Pickleball Learning Clinic
The Rotary Club of Rutland to host a Pickleball Learning Clinic at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park, 59 Meadow Street, Rutland. The learning clinic participation is by donation, registration is welcomed, not required. Signup today or show up between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. https://rutland-city-rotary.square.site/bbfpt-registration
Conserving history
ORWELL, Vt.— September 10 the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, hosts a special program, “Conserving History, One Artifact at a Time,” at 1:00 PM. In 2021 the site and its friends group, the Mount Independence Coalition, completed a project to conserve 45 significant Revolutionary War metal artifacts found on Mount Independence. Site administrator Elsa Gilbertson and project consultants, long-time reenactors, and historians Michael Barbieri and Michael Blakeslee will talk about some of these objects and the stories.
What were some of these seemingly simple or odd objects used for? How did they get to Mount Independence in the first place? Or were they made on site during the American Revolution? Some conserved items, including an iron kettle fragment, trowel, axe head, and an intriguing “flesh fork” will be on view, as will some replica objects for comparison.
Questions and discussion welcome. Vermont Archaeology Month event. Included in the regular admission fee of $6.00 for adults and free for children under 15. Visit the museum and walk any or all the six miles of trails on the over 300-acre site. Call 802-948-2000 for more information.
The artifact conservation work was conducted by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum conservation laboratory and funded by an agreement awarded by the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission (GLFC) to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission (NEIWPCC) in partnership with the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
The Mount Independence State Historic Site is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War sites in America. It is located at 497 Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Regular hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, through to October 9, 2022.

For more information about the Vermont State-Owned Historic Sites, visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov
For more information about the Vermont State-Owned Historic Sites, visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov
Birding
Join friendly and knowledgeable birders on the monthly Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk September 22 in a Audubon Important Bird Area. No experience necessary. Go the entire 3.7 mile loop or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk kiosk on Marble Street at 8 am. (Note the time change!) All are welcome. For more information email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Boating tips
As boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offers tips to stay safe and protect natural resources.
Before boating — Get to know the rules and read the access area signage for updates. Find out the weather conditions, get familiar with known hazards and bring a map. Check for valid registration stickers and cards. Bring the right safety gear for boats, watercraft or vessels. Clean, drain and dry (bit.ly/Clean-Drain-Dry) boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
While boating — Drive or operate boats at a no-wake speed (5 mph) within 200 feet of the shore. Operate boats no faster than 5 mph within 200 feet of people, wildlife, other boats, docks or swimming areas. Follow all navigational rules (bit.ly/Boating-Laws) when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect private property.
After boating — Throw away any trash properly. Clean, drain and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.
PCAVT support
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers the following family support meeting virtually via Zoom. Email familysupport@pcavt.org for link. For more information, call 1-800-CHILDREN helpline. PCAVT also has a live Chat feature on its website www.pcavt.org which families can access between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Nurturing Parenting & Strengthening Families programs are curriculum-based, parenting education programs for families experiencing stress. Participants can join up to two weeks after start date: Nurturing Fathers Program 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays started Aug. 16; Nurturing Skills for Families 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays started Aug. 17; Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Use Treatment & Recovery 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays started Aug. 22; Nurturing Skills for Families 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays started Sept. 1; Strengthening Families Program for families with Birth-5 noon to 2 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 12; Nurturing Parenting Program for Prenatal Families 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 27; Nurturing Skills for Families 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 4.
Circle of Parents is a professionally facilitated, peer-led support group for parents and other caregivers to meet once a week virtually. Groups offer support to families who are sharing similar experiences and help to decrease isolation: Circle of Parents with Children in Foster Care 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Circle of Parents in Recovery 5 p.m. Wednesdays; Circle of Parents with Children Identifying as LGBTQ noon Thursdays; Circle for Adoptive & Post-Permanent Families 5 p.m. Thursdays; Circle of Parents for Single Moms 5:30 p.m. Thursdays; Circle of Parents of Teens 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Squirrel hunting
MONTPELIER — The hunting season for gray squirrels began Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Dec. 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Backyard workshop
WOODSTOCK — The Billings Backyard Series workshop “Canning & Preserving Your Garden Bounty” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Chef Emery Gray will take participants through methods of canning and safely preserving food through drying and freezing of herbs and late-season harvest. Registration, cost and course details are at billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard online.
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk are reminded by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally. The department also reminds hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org for more information.
Mushroom exploration
ORWELL, Vt.— September 18 mushroom expert Meg Madden is back at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, to lead another of her popular mushroom exploration walks. The walk runs from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Look for and learn about mushrooms on Mount Independence. Are the mushrooms you see this time of year different from the ones people observed in her June program?
Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Admission for the event, which includes the museum and all trails, is $6.00 for adults and free for children under 15. Sponsored by the Mount Independence Coalition.
The Mount Independence State Historic Site is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War sites in America. It is located at 497 Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Regular hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, through to October 9, 2022.
For more information about the Vermont State-Owned Historic Sites, visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov
Chili Cook-Off
Every fall for over 30 years, Downtown Poultney has hosted the Annual Chili Cook Off. This year, Poultney Rotary Club is thrilled to announce that the event will be filling the streets once again on September 24, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
In addition to the Chili Cook Off competition and tasting, EnerJazz Big Band will play, a silent auction/basket raffle will line the center of Main Street, and the famous Chili Tee shirts are back. Taps will be offering beer in your own Chili Cook Off glass for a nominal fee and this year we have added the Rolling Rooster food truck.
Anyone interested in entering as a Chili Cooker should reach out to Rotarian Carol Stierle at cstierle60@gmail.com or (203) 727-3951. Individuals and businesses interested in a monetary or silent auction/raffle basket donation can reach out to Rotarian Val Broughton at (802) 236-2790.
Ride for the Cure
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
