Kate Hamill has brought her inimitable comic touch to two of literature’s most memorable characters in “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B,” Dorset Theatre Festival’s penultimate production of its 46th season. For Aneesha Kudtarkar, its preparation proved something of an antidote to the COVID pandemic when she started reading Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries.
“I didn’t really start reading the books until the pandemic, when I really got into them, diving deeper into the canon,” Kudtarkar said. “Perhaps, in hindsight, part of the reason I’m so drawn to them, it was such an uncertain time, and there was something so exciting and comforting about reading books that had mysteries that had solutions — and really clever, exciting solutions.”
Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” is a fast-paced theatrical take on the famous sleuth and sidekick that reexamines Conan Doyle’s classic adventure stories through a female lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joan Watson join forces to emerge from the pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional, “odd couple” adventure duo. The play deftly moves from one mystery to the next with lots of humor, heart and the occasional bit of slapstick comedy.
“I think there’s a sense of playfulness and humor that Hamill brings to the script that I find very exciting,” Kudtarkar said. “Of course, having the two major characters played by women is a major translation of those characters. And in staging it, it’s a highly physical play. There are fight sequences, there are pratfalls, people being slapped about the head with books; there are quick changes as they turn into nuns.
“There’s all this physical comedy, which you don’t often associate with Sherlock Holmes — but he was always putting on some sort of disguise or setting off bombs in a trashcan,” Kudtarkar said. “Reading the books, you don’t always think of it as a visceral, physical world, but this play brings that to light in a nice way.”
Creating that physicality requires extra preparation, including having all the “toys” and tools at hand the actors will need to bring the comedic bits to life.
“I have a spread sheet of what kind of physical bit happens in each scene, and we need to make sure it’s tended to,” Kudtarkar said. “I don’t generally work like that.”
Kudtarkar and the design team also found that they needed to create storyboards for the entire play.
“We’ve been submitting designs to the theater to make sure we had all of the features of the set that needed to be there in order to get all these movements staged,” Kudtarkar said. “It feels almost like solving a puzzle, but we need to make sure all the pieces are there before we even get into the room.”
Hamill’s Sherlock Holmes, for Kudtarkar, honors the original character while allowing another side to emerge.
“We’re finding a real range — the highs are really high and the lows are really low — and there’s a kind of creepy emotional range that happens to the character that’s fun to play with,” she said. “The fencing, the jumping out at Mrs. Hudson, that sort of stuff is really sort of fun to incorporate.”
The play reimagines Watson as a down-on-her-luck traveler who keeps insisting that she’s not a doctor — but, of course, she is.
“Those two characters, they’re nicely in conversation with the original book that has departed into something that feels more contemporary,” Kudtarkar said.
And then you get some of your favorite characters, Lestrade and Irene Adler, in particular.
“Irene is always THE woman, but gets a little more fun and interplay over the course of the play as it unfolds,” Kudtarkar said. “I think that’s really fun. Without giving too much away, Lestrade has another layer to him in this adaptation.”
The biggest challenge is the comedy’s sheer complexity.
“It’s a lot of play — and we have a finite amount of time to put it up,” Kudtarkar said. “Joyfully, I think one of the challenges has been: We’ll go down a path and try to make it as funny as possible? Or how many physical gags can you fit into this? What is the silly voice happening for Mrs. Hudson at this moment?
“At a certain point, we just feel we can do no more because there’s more play to stage — and we fall into fits of laughter,” Kudtarkar said. “It’s been the most fun in a positive way, but we have to keep ourselves moving because the play is such a rich text.”
“We’ve been having a lot of fun with this,” Kudtarkar said. “It’s been an exercise in creativity and theatricality — and encouraging the audience to use their imaginations.”