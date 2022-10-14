Middlebury Car Show & Fall Festival
Join the Better Middlebury Partnership and the Addison County Chamber of Commerce October 16 for the inaugural Middlebury Car Show and Fall Festival. This family friendly event will feature vintage cars, food and craft vendors, music all day and entertainment for the kids. 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., downtown Middlebury.
Fall Concert Series
The Champlain Philharmonic will perform their Fall Concert Series on Sat, Oct 22, 7:30 PM, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland and on Sun, Oct 23, 4:00 PM, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.
44th Annual Middlebury Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot
5 km & 10km races begin at the new Middlebury Recreation Building 154 Creek Rd., Middlebury and both will be an out & back courses on Creek Rd. following alongside the creek ending right back at the Middlebury Recreation Center. Both routes are flat and fast. All participants will receive a special gift and we’ll be giving away turkeys, gift certificates, and much more. We will have a special prize drawing for 1 male and 1 female 50 years + pre-registered entry. Bring 2 or more non-perishable food items to donate to the Addison County Food Shelf and you will automatically be entered to win special prizes from a donors’ only drawing! November 20, 12 — 2 p.m. To register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Middlebury/44thAnnualMiddleburyParksandRecreationTurkeyTrot
Publishing club
BRANDON — The Brandon Free Public Library is launching the Brandon Publishing Club to help people create and self-publish their own books.
In partnership with local artists and educators John Brodowski and Ethan Nelson, the club also seeks feedback regarding what services, information and resources to include.
The first club meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 19, on the first floor of the library.
For more information, call 802-247-8230, or email info@brandonpubliclibrary.org
Wheels for Warmth
Wheels for Warmth aims to reduce the burden of heating and food costs and provide used, safe tires at affordable rates to Vermonters in need. The annual tire recycle and resale event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold. All unsafe tires are recycled at $5 fee per tire, $10 fee per truck tire. For more information, visit wheelsforwarmth.org Proceeds go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
Tires will be collected Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, at four locations: from 2 to 6 p.m. at Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre, Casella Waste Systems in Williston and Casella Construction in Mendon; or 1 to 5 p.m. at Stowe Events Field in Stowe.
The tire sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.
Watercolor workshop
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum Artist-in-Residence Margaret Dwyer offers an Autumn Leaves Watercolor Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Billings Farm Historic Barn. Participants will learn to paint autumn colors exploring techniques, including wet-into-wet, negative space painting, glazing and more. The workshop is $65 per person, $60 per member with art supplies included. Advanced registration is required.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/AutumnLeavesWorkshop
Humane society news
PITTSFORD — Join Rutland County Humane Society for its third annual Trails for Tails one-mile trail fun run or walk, 5K trail run, and 5.2-mile trail bike ride on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Northwood Park in Rutland Town. Virtual participation is also available.
For more information, visit bit.ly/rchs1023
Thank you to everyone who adopted ducks, volunteered their time at the Duck Derby or donated their winnings back to RCHS. More than $9,500 was raised and a record 3,459 ducks adopted out. This year’s winners are First Place, #1559, Barbara Strohm; Second Place, #2364, Sandra Predom; Third Place, #952, Melody Beth Brown; Fourth Place, #1567, William Harvey; Last Place, #2296 Susan Rosmus.
One rat with her family were surrendered to Rutland County Humane Society, along with another female who was pregnant and delivered her pups in August. In turn, 25 rats are looking for their forever homes. If you’ve never owned a rat before, do some research so your expectations will be realistic. They’ve been cared for and handled and are ready for adoption.
For more information, call 802-483-6700.
Novice weekend
Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s third annual novice weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23. The department invites new hunters who are interested in novice weekend to contact its Hunter Education Program by phone 802-828-1193 or email at HunterEducation@vermont.gov
Permits available
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only Oct. 27-30 season and the regular Dec. 3-11 muzzleloader season. The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery. The following Wildlife Management Units have muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of Oct. 4: A, F1, F2, K and N. A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit. These permits can be purchased for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis, at www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
Farm to school
October is National Farm to School Month. Schools and early childhood providers can celebrate by applying for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant to help develop or grow their farm to school and early childhood programs. The grant application deadline is Nov. 3. For more information, email gina.clithero@vermont.gov or call 802-585-6225 or agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/childnutrition online.
Join 4-H
In addition to agriculture, 4-H members can learn about coding and robotics, health and fitness, photography and the arts, and more. In the next few months, many 4-H clubs will enroll new members as they gear up for the upcoming project year. Vermont 4-H offers after-school programs and activities such as the Natural Resources Management Academy, teen science cafés and the Youth Environmental Summit, which engage non-4-H members. The latter is a full-day program designed to help middle and high school students find their voice and take action on environmental issues.
Older 4-H’ers also may volunteer to assist with events or be a teen leader in their club. And they may participate in teen leadership programs such as Teens Reaching Youth), a teen-led environmental education program, or the just-launched UVM 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program as a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador.
Adult volunteers are needed to support 4-H programming and events as well as organize and lead new clubs. Opportunities for volunteers may include short-term programs that teach a specific skill as well as longer-term commitments, such as serving as a club or project leader.
To learn more about joining a 4-H club or becoming an adult 4-H volunteer, call 802-651-8343, ext. 521, or email sarah.kleinman@uvm.edu.
Vermont Maple 100
In celebration of the many year-round maple industry benefits, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and several partners are bringing back the Vermont Maple 100 to connect those enjoying Vermont’s fall foliage season with Vermont maple-related businesses, activities and food. Running until Oct. 15, this statewide campaign offers visitors and Vermonters alike the chance to discover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont’s sweetest treat. Find over 70 Maple 100 activities at www.VTMaple100.com
Open house
PROCTOR — The Vermont Marble Museum and the Preservation Trust of Vermont invite the public to an open house and exhibition from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the historic home of Vermont Marble Co., 52 Main St. in Proctor. There, the public will find films, artifacts and food before the museum moves into a new space within the historic marble complex in the coming months. Zion Growers will begin reuse of the building as part of their fiber-based hemp processing. The Preservation Trust of Vermont will continue to own the collections, maintain a 99-year lease for the museum’s benefit, and co-hold a protective historic preservation easement on the entire building in partnership with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
State archives
MONTPELIER — One hundred years ago, the University of Vermont launched the state’s first radio station, which eventually became WCAX-TV Channel 3. In honor of this milestone, Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced the theme for Vermont Archives Month this October is “communication,” to showcase ways people have conveyed information to each other over time. For more information, visit www.vtarchivesmonth.org
The Vermont State Archives & Records Administration, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 featuring behind-the-scenes tours and an exhibit titled “Getting the Message Out (and In).” Additional events for public agency partners will be held the week of Oct. 10 in recognition of Electronic Records Day. The recently reorganized Montpelier Historical Society will hold a public forum from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the Pavilion Auditorium entitled “The Golden Age of Vermont State News Coverage.”
Suicide prevention
MONTPELIER — Volunteers from central Vermont are joining the quarter-of-a-million people who are walking in towns nationwide to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont Chapter will be held at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, at the State House lawn in Montpelier. To register for the walk, visit AFSP.org/CentralVT
Vermont Tech Jam
BURLINGTON — Vermont Tech Jam annual career and tech expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hula, a co-working campus on the Burlington waterfront. Event sponsors include Hula, Marvell, Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, Vermont Information Processing, Vermont Tech Council, Mascoma, Data Innovations, Norwich University, Health Plans Inc., the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Vermont Technology Alliance, WCAX and Vermont Biz. For more information, visit techjamvt.com
