Photo contest
In recognition of Sen. Patrick Leahy’s long-standing commitment to Lake Champlain and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the Lake Champlain Basin Program is holding the Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Photo Contest.
Photos may be submitted on Twitter, Instagram or using the submission form on the LCBP website. All photos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28.
For contest rules, submission form and a gallery of submissions, visit lcbp.org/photo-contest
Suicide prevention
The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, a public-private partnership of the Center for Health and Learning and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, invites all to register to attend the 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium occurring virtually at the end of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Visit vermontsuicidepreventionsymposium.org to register.
Northeast Kingdom resident Terri Lavely, a member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention VT Chapter board, field advocate, trainer and walk chair, will be a featured keynote speaker.
From 2000 to 2016, suicide rates increased by more than 30% across the United States, and Vermont saw the second-highest increase (46.5%) in the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fatal Injury Report of 2018 and the AFSP Vermont State Fact Sheet (2018), suicide is the eighth leading cause of death across all age groups in the state.
Poetry contest
The Sundog Poetry Book Award contest is open now until Sept. 30 for submissions from all Vermont-based poets who have not published a first or second book.
The winning poet will receive a cash prize of $500, 50 copies of the book, and assistance with promotion.
Manuscripts should be between 48 and 64 pages. Proof of Vermont residency will be requested along with a $20 application fee.
For more information, visit www.sundogpoetry.org/sundog-book-award
Bird migration
As birds are flocking to their wintering grounds, the National Audubon Society and nine partner organizations announced the Bird Migration Explorer, a state-of-the-art digital platform that reveals migration data consolidated for 458 bird species found in the United States and Canada.
The free, interactive platform, available in English and on migratory species in their neighborhoods and where those birds go throughout the year. To learn about migratory birds, the journeys they make, and the challenges they experience along the way, visit www.birdmigrationexplorer.org
Permit winners
Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the Aug. 3 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) to see if they won a permit.
Bird hunting
Vermont’s hunting season for ruffed grouse, or “partridge,” is Sept. 24 to Dec. 31; daily limit is four grouse with a possession limit of eight.
The Vermont woodcock hunting season is Sept. 24 to Nov. 7; the daily limit is three woodcock with a possession limit of nine.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com
Public lands
MANCHESTER — Green Mountain National Forest employees invite the public to join them in celebrating National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru.
Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, the event will focus Forest Service staff and volunteers on removing woody vegetation to restore the scenic view at the popular recreation site, as well as some work assembling new picnic tables.
While the Forest Service will take the lead on work objectives and provide the needed tools for the day, participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and gloves. Lunch and water will be provided.
End Alzheimer’s
RUTLAND — The Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter invites residents from Rutland and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Rutland Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Main Street Park.
The opening ceremony for the Rutland Walk begins at 10 a.m. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/Vermont
Forest festival
WOODSTOCK — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park invites the public to celebrate working woodlands and woodcraft during its annual Forest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Entry to the park and event is free. Parking is at the Billings Farm & Museum overflow lot.
Ride for the Cure
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
Moose alert
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
They are difficult to see because of their dark color. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake, officials warn.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose: Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield; Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan; Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury; Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights; Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier; Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore; Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Youth hunting
Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend is Sept. 24 and 25.
Youth age 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and must be accompanied by an unarmed adult, age 18 or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt – Waterfowl.
Dead Creek
ADDISON — The 20th-annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day will be Saturday, Oct. 1, in Addison at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area on Route 17, west of Route 22A. Dead Creek Wildlife Day activities are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, bird-watching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems.
Beginning with a bird banding demonstration at 7 a.m., two tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and check under “Watch Wildlife.”
Agritourism
BURLINGTON — After two postponements because of the pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was able to gather in Burlington this past week.
More than 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and four Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation: 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually.
Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism while making trips to experience the farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
Voter registration
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos promotes September as National Voter Registration Month and encourages eligible Vermonters to register to vote: “In Vermont, we make it easy for every eligible voter who wishes to register and vote to be able to,” said Condos. “If you’re 18, or will be by the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022, a U.S. citizen, and a Vermont resident, you are eligible to register to vote … during National Voter Registration Month at olvr.vermont.gov or directly with your town clerk.”
Climate Forests
Join speakers Rachael Smolker of Biofuelwatch and Zack Porter of Standing Trees to learn about clearcutting plans for the Green Mountain National Forest. VT’s PUBLIC Forests & Why We Must Save them from Clearcutting, Sept. 28, 6 — 7:30 p.m. at Rutland Free Library (live & on Zoom). Hike with us and see recently cut areas of the National Forest near Rochester. The next hike is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9. For more info (including Zoom link) visit SavePublicForests.org.
Birding
Join friendly and knowledgeable birders on the monthly Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk September 22 in a Audubon Important Bird Area. No experience necessary. Go the entire 3.7 mile loop or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk kiosk on Marble Street at 8 am. (Note the time change!) All are welcome. For more information email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Boating tips
As boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offers tips to stay safe and protect natural resources.
Before boating — Get to know the rules and read the access area signage for updates. Find out the weather conditions, get familiar with known hazards and bring a map. Check for valid registration stickers and cards. Bring the right safety gear for boats, watercraft or vessels. Clean, drain and dry (bit.ly/Clean-Drain-Dry) boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
While boating — Drive or operate boats at a no-wake speed (5 mph) within 200 feet of the shore. Operate boats no faster than 5 mph within 200 feet of people, wildlife, other boats, docks or swimming areas. Follow all navigational rules (bit.ly/Boating-Laws) when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect private property.
After boating — Throw away any trash properly. Clean, drain and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Squirrel hunting{/span}MONTPELIER — The hunting season for gray squirrels began Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Dec. 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Backyard workshop
WOODSTOCK — The Billings Backyard Series workshop “Canning & Preserving Your Garden Bounty” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Chef Emery Gray will take participants through methods of canning and safely preserving food through drying and freezing of herbs and late-season harvest. Registration, cost and course details are at billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard online.
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk are reminded by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally. The department also reminds hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.