National Bank of Middlebury appointments
National Bank of Middlebury President and CEO Caroline Carpenter announces the appointment of Meaghan McLaughlin, vice president and chief lending officer and Becky Paliling, vice president and chief credit officer, succeeding Sarah Cowan, executive vice president, who will be retiring at year end.
Meaghan McLaughlin has been with National Bank of Middlebury since 2010 and has served previously as a credit analyst, a community lender, and a business community lender. Becky Paliling recently rejoined National Bank of Middlebury. She has previously served as a commercial lending assistant, a commercial document specialist, a credit analyst and most recently as credit department manager. Between them, they have over 25 years of experience in lending, credit analysis, and customer service. Meaghan’s strengths in business development combined with Becky’s skills in credit risk management and loan processing create a dynamic and effective loan department leadership team that will benefit our customers.
In her new role as chief lending officer, Meaghan McLaughlin announces the hiring of Michael Corbett to serve as vice president, business community lender. He will be based out of NBM’s main office in Middlebury. Mike will play a key role in generating new business and supporting existing business accounts. He has extensive experience in planning, managing and growing a business.
Folk & Blues
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host the 17th annual Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3 and 4. Selected by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as a 2022 “Top 10 Fall Event,” local as well as internationally known musicians will perform. The concerts are free; a donation is suggested, or guests may bring nonperishable food items in support of a food drive for the Vermont Foodbank. The festival will be held rain or shine; in the case of inclement weather, the rain venue is Union Christian Church.
Gifford Health Care
RANDOLPH — Gifford’s new GE SPECT/CT camera is installed and ready for patients. The Nuclear Medicine Department at Gifford performs exams that range from heart, gallbladder and bone, to gastrointestinal bleeds and pulmonary embolisms. The new SPECT/CT provides information about how the body is working and identifies problems.
For the second straight year, Gifford’s three-day Last Mile Ride, Walk and Run to support end-of-life care set new participation and fundraising records. Between the three in-person events and virtual options, there were 560 total participants resulting in $187,000 for Gifford’s palliative care program, assisting families whose loved ones are on life’s last mile.
Public input
WINOOSKI — Efficiency Vermont statewide energy efficiency utility is seeking public input as it prepares its three-year plan for programs to help save money on energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state. Called the Demand Resources Plan (DRP), development of this document is overseen by Vermont Public Utility Commission, and will guide investments during the 2024-26 planning period. Visit efficiencyvermont.com/feedback to take the survey.
West Nile virus
BURLINGTON — A sample of mosquitoes collected in Alburgh have tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first positive pool of mosquitoes of the 2022 surveillance season. A pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species and location. Spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, there have been no human cases of West Nile virus yet this year. The last confirmed case was in 2021. Historically, the virus has been found in all counties of Vermont.
Since 2003, there have been 14 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont. Most people who are infected do not get sick from the virus, but it can lead to serious illnesses, such as encephalitis. Symptoms of illness can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. People age 50 and older are at highest risk. If symptoms persist, contact your health care provider. Visit healthvermont.gov/mosquito for more information.
Free Shakespeare
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The Stand-Up Shakespeare Company presents one free performance at noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Union Christian Church, 43 Messer Hill Road, on the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, Plymouth Notch. The 17th annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival follows from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, also Sunday during the same time. This festival is also free, with donations welcome at both events.
Pickleball Tournament
The Rotary Club of Rutland will host the Build Better Friendships Pickleball Tournament at Vermont Sport & Fitness Club, 40 Curtis Avenue, Rutland. Womens Round Robin Doubles, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mens Round Robin Doubles, Sept. 10, 1-5 p.m. Mixed Round Robin Doubles, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Champion Matches Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. Registration required. No matter the experienced player, or the beginner, pickleball boasts the health and well-being of each individual through exercise and social interaction. An effort will be made to meet the skill level of all players. The courts at Vermont Sport & Fitness, and Monsignor Connor Park (aka Meadow Street Park) will provide the opportunity for players and spectators. This will be a non-sanctioned fun tournament open to all players near and far. Visit rutlandcityrotary.org for more information. Register online at https://rutland-city-rotary.square.site/bbfpt-registration
Pickleball Learning Clinic
The Rotary Club of Rutland to host a Pickleball Learning Clinic at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park, 59 Meadow Street, Rutland. The learning clinic participation is by donation, registration is welcomed, not required. Signup today or show up between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. https://rutland-city-rotary.square.site/bbfpt-registration
Dismas fundraiser
MENDON — Rutland Dismas House presents the second annual Honorable Francis B. McCaffrey Putt-Putt Fundraiser, tee times 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mendon Mini-Golf and Snack Bar, 2556 Route 4, across from Sugar & Spice. Cost is $20 per person. Register by calling (802) 775-5539.
Golf for a Cause
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Center Golf Committee invites all area golfers to the 18th Annual Outing to be held Friday, Sept. 9, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. To benefit the Center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation program, the event features 18 holes (Captain & Crew format) a $10,000 hole-in-one-contest plus prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closet to pin for both men and women. The $100 registration fee includes greens fee, golf cart, lunch, prizes and after play hors d’oeuvres. To register, call (802) 468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk are reminded by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally. The department also reminds hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
Ride for the Cure
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
Municipal Day
MONTPELIER — The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announced its ninth annual Municipal Day on Oct. 28. The event is an opportunity for Vermont’s local officials and volunteers to learn the most up-to-date information to apply in their daily work, through workshops presented by state officials. The full-day session costs $30. Registration begins Sept. 15. Visit anr.vermont.gov/about_us/special-topics/municipal-day for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.