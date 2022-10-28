4-H Dairy
Fourteen Vermont 4-Hers and their chaperones recently returned from Wisconsin where they participated in the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference.
They were among 200 4-H dairy members, ages 15-18, from more than 30 states and Canadian provinces selected to attend this year’s conference. The event, held in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition in Madison, was held Oct. 2-5.
Representing the state were: Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Joey Ferris, Braintree; Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Brailey and Mason Livingston, New Haven; Andrew Lester, North Ferrisburgh; Haley and Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick; Michael Plouffe, Bridport; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Dylan Slack, Bethel; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Morgan White, Whiting; and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell. Chaperones were Cindy Kayhart, Vergennes, and Philip Livingston, New Haven.
The 4-Hers toured several agricultural enterprises, including Crave Brothers Farm, a 1,200-head dairy operation in Waterloo, Wisconsin, for a farm tour, career fair, tailgate party and old-fashioned barn dance. The conference also provided an exceptional opportunity to network with other 4-Hers.
Selection for this national opportunity was based on factors, including outstanding dairy project record books, participation in local and state 4-H dairy events and overall excellence in the 4-H dairy project.
Forestry specialist
Alexandra “Ali” Kosiba recently joined University of Vermont Extension Service as its new forestry specialist based in South Burlington.
A licensed Vermont forester, she brings expertise in forestry-related fields, including climate-adaptive forest management, forest carbon science and management, tree physiology and forest ecology and health. The U.S. Forest Service recently awarded her a grant through its Landscape Scale Restoration grant program, to determine what landowners, foresters and others need in order to include climate resilience in forest decisions and management.
Leadership appointees
Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml has appointed Michael Koehler as superintendent of Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury; Sharon Nykiel as superintendent of Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland; and James Rice as executive director of the Office of Professional Standards and Compliance.
Koehler has served on multiple special teams and received a Department Merit Award for leading the establishment of a JetBlue partnership providing free airfare for Honor Guard members attending out-of-state funeral services.
Nykiel has served as interim superintendent since April, trains incoming officers, oversees facility compliance with federal standards, and has served six years with the Vermont Air National Guard.
Rice has served as interim director of OPSC since January. OPSC is tasked with overseeing recruitment and retention efforts, the Vermont Correctional Academy, the Prison Rape Elimination Act and Constituency Services offices, and the department’s diversity, equity, inclusion and justice portfolio.
Dash for Donuts
POULTNEY — Poultney Public Library will hold its first-ever “race” fundraiser, Dash for the Donuts, a 0.5k race (½ kilometer) for people who don’t run, on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The route starts in front of Poultney High School at 10 a.m. and ends in front of Poultney Public Library.
Prize categories will not be based on finishing time but will include Youngest Registered Racer, Oldest Racer, Most Creative Race Outfit, and more.
Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for youth (under age 18). For more information and to register, stop by the library, call 802-287-5556, or email ppl5556@yahoo.com.
Women-owned
The Vermont Women’s Fund at Vermont Community Foundation presents a new mapping feature of its “This Way UP: there’s power in our numbers (This Way UP)” tool that allows users to search through the more than 2,500 women-owned businesses statewide, by name, town and industry.
The filtering feature is designed for people who want to support women-owned enterprises but did not have a way to find them.
This initiative counts and identifies women business owners and leaders, gathers the data in a website and includes a survey with questions about business funding, life experiences and what they need individually for greater success.
All women who generate income by owning or running a business of any size are invited to take the survey.
Visit thiswayupvt.com for more information.
Lake basin plan
The 2022 Draft South Lake Champlain Tactical Basin Plan will be available for public comment through Nov. 7.
The public is invited to provide feedback on the plan virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, to join the meeting, call 802-828-7667, 234016973#.
The South Lake Champlain Basin encompasses Basin 2 (Poultney and Mettowee) and Basin 4 (direct tributaries to southern Lake Champlain). It occupies portions of Rutland, Addison and Bennington counties and covers 23 towns. Copies of the draft plan may be obtained on the Basin 2 & 4 tactical basin planning website or by requesting a copy by email Angie.Allen@vermont.gov or phone 802-490-9081.
The plan contains three key elements:
— A health assessment of the rivers, lakes and wetlands within the South Lake Champlain and Poultney-Mettowee River watersheds.
— 62 strategies to improve water quality, including methods to decrease runoff from farms and roads, protect and restore water bodies, and limit overflows from wastewater treatment facilities.
— Tips for landowners, watershed organizations and towns interested in receiving funding and technical assistance to help protect and restore water resources.
Comments should be directed by email Angie.Allen@vermont.gov or by mail to Angie Allen, Basin 2 & 4 Comments, 430 Asa Bloomer State Office Bldg., 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701. Comments should be postmarked or submitted via email by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Stressed families
The following free, virtual, curriculum-based, parenting education programs for families experiencing stress are being offered by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The programs are two hours per week for 12-14 weeks.
For more information, email familysupport@pcavt.org
— Nurturing Skills for Families, 10 a.m. Mondays, starts Nov. 7.
— Nurturing Parenting Program for Prenatal Families, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Nov. 9.
— Strengthening Families Birth-3, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, starts Nov. 16.
— Nurturing Skills for Families, 5 p.m. Thursdays, starts Nov. 17.
Latkin honored
RUTLAND — Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center announced Priscilla Latkin, board president, has received honorable mention for the National AHEC Organization’s 2022 AHEC Board Member Distinguished Service Award.
This honor goes to individuals who have exhibited exceptional service as a volunteer member of an AHEC governing or advisory board. Latkin, director of Rutland Regional Medical Center Training, Education and Service Excellence, has served on the Southern Vermont AHEC Board of Directors since 2018, and is currently in her second term as board president.
Ping pong
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Table Tennis Club has begun play at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Rutland Area Christian School gym at 110 Lincoln Ave. in Rutland.
Activities include: regular practice, a challenge board, clinics for beginner and advanced play, singles and doubles, events with other table tennis clubs and tournaments. The membership fee is $30; you can come twice free as our guest.
For more information, call 802-247-5913, or visit www.gmttc.com online.
Middlebury Arts
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Kathleen Kolb, through Nov. 8, “Fragile/Familiar,” solo exhibition of new work, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Ellen Granter, through Nov. 15, “Tidal,” solo exhibition of paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “No Ocean Between Us,” through Dec. 11, Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean 1945-present; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “Feral Stitching: Four Artists Collaborating,” through Nov. 30, explorations created by Sarah Ashe, Janet Fredericks, Kari Hansen, and Lily Hinrichsen, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
44th Annual Middlebury Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot
5 km & 10km races begin at the new Middlebury Recreation Building 154 Creek Rd., Middlebury and both will be an out & back courses on Creek Rd. following alongside the creek ending right back at the Middlebury Recreation Center. Both routes are flat and fast. All participants will receive a special gift and we’ll be giving away turkeys, gift certificates, and much more. We will have a special prize drawing for 1 male and 1 female 50 years + pre-registered entry. Bring 2 or more non-perishable food items to donate to the Addison County Food Shelf and you will automatically be entered to win special prizes from a donors’ only drawing! November 20, 12 — 2 p.m. To register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Middlebury/44thAnnualMiddleburyParksandRecreationTurkeyTrot
Voting preparation
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is encouraging Vermonters to make their voting plan for the Nov. 8 Vermont General Election.
All active, registered voters have been mailed a ballot. Any voter who has not received a ballot should contact their town or city clerk. Condos’ advice is: Once you receive your ballot, voting it is as easy as Sign, Seal & Send.
— Sign: Place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside of the envelope, following all instructions included with your ballot.
— Seal: Seal your signed ballot envelope, with your voted ballot inside. Place and seal your ballot envelope inside the mailing envelope.
— Send: Return your ballot to your town or city clerk. They must have your ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8) for it to be counted.
How you return your ballot is up to you. You may return your ballot:
— By mail: We recommend mailing your ballot package no later than Monday, Oct. 31, to ensure adequate time for it to be delivered to your town or city clerk.
— In person: Bring your ballot to your town or city clerk’s office during normal business hours.
— Drop off at a secure ballot drop box before Election Day: Check the “Voters” page of our website, under “Quick Links,” or check with your town or city clerk’s office to see if a secure ballot drop box is available.
— Bring your ballot to the polls: Bring your ballot to your polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8) before the polls close at 7 p.m.
All polls will be open as usual on Election Day.
Check mvp.vermont.gov or directly with your town or city clerk to find out where your polling place is, check your registration status or check your voter mailing address.
Some municipalities may also be holding elections on local or regional issues. Voters are encouraged to check directly with their town or city clerk to verify whether there is a local election they can vote in, and to discuss their voting options for obtaining a ballot.
Open seats
The Vermont Senate Committee on Committees and the Speaker of the House are holding a public application process to fill open seats on the newly formed Environmental Justice Advisory Council and the Vermont Commission on Women.
Applications for all openings can be submitted by email to ltgov.vermont.gov/COC-Applications or at speaker@leg.state.vt.us online.
Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.
Junk cars
Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars.
In 2015, the state of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule (bit.ly/SY-Rule) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junkyards).
Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
For more information, visit the Salvage Yard Program webpage (bit.ly/VT-SYP) or call 802-249-5904 or email Barb.Schwendtner@vermont.gov
Writers’ prize
Two Vermont writers can win $1,250 and be published in Vermont Magazine if they win the Vermont Writers’ Prize for Prose or Poetry, and their entries are being accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.
The prize is a collaboration between Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine. Entries are focused on “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Writers must live in Vermont. For more information, visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit
Canadian delegation
State and local officials recently hosted a delegation of 50 representatives from Montreal area businesses, industry associations and entrepreneurs exploring an expansion into the U.S. market.
This event represents an effort to develop or retain connections with Vermont’s largest trade partner and foreign direct investment clients by bringing together entities to share best practices, encourage innovation and increase bilateral trade.
Vermont’s economic ties with Canada result in $5 billion in trade annually. Quebec is Vermont’s largest international trading partner, and Vermont is Quebec’s second-largest economic partner in New England. About one-third of the workforce in the Northeast relies on the relationship.
