Salisbury’s Bode Rubright came back from his ACL injury in a big way. Only days after the Middlebury Union High graduate was cleared by the doctors to play, he performed well enough in his first collegiate lacrosse game for Lake Forest College in Illinois against Carthage to be named as the Forester Athlete of the Week, an award voted on the athletic department.
Rubright missed playing in the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star football game, due to his ACL injury but went to camp with the team for the entire week anyway.
Vermont head coach Chad Pacheco gave Rubright the choice of coming to the Shrine camp or not and Rubright seized the opportunity.
He attended every practice, encouraging his teammates on the field, impressing Pacheco.
“I think it speaks volumes about the football program he came from,” Pacheco said that week.
Rubright has seven goals in five games for the Foresters.
He will also be a tight end on the Lake Forest football team.
“It was a long process,” Rubright said. “It was nine months of rehab and going to formal physical therapy two days a week.
“The support system here has been great.
“Now, I am just trying to learn the offense.”
Rubright said he has become more and more confident each time he has taken the field.
“I was a little nervous in the first game but now I honestly don’t notice any difference between the two legs,” he said.
Playing football for coach Dennis Smith at Middlebury Union, Rubright was a tight end for four years but his primary responsibility was blocking.
“We ran the ball so much,” he said.
This fall, he will have the ball thrown at him more, something he relishes.
“We run the ball a lot here but a lot of it is RPO stuff. I will be thrown to more and I love that,” he said.
He will be home this summer where he will be pursuing a workout regimen assigned by the Lake Forest strength coach.
Rubright said he made the right choice. He loves the fact that the campus is a short distance from Chicago.
“The train goes right from the campus to Chicago. I have been into the city a couple of times,” Rubright said.
He plans to take in a Blackhawks game soon.
Right now he is going full bore with lacrosse and the football opener is Sept. 3 against Wisconsin Lutheran.
It’s great being back on the fields again and Bode Rubright is savoring every moment.
Lake Forest is the same school where Rutland’s Kristina Bellomo played women’s ice hockey.
