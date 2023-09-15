UVM research
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont set a record for the fourth consecutive year in total external support for its research enterprise across its scholarly disciplines. Research at UVM funded by federal and state agencies, corporate partners, foundations and individual donors reached nearly $263 million in the fiscal year ending June 20, only the second time the figure has been above a quarter-billion dollars. Two years ago and for the first time, UVM was ranked among the nation’s 100 largest public research universities by total research support according to the National Science Foundation.
RCHS Duck Derby
PITTSFORD — A Quack for Help! 17th annual Duck Derby needs 345 more ducks to beat last year’s record number of 3,459. Help by adopting a single duck for $3, a Quack Pack (four ducks) for $10, or a Quack Pack (six ducks) for $15. Visit bit.ly/DuckDerby2023 to adopt ducks,
During September, any adult cat older than 1 year old can be adopted with a donation of the adopter’s choice, but at least $10.
Banned book tour
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is hosting statewide a series of readings from banned books at local bookstores and libraries. These events discuss the importance of free speech, inclusion, democracy and open dialogue.
4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St., in Middlebury.
Youth hunting
Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend is Sept. 23 and 24 when those age 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones, age 15 and younger in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and be accompanied by an unarmed adult, age 18 or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. Youths age 16 and 17 must have state and federal duck stamps. All youth hunters must also register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) in each state that they hunt; this can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling 1-877-306-7091. The adult may not hunt waterfowl or carry a firearm while accompanying the youth when the youth is hunting waterfowl.
Sept. 23 and 24 bag limits are found in the 2023-24 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont, available from Vermont post offices and as a downloadable file from www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt — Waterfowl.
Design council
CASTLETON — Hubbardton Forge lighting manufacturer announced the launch of its design advisory council to include Joshua Smith, who recently opened a studio in Manchester, bringing experience from NYC and Texas; Jeanne Chung, a southern California-based interior designer; Tim Green, an interior designer with a studio in Georgia’s community of Lake Oconee; Shay Geyer, a designer in Dallas and décor retail store owner; and Christopher Todd, based in Las Vegas where he also has a home décor boutique.
Lecture series
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University School of Architecture + Art will begin its annual lecture series with guest speakers Mark Palmer and Oluwapelumi Adefarakan. The series’ launch event will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the university’s Chaplin Hall Gallery in Northfield. A reception and the induction of newly licensed alums to the school’s ‘Wall of Fame’ will follow the presentations.
The series is free to the public. This year’s theme is “Materiality: Fabrication for Community.” Presentations from architects and artists include:
— Vermont artists Daryl Burnett and Kate Burnim, 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
— Zena Howard, FAIA, Perkins and Will, 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.
— Tara Dudley, PhD, Architectural History Griot, 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.
— Danny Sagan, AIA, Norwich University, noon Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
The series will culminate at the 2024 Spring Symposium from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024.
Health equity
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont, in collaboration with the Larner College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the UVM Health Network, announces the 2023 Health Equity Summit, “Closing the Margin: Avenues to Health Equity,” to address health inequities within local and global communities. The event is open to physicians, nurses, health care professionals, medical residents, students, researchers, health care leaders, policymakers, faculty, nonprofit organizations, community members and advocates committed to health equity.
The summit is slated from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, with poster presentations and reception, followed by workshops and sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, at the Dudley H. Davis Center, 590 Main St., in Burlington. In-person and virtual attendance options are offered, ensuring accessibility for participants with diverse backgrounds and geographical locations. visit www.uvm.edu/diversity/2023-health-equity-summit for more information.
Park-and-Ride
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the SFY 2024 Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program, which provides funding for improvements of small park-and-ride facilities in Vermont communities. These facilities will assist in the effort to reduce the number of single occupancy vehicles on the roadway, thereby helping to reduce vehicle pollutants and traffic congestion.
A total of $150,000 is available for this program for the 2024 state fiscal year. Applications via email are due by Nov. 3. Visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/parkandrides for more information.
Whoopie pie
RUTLAND — Fifteen bakers from around the East will compete at the second Whoopie Pie Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Rutland. This year, the event has expanded, shutting down both Center Street and Merchants Row for the day. At noon, a portion of Merchants Row will transform into a grass-covered Green Street hosting family-friendly activities, facepainting, a magician and two performances by The Red Trouser Show.
Attendees purchase tickets to sample whoopie pies from participating bakers and vote for “People’s Choice.” At 3:15 p.m., a panel of judges will determine “Overall Best” and “Most Creative.” Many bakers will sell other sweet treats, downtown retail merchants and restaurants will be open, and there will be food trucks. At 4 p.m., Dream Maker Bakers will unveil Vermont’s largest whoopie pie. The team plans to break their 542-pound record whoopie pie, by reaching 700 pounds.
Visit rutlandwhoopiepiefest.com for more information.
Membership raffle
The Vermont Bowhunters Association announced membership applications for the 2023-24 season are now available. As an incentive, the organization will be raffling off a brand-new Prime Revex bow. Anyone who signs up for a membership between now and Oct. 31 will be entered in the raffle that is also open to renewing members. The drawing will be held in early November. For more information, visit www.vermontbowhuntersassociation.org.
Fundraising
Price Chopper/Market 32 has begun its September campaign to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization, EmbraceRace. From Sept. 1 to 30, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to EmbraceRace. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all funds raised, up to $10,000.
EmbraceRace was founded by two parents to create the community and gather the needed resources to meet the challenges faced raising children in a world where race matters. All proceeds made will be donated to EmbraceRace to help create content such as articles, webinars and conversation guides. For more information, visit www.embracerace.org.
Modern dance
POULTNEY — Modern dance and improvisation for adults class with instructor Erika Schmidt will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Fees are $15 for drop-in; $75 for six-week session. This dance class begins with warm-up and technique practices in preparation for improvisation work included in every class. Improvisation means the spontaneous creation of movement by dancers who practice adapting to internal and external interactions. For more information, email erikaschmidt.sva@gmail.com or call 802-325-2603.
Anxious Nation
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont), with the support of other state community organizations, is bringing the documentary “Anxious Nation” (2022) to communities statewide beginning Sept. 21. These screenings are free to the public as a result of a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. NAMI Vermont and partnering organizations will provide free mental health and suicide prevention resources. Screenings are made possible with the support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the United Way Mental Health Initiative.
Five screenings this fall are:
— Sept. 21, 5 p.m. at South Burlington Public Library Auditorium; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Sept. 28, 6 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library Community Meeting Room in Brattleboro; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Savoy Theater in Montpelier; includes facilitated Q&A session.
Visit anxiousnation.com for more information about the “Anxious Nation” documentary.
Block party
WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland presents its annual Community Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street. Marble Street from Campbell to Main Street will be blocked off to traffic to host the festivities. The day features games, craft vendors, food trucks, live music by West Rutland’s Rock Lab, Tony’s Polka Band and Satin & Steel, and an evening fireworks display. Admission is free. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes.
To reserve a $20 vendor space featuring ethnic food, artisans and/or makers, call 802-438-2263 by Sept. 12. This event is supported with the help of sponsors Fabian Earth Moving, Allen’s Automotive and The Carpet King of Vermont.
Library fundraiser
PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library announces its fall fundraiser, “Root for the Library Raffle,” from now through Oct. 3 when the drawing will be held. Raffle items are valued at $100 or more. Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five. Participants can browse the raffle item list at www.pawletpubliclibrary.com and download tickets to mail in. They can also visit the library Tuesday through Saturday when the building is open at 141 School St., Pawlet, to view items and purchase tickets.
Barn quilts
WOODSTOCK — The Green Mountain Quilters Guild invites quilters and non-quilters alike to an information session about barn quilts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.
There is no charge. Advance registration is suggested; email mkotch731@gmail.com or call 802-476-4185.
Featured speakers will include Sharon Perry and Fern Mercure, coordinators of barn quilt activities in Franklin County; Carrie Caouette-DeLallo and Sarah Caouette, of the Chelsea Arts Collective; and Kimberly O’Brine Hess, of Barn Quilt Therapy. The efforts of these people have resulted in the creation and documentation of over 500 barn quilts in Franklin County and more than 125 barn quilts in the Chelsea area, as well as the recent creation of many more.
The guild hopes to encourage and document barn quilts statewide, with the aim of creating a comprehensive virtual self-guided tour.
Bear hunting
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds bear hunters to download and read the 2023 Black Bear Hunting Guide from its website. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 10 except nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season is from Nov. 11 through 19. A hunter may only take one bear during the year. Vermont’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs dependent on their mother through the following spring.
Hunter educationVermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses statewide. A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Compost operators
Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training. Hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, this daylong, in-person workshop Sept. 15 in Williston, will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the ANR requirements for small, medium and large compost facility operators. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. Email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com for more information.
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. Abnormal prion proteins produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation and emaciation in conjunction with other abnormal behaviors. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. The potential exists for CWD prion proteins to be introduced to the environment through the bodily fluids of CWD-positive deer, elk or moose and then persist in the environment for extended periods of time.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from these states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
Wear orange
MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange. While some hunters might be concerned that deer are scared by hunter orange, in fact, deer have been shown to be unaffected by the color. A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. The YouTube video at bit.ly/0901BlazeOrange shows how much more visible hunters are when wearing orange.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.