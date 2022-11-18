4-H Quiz Bowl
The Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team finished third at the 2022 North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held Nov. 4-5 at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. Representing Vermont were Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs; and Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon.
The team was selected at the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl contest held at the University of Vermont in March. Leading up to the Kentucky contest, the team competed at other dairy quiz bowl events. In September, they captured first place in the New England 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held at Eastern States Exposition and the following month, competed in the New England Holstein Quiz Bowl contest.
Bovine Bonanza
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Bovine Bonanza was held Nov. 5 in South Burlington for 4-H’ers, ages 8-18, enrolled in the 4-H beef, dairy and working steer projects. It was designed to share information on bovine-related topics. Seventy-three 4-H’ers gathered at the Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center at the University of Vermont, were divided into age groups, and rotated through the five sessions taught by students in the UVM Animal and Veterinary Sciences Department’s Cooperative for Real Education in Agricultural Management program.
Attendees, by county, were:
Addison — Gracelynn Barber, Shoreham; Hailee Allen, Lacey Barber, Brailey Livingston, all from New Haven; Tessa Buskey, North Ferrisburgh; Hailey and Mackenzie Chase, Monkton; Sutton and Tenley Chittenden, Caroline Compagna, Samuel Luis, Morgan White, all from Whiting; Emma Deering, Middlebury; Brendan Gebo, Bella Roell, Sophia Roleau, all from Bristol; Torrey Hanna, Addison; Jasiu Murphy, Weybridge; Desiree, Michael and Renee Plouffe, Ella and Rowdy Pope, Sophia Stocker, Alexis, Erin, Katherine and Robert Whipple, all from Bridport; Jayden Ploof, Kylee and Sophee Shepard, Panton; Boston and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell.
Caledonia — Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick.
Chittenden — Adi Bigenho, Essex Junction; Bristol, Colt and Remington Card, Williston; Arthur Magister, South Burlington; Noa Sauve, Colchester.
Franklin — Rudy Beal, Emily and Molly Palmer, Lillian Patterson, Gabrielle Senecal, all from Fairfax; Evan and Lane Fortune, Henry Lawrence, all from Georgia; Alexa Graham, Richford.
Lamoille — Jack Austin, Jeffersonville; Hazel Kelley, Bayden and Ella McAllister, Morrisville; Grace Smithers, Cambridge.
Orange — Chandler Cook, Randolph; Elizabeth Waterman, Topsham; Leah Rogers, Thomas Williams, Randolph Center.
Orleans — Eva Bury, Derby; Reegan Kelley, Newport.
Rutland — Faith and Gracie Bromley, Daniel and Patty Bruce, all from Wallingford; Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs.
Washington — Emmeline, Jasper and Patrick Paquet, Maddie Perry, Katelyn Sibley, all from East Montpelier.
Windham — Whitney Dunklee, Vernon.
Windsor — Dylan Slack, Austin Washburn, Bethel.
Darn Tough honored
NORTHFIELD — U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Darn Tough Vermont as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Darn Tough earned the Gold award, the only Vermont company to receive this recognition. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.
Game supper
RUPERT — After a three-year lapse, the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department will host the in-person 2022 Rupert Game Supper beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Rupert Firehouse, 2673 Route 153.
The game menu includes venison stroganoff, venison meatballs, bear sauerbraten, bear meatloaf, moose and “any other game that comes along.” Also featured are real mashed potatoes, maple-sweetened squash, coleslaw, Rupert Rising bread, dessert and beverage.
For non-game, there will be roast beef and turkey. Cost is $20; takeout available for $21.
Email kellijean1201@gmail.com for more information, or call 802-394-2491.
Celebrate poetry
The Poetry Society of Vermont is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has scheduled six events at libraries statewide, including — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Fox Room, Rutland Free Library; 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Rotary Room at Bennington Free Library; and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.
Eating disorder
The Eating Disorders Workgroup, chaired by the Department of Mental Health, seeks public input at a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Your input will be shared with Vermont’s health care providers, lawmakers and school systems. For a link to the meeting invite or more information, visit The Eating Disorder Workgroup webpage at mentalhealth.vermont.gov/about-us/boards-and-committees/eating-disorders-workgroup online.
You can share your thoughts by email to AHS.DMHCommunications@vermont.gov if you cannot join the meeting.
Energy costs
Efficiency Vermont is offering free consultations to all Vermont businesses, nonprofits and farms, to lower energy costs. To schedule a consultation, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/bizconsult online.
Worker relocation
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development offers its Worker Relocation Incentive Program, providing incentive grants to defray moving costs for out-of-state people relocating to Vermont.
The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of Act 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
The Worker Relocation Incentive Program will provide grants of up to $7,500 to both new workers (moving to Vermont to take a Vermont job) and remote workers (moving to Vermont and bringing their job with them). The program application is now live at ThinkVermont.com online, where people can begin to apply or get pre-approved.
Get your shots
As experts predict a severe flu season across the country, state health officials are urging Vermonters to take steps now to protect themselves and those at higher risk by getting their flu shot, along with the updated COVID-19 booster.
Everyone 6 months and older (with certain exceptions) should get their flu shot, and the COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time. Both vaccines are available at walk-in clinics, pharmacies and health care providers. However, flu shots offered at state-run walk-in clinics are for people under age 65. Anyone 65 and older should get the high-dose flu vaccine through their health care provider or local pharmacy.
Flu activity in Vermont is currently low but expected to increase in the coming weeks. Nationally, rates of influenza-like illnesses and hospitalizations are trending higher than usual this early in the season.
To help prevent spreading germs:
— Get your flu shot (age 6 months and older) and updated COVID-19 booster (age 5 and older).
— Wash your hands often with soap and water.
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Cover your nose when you cough and sneeze.
— Avoid contact with people who are sick.
— Take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.
Vermonters can contact their local pharmacies and health care providers to schedule their vaccinations, or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for state-run walk-in clinics. State-run clinics have vaccine and prevention information in multiple languages and for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Essay contest
RUTLAND — To all grades 9-12 students, the Rutland-area Ann Story Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, invites you to participate in the 2022-23 American History High School Essay Contest: “Patriots of the American Revolution.” Deadline for submissions is Dec. 12. For more information, call Cynthia Cohen 802-247-3726 or email jeffcyn166@comcast.net
National 4-H event
Several Vermont 4-H horse club members qualified for the 2022 Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup, held Nov. 4-6 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Attracting 241 participants from 24 states, Vermont competed in hippology, quiz bowl and horse judging.
Thirteen state teams took part in the hippology contest, which had several phases, including a written exam with slides, judging, team problem solving and stations. The latter consisted of a series of stations where contestants were required to answer questions on breeds, nutrition, anatomy and other equine-related topics.
The Vermont team, coached by Jolene Fontaine, of Jericho, placed seventh overall. Competing on this team were Megan Carson, South Londonderry; Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts; Alessandra Hoffman, Milton; and Rose Ouimet, Castleton. The team captured second place in team problem solving, coming in only two points behind the first-place Virginia team in this phase. They placed eighth in the written phase and fifth in judging with Ella Dubin named ninth high individual scorer in judging. The team did not place in the top 10 in stations.
The quiz bowl team consisted of Chloe Barewicz, Jericho; Tieghan Perry, Danville; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham; and Amie Thurston, West Rutland. The team came in eighth overall out of 17 teams. They were coached by Julia Adams, Shrewsbury.
The judging competition included teams from 20 states. The Vermont team captured 11th place in judging for the halter class with a 12th-place overall finish. Representing Vermont on this team were Jasmine Akley, Vernon; Jenna Dolloph, Chester; Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts; and Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts. They were coached by Deb Danforth, Castleton.
Homebuyer program
Vermont Housing Finance Agency announced its First Generation Homebuyer Program, to help more Vermonters afford their first home.
This program provides a grant to eligible homebuyers whose parents or legal guardians were likely unable to pass on the generational wealth homeownership can provide.
This pilot program provides a $15,000 grant for down payment and closing cost assistance. To be eligible, all borrowers and non-borrowing spouses must be true first-time homebuyers.
In addition, the parents or legal guardians of one borrower may not currently own a home, or one borrower has been placed in foster care at any time in their life. Other credit, income, asset and property eligibility requirements apply.
The Vermont law enacting this program places specific emphasis on marketing and outreach to organizations and agencies that serve and represent Black, Indigenous and Persons of Color.
For more information, visit vhfa.org/firstgen or contact a participating lender directly. The program is available exclusively for people using a VHFA mortgage through one of the following participating pilot lenders: Academy Mortgage Co., Fairway Mortgage Co., Heritage Family Credit Union, M&T Bank, National Bank of Middlebury, New England Federal Credit Union, Opportunities Credit Union, Peoples Trust Company, Union Bank, Vermont Federal Credit Union.
Bank donation
WEST RUTLAND — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $13,000 in donations collected in Q3 2022 through the bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for A Cause, to six northern New England nonprofit organizations, including NeighborWorks of Western Vermont.
NWWVT’s mission is to strengthen development of a regional economy by promoting safe, efficient and stable housing, and community projects through education, technical assistance and financial services. Located in West Rutland, it serves Addison, Rutland and Bennington counties.
World awards
WEBSTERVILLE — Vermont Creamery, crafters of cheese and butter, was honored Nov. 2 with six World Cheese Awards at the International Convention Center in Newport Wales, United Kingdom.
Classic Fresh Goat Cheese, the cheese that started the business nearly 38 years ago and currently ranked the No. 1 goat cheese in America, took home Gold. Bonne Bouche, the aged cheese collection, and Vanilla Crème Fraîche also earned Gold medals. Aged cheeses, Cremont and Coupole, won Silver medals; and Bijou, aged goat cheese, won Bronze.
This is the third World Cheese Award for Bonne Bouche in the last five years, the second for Classic Fresh Goat Cheese, the fourth for Bijou, the third for Coupole and Cremont, and the second World Cheese Award for Vanilla Crème Fraîche.
Also awarded Bronze and Silver medals were three cheeses from Wegman’s, 1916, Sweet 16 and Truffle Shuffle, that are a collaboration between Vermont Creamery (maker) and Wegmans (the affineur and retailer).
Mentoring Symposium
Mentor Vermont recently hosted youth mentoring coordinators and youth advocates from across the state for the 2022 Vermont Mentoring Symposium at the Waterbury State Office Complex.
The symposium theme was “Youth Voice, Youth Power and Youth Advocacy.” This annual conference brought together over 40 youth mentoring program staff and supporters for a series of networking and professional development sessions focused on building resilience and driving equity and inclusion for all Vermont youth to feel like they matter. Support for the symposium was made possible by Community Bank, N.A., The Alchemist Foundation, Larkin Hospitality and NBT Bank.
Since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, youth mentoring programs and mentors across Vermont have stepped up and continued to adjust their approach to meet the needs of the youth they serve.
Mentoring relationships provide individualized, one-on-one attention and support, a primary component of pandemic recovery. Programs statewide are actively seeking new mentors to meet the increased need.
For more information, visit www.mentorvt.org/become-a-mentor
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — The public is welcome to join birders on the monthly marsh walk in this Audubon Important Bird Area. No experience necessary. Go the entire 3.7-mile loop or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk kiosk at 8 a.m. Nov. 17 on Marble Street.
For more information, visit birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Stormwater plans
Fitzgerald Environmental in Colchester has been hired by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to complete Stormwater Master Plans for the towns of Pittsford, Chittenden and Mendon.
For more information, email frank@fitzgeraldenvironmental.com or visit www.fitzgeraldenvironmental.com
Executive director
The Vermont Bar Association is announced it has re-hired Robert M. Paolini to serve as its executive director.
Waterbury resident Paolini practiced law in the Montpelier-Barre area and served two terms in the Vermont House before he became the association’s executive director in February 1996, serving for 20 years, then retiring in June 2016. After leaving, he maintained a legislative presence with his own lobbying and consulting business.
Last spring, after previous executive director Therese Corsones, announced her departure for the court administrator position, Paolini stepped in as interim executive director.
Utility-sale battery
Nomad Transportable Power Systems (NOMAD), a Delaware-based company founded by U.S.-based battery manufacturer KORE Power, has sold the industry’s first mobile energy storage unit to Green Mountain Power in Vermont.
The sale makes NOMAD first-to-market with a utility-scale transportable power solution, which was designed and built in Vermont and will deliver benefits for GMP customers.
Health care tool
The Vermont Department of Health has launched a first-of-its-kind program to support health care professionals with timely information on disease diagnosis, testing, treatment and patient education resources. The Clinician Support Initiative provides access to images and clinical information about public health threats, including hMPXV (human monkeypox virus), COVID-19 and Lyme disease.
Available on the web or through an app, these tools help improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis and facilitate the timely reporting to public health for diseases of public health significance. These resources are being made available to Vermont health care professionals in partnership with VisualDx, a health care informatics company based in Rochester, New York.
A phased rollout is currently underway, and all Vermont medical professionals can expect access by the end of the year. For more information, visit visualdx.com/vdhcsi
Dairy deadline
The deadline is Dec. 9 to enroll in the 2023 USDA Dairy Margin Coverage Program.
The Legislature approved $2.6 million to reimburse Vermont dairy farmers enrolled in the program for 2022 and 2023. The reimbursement program is underway and estimates reimbursement allocated to-date for 2022 at $1.5 million. It is estimated there will be $1.1 million remaining to provide reimbursement for the Tier I premiums in calendar year 2023.
All interested dairy farmers should contact their county USDA Farm Service Agency Office as soon as possible.
For more information, email Diane.Bothfeld@vermont.gov or call 802-828-5667.
Memory screening
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America urges everyone to be proactive about their brain health and get a memory screening as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November.
The foundation provides free memory screenings every weekday through secure virtual format, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites; appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting online at alzfdn.org/memory-screening-2/virtual-memory-screenings online.
Early detection of memory issues is important. In the case of a treatable or curable underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea or urinary tract infection, screenings allow the person to begin treatment more quickly. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to start medications and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, and take a more active role in developing their care plan.
State appointees
Gov. Phil Scott announced he’s appointed the following 33 Vermonters to state boards and commissions during October.
— Green Mountain Care Board: Owen Foster, Jericho; David Murman, Waterbury; Robin Lunge, Berlin.
— Access Board: Sandra Silla, Burlington; Nate Besio, Colchester.
— Vermont Community Development Board: Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry; Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington.
— Vermont Fire Service Training Council: Tom Estey, Starksboro; Aaron Collette, Williston.
— Criminal Justice Council: Bill Sorrell, Burlington; Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro; Karim Chapman, East Wallingford; Shawn Pratt, Bennington; Christopher Louras, Rutland; Brian Searles, Burlington.
— Board of Nursing: Jennifer Lyon, Barre.
— Board of Health: Brody Brown, Williamstown; Dawn Philibert, South Burlington.
— Plumbers Examining Board: Steve Goodrich, North Bennington; Tom Nesbitt, Waterbury Center; Brian Thomas, Shrewsbury.
— Elevator Safety Review Board: Rob Devillers, Hyde Park; Lon Bullinger, Colchester.
— Vermont Pension Investment Commission: Mary Alice McKenzie, Burlington; Brad Ferland, Hardwick.
— Vermont Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees: Peter Fagan, Rutland; Catherine Tester, Orwell.
— Board of Pharmacy: Olivia Sprague, St. Albans.
— Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports: Dorothy Helling, Montpelier; Pam Chisholm, Duxbury; Laura Medalie, Montpelier; Robert Peterson, Richmond; Greg Wight, Brookfield.
The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving should visit governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Deer teeth
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters for help gathering biological data on the state’s deer population.
Hunters who get a deer during the Nov. 12-27 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
Biologists are collecting middle incisor teeth from all regular-season bucks to evaluate regional differences in ages and antler characteristics as well as to help estimate population size, growth rate, health and mortality rates. Each tooth will be cross-sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.
Writers’ prize
Two Vermont writers can win $1,250 and be published in Vermont Magazine if they win the Vermont Writers’ Prize for Prose or Poetry, and their entries are being accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.
The prize is a collaboration between Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine. Entries are focused on “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Writers must live in Vermont. For more information, visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
