Fred Kenney, ACEDC
Tuesday, July 12th: Strategies for Business Resilience by the Small Business Development Center
Thursday, August 11th: Business Insurance: How much should you have? by Scott Gaines, Gaines Insurance Company
Tuesday, September 13th: Retirement Planning 201 by Tyler Wood, Client-Centered Financial
Wednesday, October 12th: What’s up in HR? by Theresa Miele, HR Acquired
These webinars are open and free to members of the Addison County Economic Development Corporation and the Addison County Chamber of Commerce. For information on ACEDC, go to: https://addisoncountyedc.org/. For information on the Chamber, go to: https://www.addisoncounty.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.