MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland Unified basketball team was down by 10 at the half and made a comeback that fell short, losing 42-36 against Middlebury in a recent game.
Kolby Mead who hit a couple 3s down the stretch and led the Raiders with a game-high 26 points. Nick Bakerian led the Tigers with 10 points.
UNIFIED
Mill River 40, OV 35
BRANDON — The Mill River Unified basketball team pulled out a 40-35 win at the House of Noise in a recent game.
Scoring for Mill River was: Matt Kennedy with 16, Zach King with 12 and Avery Burney and Susan Benini both with six.
Otter Valley was led by Madison Mitchell with 12 points and Peyton Chisamore with 10 points.
Jade Flanders celebrated her 18th birthday scoring three points, Tearsa Elrick also got on the board with four points. Jacob Pockett, Shannon Watson and Jeremiah Shaw added a basket each.
OV 44, Midd 36
MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley Unified basketball team made the short trip to Middlebury and bested the Tigers 44-36 in a recent game.
“It was an exciting game with both teams taking several turns at being in the lead,” said OV coach Brooke Kimball.
Isaac Derepentigny led the way for the Otters with 26 points. Peyton Chisamore had six points.
A handful of Otter Valley players scored their first points. Tearsa Elrick buried two baskets for four points. Also scoring their first points for the Otters were Jacob Pockett and Jeremiah Shaw both scoring two points.
Jade Flanders and Madison Mitchell each got on the board with two points apiece.
Jayden Mahoney and Sash Berno had 10 points apiece to lead Middlebury. Brittany Stone scored eight, while Landon Farley and Stephen Nuciolo both scored four points for Tigers.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mt. Abe 11, OV 8
BRISTOL — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team played well, but came up short, falling 11-8 to Mount Abraham in a recent game.
Thomas Politano had three goals and an assist and Hayden Bernhardt also had three goals for the Otters. Evan Thomas had one goal and two assists, while Nick Parker had a goal and Kieran Williams had an assist.
Danny O’Brien made eight saves for Otter Valley.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Beayon’s big day
KEENE, N.H. — Otter Valley alumnus Josh Beayon had five hits, two triples, two doubles, and drove in nine runs as the Keene State College baseball team split with Plymouth State University in a Little East Conference baseball doubleheader on April 20 at the Owl Athletic Complex.
KSC scored 11 unanswered runs to win the opener 11-4 before coming up short in the second contest, 8-5.
Beayon’s six RBIs in the opener marked the most for a Keene State player in a single game since Nick Vita recorded that many in a 17-3 (7 innings) win over Salem State University in Florida in March of 2011.
OV alumnus Nate Hudson had three hits across the two games.
Beayon and Hudson also had a hit the next day in a 4-3 win against Westfield State.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Be The Match
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College football program has joined former Villanova head football coach Andy Talley and Be The Match to help save lives by recruiting potential marrow donors.
This year, more than 160 football and sports teams from colleges and universities across the nation are participating in the program. Students are invited to join the Be The Match Registry on Thursday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those who can’t make the event, please join online at https://my.bethematch.org/MiddleburySaves.
Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer. Many of these patients rely on a marrow donation to save their lives. More than 12,000 patients each year don’t have a matching marrow donor within their family. They depend on Be The Match to help find someone to give them hope for a cure.
The Get in the Game. Save a Life. program raises awareness of this need and invites students, faculty, staff and the community to join the Be The Match Registry.
To sign up as a committed registry member, people need to meet age and health guidelines and be willing to donate to any patient in need. Registration involves completing a health history form and giving a swab of cheek cells. Those of diverse racial or ethnic heritage are especially needed because donors and patients who share the same ancestry are most likely to match.
COLLEGE SKIING
Middlebury honors
Eight members of the Middlebury College Nordic skiing team were named to the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team by the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association.
Avery Ellis, Anja Jensen, Quincy Massey-Bierman, Logan Moore, Willson Moore, Will Nemeth, Josh Valentine and Peter Wolter earned recognition for the Panthers.
In order to receive the honor, skiers must have a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, which matches the highest GPA requirement of any coaches’ association academic team nationally. The skier must also participate in the EISA Championships.
A total of 361 collegiate skiers were named to the annual squad, marking the second-straight season that more than 300 were named to the team nationally.
Nine members of the Middlebury alpine skiing team have been named to the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team by the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association.
Justin Alkier, Lucia Bailey, Alexandra Cossette, Michel Macedo, Samantha McClellan, Mika-Anne Reha, Will Trudeau, Bradshaw Underhill and Sofia Yubero earned recognition for the Panthers.
In order to receive the honor, skiers must have a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, which matches the highest GPA requirement of any coaches’ association academic team nationally. The skier must also participate in the EISA Championships.
A total of 361 collegiate skiers were named to the annual squad, marking the second-straight season that more than 300 were named to the team nationally.
