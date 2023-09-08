Free clothing
WALLINGFORD — Free clothes for men, women and children will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9, at First Baptist Church of Wallingford, 39 School St.
Phineas Gage
CAVENDISH — Many know the story of Phineas Gage, the railroad foreman who, on Sept. 13, 1848, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident, and lived for 12 more years. Each year on the Sunday closest to the accident anniversary, the Cavendish Historical Society hosts a Gage Walk & Talk. This program is free and open to the public.
This year’s program begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the CHS Museum, Route 131 in Cavendish. The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home/surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. The talk includes details of the accident, how it impacted Gage’s life, as well as ushered in the field of neuroscience, and why Dr. Harlow’s training, as well as other aspects of the era, helped to save Gage’s life.
The site of the accident is approximately three-quarters of a mile from the museum and by the time other sites of interest are visited and we return to the museum, you will have walked close to 2 miles. Participants can stop at any time; comfortable walking shoes are recommended.
For more information, email margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 802-226-7807.
Modern dance
POULTNEY — Modern dance and improvisation for adults class with instructor Erika Schmidt will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Fees are $15 for drop-in; $75 for six-week session. This dance class begins with warm-up and technique practices in preparation for improvisation work included in every class. Improvisation means the spontaneous creation of movement by dancers who practice adapting to internal and external interactions. For more information, email erikaschmidt.sva@gmail.com or call 802-325-2603.
Square dance
PITTSFORD — On Sept. 13, Cast Off 8s Square Dance Club will begin its 46th year of teaching square dancing to new dancers. Dancers come from throughout Rutland County to dance at Lothrop School in Pittsford on Wednesday nights. The club welcomes couples or single dancers to the workshops. New workshop season begins with free nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 13 and 20, at Lothrop School. Those who join for the year pay $7 per dancer in 10-week blocks, with discounts available. When the workshops are complete, new dancers will be able to square dance anywhere in the world where mainstream square dances are happening. For more information or to pre-register, visit CastOff8s.com online, on Facebook/Instagram @Castoff8s; or email Lauren.castoff8s@gmail.com.
”Anxious Nation”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont), with the support of other state community organizations, is bringing the documentary “Anxious Nation” (2022) to communities statewide beginning Sept. 21. These screenings are free to the public as a result of a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. NAMI Vermont and partnering organizations will provide free mental health and suicide prevention resources. Screenings are made possible with the support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the United Way Mental Health Initiative.
Five screenings this fall are:
— Sept. 21, 5 p.m. at South Burlington Public Library Auditorium; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Sept. 28, 6 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library Community Meeting Room in Brattleboro; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Savoy Theater in Montpelier; includes facilitated Q&A session.
Visit anxiousnation.com for more information about the “Anxious Nation” documentary.
New director
The Vermont Community Loan Fund, a community-focused alternative lender, announced it has hired Sarah Phillips as its new director of Housing & Community Facilities Programs. Previously director of Vermont’s Office of Economic Opportunity in the Department for Children and Families, Agency of Human Services, in her new role at the Loan Fund, Phillips will oversee lending to Vermont developers of affordable housing including transitional housing programs, and lending to nonprofits and community organizations providing essential services to Vermonters.
Executive directors
The Vermont Legal Aid board of trustees has named Yasmin Dwedar as its new executive director, working on behalf of vulnerable Vermonters to address systemic and institutional problems. She will manage all day-to-day operations, lead fundraising programs and advocacy, as well as marketing and community engagement initiatives. Dwedar succeeds Interim Executive Director Wendy Morgan, longtime VLA leadership team member, who assumed the role in October 2022 after the departure of Eric Avildsen.
HomeShare Vermont Executive Director Kirby Dunn is stepping down from the position she’s held for the past 23 years. HomeShare Vermont connects people to share homes for mutual benefit (rent, chores or a combination of the two) and its vetting process creates matches that meet homeowners’ and guests’ needs. Dunn has overseen many changes at the nonprofit since joining in 2000, as the program has grown from serving one county to seven and emerging as a model studied by other states because of its organization and successes. Connor Timmons, former executive director at Common Ground Center in Starksboro, will replace Dunn in the leadership role.
Art and craft
MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, rain or shine, at Hunter Park, Riley Rink Field, 410 Hunter Park Road, Manchester. Admission: Adult $10, children free. Free parking. No pets.
Featured are 125 artists, artisans and specialty food and Vermont spirit makers, live music, food trucks and itinerant food vendors; a craft beer and wine tent will serve daily.
Block party
WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland presents its annual Community Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street. Marble Street from Campbell to Main Street will be blocked off to traffic to host the festivities. The day features games, craft vendors, food trucks, live music by West Rutland’s Rock Lab, Tony’s Polka Band and Satin & Steel, and an evening fireworks display. Admission is free. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes.
To reserve a $20 vendor space featuring ethnic food, artisans and/or makers, call 802-438-2263 by Sept. 12. This event is supported with the help of sponsors Fabian Earth Moving, Allen’s Automotive and The Carpet King of Vermont.
Free trees
RUTLAND — Rutland (City and Town) residents are eligible for trees to plant in their yard through Community Canopy, an Arbor Day Foundation program. Residents register for up to two free trees at vtcommunityforestry.org/trees. The online sign-up process guides participants to the best locations to plant trees to help cool their homes, reduce energy usage, and save money. Residents can also sign up by phone at 855-234-3801. Five species are available: basswood, eastern red cedar, red maple, river birch, serviceberry.
The trees must be reserved in advance and will be available for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Vermont Farmers Food Center, 251 West St., Rutland.
Moose in the road
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Nineteen people have died in motor vehicle collisions with moose on Vermont highways since 1985. To avoid hitting moose:
Always be aware of the danger — moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
Increase your roadside awareness and reduce your speed when you see “moose crossing” signs along the highway. When on secondary roads, the recommended speed is 40 mph or less in these moose crossing areas.
Drive defensively and don’t overdrive your headlights. Moose are more active at night and early morning, and they are difficult to see because of their dark color.
If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
— Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield.
— Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan.
— Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
— Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights.
— Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier.
— Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore.
— Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The September Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Disaster prep
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross of Northern New England urges everyone to prepare for more weather extremes as climate disasters, like catastrophic flooding in Vermont, rise across the region.
The Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago. Here in northern New England, the need for weather-related responses has risen considerably over the last three years — this year, a 50% increase compared to this time last year.
For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare online. You can also visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday to deliver relief and care to people facing climate disasters by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.
Forest damage
Garden clubs in Vermont, Arlington Garden Club, Burlington Garden Club, Rutland Garden Club, and the Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont, raise donations from club members to replant disaster-struck forests. The clubs work in partnership with the National Garden Club and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The “Penny for Pines” conservation effort entails the planting of replacement seedlings that are indigenous (not only pine trees), to forested areas damaged by insects, fires or national catastrophes. The plantations provide soil and watershed protection, soil stabilization, as well as beauty and shade for recreation. Visit gardenclub.org/penny-pines for more information.
Library fundraiser
PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library announces its fall fundraiser, “Root for the Library Raffle,” from now through Oct. 3 when the drawing will be held. Raffle items are valued at $100 or more. Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five. Participants can browse the raffle item list at www.pawletpubliclibrary.com and download tickets to mail in. They can also visit the library Tuesday through Saturday when the building is open at 141 School St., Pawlet, to view items and purchase tickets.
Barn quilts
WOODSTOCK — The Green Mountain Quilters Guild invites quilters and non-quilters alike to an information session about barn quilts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.
There is no charge. Advance registration is suggested; email mkotch731@gmail.com or call 802-476-4185.
Featured speakers will include Sharon Perry and Fern Mercure, coordinators of barn quilt activities in Franklin County; Carrie Caouette-DeLallo and Sarah Caouette, of the Chelsea Arts Collective; and Kimberly O’Brine Hess, of Barn Quilt Therapy. The efforts of these people have resulted in the creation and documentation of over 500 barn quilts in Franklin County and more than 125 barn quilts in the Chelsea area, as well as the recent creation of many more.
The guild hopes to encourage and document barn quilts statewide, with the aim of creating a comprehensive virtual self-guided tour.
Bear hunting
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds bear hunters to download and read the 2023 Black Bear Hunting Guide from its website. The early season, which requires a special bear tag, will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 10 except nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The late bear season is from Nov. 11 through 19. A hunter may only take one bear during the year. Vermont’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott recommends that hunters refrain from shooting a bear with cubs as well as bears observed in groups as they are usually made up of sows with cubs dependent on their mother through the following spring.
Hunter educationVermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses statewide. A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Compost operators
Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training. Hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, this daylong, in-person workshop Sept. 15 in Williston, will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the ANR requirements for small, medium and large compost facility operators. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. Email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com for more information.
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk. Abnormal prion proteins produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation and emaciation in conjunction with other abnormal behaviors. This highly contagious disease is always fatal to deer. The potential exists for CWD prion proteins to be introduced to the environment through the bodily fluids of CWD-positive deer, elk or moose and then persist in the environment for extended periods of time.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from these states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.
A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is also reminding hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat.
Wear orange
MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange. While some hunters might be concerned that deer are scared by hunter orange, in fact, deer have been shown to be unaffected by the color. A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. The YouTube video at bit.ly/0901BlazeOrange shows how much more visible hunters are when wearing orange.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at middleburyreader@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.