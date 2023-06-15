Two years after the glorious return to form for outdoor concerts in Vermont, this year’s season is back in a big way with a plethora of compelling options across the Green Mountain State.
Here’s a look at some of the outdoor action happening this summer.
June 29: Natasha Bedingfield
The Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum British singer-songwriter kicks off the second annual Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series.
Spruce Peak (Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series), Village Green, Stowe, 6 p.m. $40-$50 for lawn seating ($5-$10 for age 12 and younger); call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
July 1: Lorrie Morgan
The lauded country music singer — who performed last fall at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre — brings her platinum-selling songs to Essex.
Old Stage at the Essex Experience, 7 p.m. (Old Stage Summer Series). $40; call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
July 7-8: Jeezum Crow Festival
Returning last year after a two-year hiatus, the eighth edition of the fest finds pioneering Boulder, Colorado progressive bluegrass band Leftover Salmon headlining July 7, while July 8 features The Devil Makes Three — a standout acoustic trio with roots in southern Vermont — and Yonder Mountain String Band. The lineup also includes Neighbor, Charlie Parr and Sam Grisman Project Presents: Garcia Grisman.
Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort. $25 for Friday ($15 for ages 7-17; free for age 6 and younger), $55 for weekend pass ($25 for ages 7-17, free for age 6 and younger); call 800-451-4449 or go online to www.jaypeakresort.com
July 8: Ripe
The popular Boston-based dance-funk ensemble performs in support of its new album, “Bright Blues,” released in March.
Spruce Peak (Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series), Village Green, Stowe, 6 p.m. $40-$50 for lawn seating ($5-$10 for age 12 and younger); call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
July 13: Guster, Bread and Puppet
The accomplished pop-rock group — which includes Vermont residents Ryan Miller and Luke Reynolds — teams up with the venerable Glover-based theater group.
Shelburne Museum (Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green), 6:30 p.m. $51 in advance, $55 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 14-16: Jerry Jam
Twenty-five years after establishing itself as a premier festival destination in New Hampshire, Jerry Jam — started as an informal gathering of a few friends celebrating the life of late Grateful Dead guitar legend Jerry Garcia — moves to Pransky’s Farm in Cabot (the former home of the Manifestivus festival).
Bands include Melvin Seals & JGB, Max Creek, Kung Fu, Toubab Krewe, Pink Talking Fish, The Nth Power, Marcus Rezak’s Shred in Dead, Roots of Creation and Hayley Jane, among others.
Pransky’s Farm, Pransky Road, Cabot. Festival passes are $169 (free for age 12 and younger); go online to www.jerryjam.com
July 22: Maple Roots Festival
The third edition of the Montpelier festival features Soule Monde, Nick Cassarino & Erin Boyd, High Summer, MLS Coalition and The Vermont Jazz Ensemble featuring Ray Vega.
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, Montpelier. Noon to midnight. Free ($25 per vehicle for onsite parking); go online to www.maplerootsfest.com
July 27: Futurebirds
The standout Athens, Georgia-based indie-rock band makes a rare area appearance.
Spruce Peak (Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series), Village Green, Stowe, 6 p.m. $40-$50 for lawn seating ($5-$10 for age 12 and younger); call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
July 27: The Backseat Lovers
The Salt Lake City, Utah-based band brings its electrifying live show in support of its 2022 album, “Waiting to Spill.”
Burlington Waterfront Park (Waterfront Concerts by Cabot Creamery), 7:30 p.m. $49 in advance, $53 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 28: Gregory Alan Isakov
The lauded Colorado-based indie-folk artist performs in advance of his forthcoming album, “Appaloosa Bones,” scheduled for release on Aug. 18. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Ritter opens the show in support of his new album, “Spectral Lines.”
Burlington Waterfront Park (Waterfront Concerts by Cabot Creamery), 8 p.m. $49 in advance, $53 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 29: North Mississippi Allstars
The celebrated blues-rock band performs in support of its acclaimed 2022 album, “Set Sail.” Morrisville blues musician John Fusco, who collaborated with Allstars’ drummer Cody Dickinson on his first two solo albums, opens the show.
Old Stage at the Essex Experience, 7 p.m. (Old Stage Summer Series). $40; call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
July 30: Cabot Arts and Music Festival
The inaugural edition of the multi-genre arts fest features Chad Hollister Band, Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem, Modern Times Theater, Mikahely and Reggie Harris, among others.
Cabot Village Common, 3148 Common Rd., Cabot. 12-10 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance/$40 day of show for full-day admission, $20 in advance/$25 day of show for half-day admission (free for children 16 and younger); call 802-793-3016 or go online to www.cabotarts.org
Aug. 12: Wild Rivers
The Toronto-based indie-pop group performs in support of its 2022 sophomore album, “Sidelines.”
Spruce Peak (Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series), Village Green, Stowe, 6 p.m. $40-$50 for lawn seating ($5-$10 for age 12 and younger); call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
Aug. 12: Shakey Graves, Lucius
Acclaimed Austin singer-songwriter Shakey Graves, aka Alejandro Rose-Garcia, teams up with lauded indie-pop group Lucius, which features standout singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig.
Shelburne Museum (Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green), 6:30 p.m. $51 in advance, $55 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Aug. 19: Jake Owen
The fast-rising country music singer-songwriter and actor performs in support of his forthcoming album, “Loose Cannon,” scheduled for release on June 23.
Vermont State Fairgrounds, Rutland (in partnership with the Paramount Theatre), 7 p.m. $50-$55; call 802-775-0908 or go online to www.paramountvt.org
Aug. 25-27: Stowe Jazz Festival
The fifth edition of the free festival moves to late August, bringing such festival favorites as Brazilian jazz guitarist Chico Pinheiro and New York City standouts like guitarist Ed Cherry with Peter Bernstein, among many others.
The Alchemist Mainstage and other venues in Stowe; go online to www.stowejazzfestival.com
Sept. 15-16: Grace Potter, Devon Gilfillian
The Mad River Valley-born, California-based singer-songwriter returns to her home state for two full-band shows in support of her forthcoming album, “Mother Road,” scheduled for release Aug. 18 on Fantasy Records.
Opening the show is fast-rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian, who brings his compelling blend of soul, R&B and rock in support of his stellar sophomore album, “Love You Anyway,” released in April.
Shelburne Museum (Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green), 7 p.m. $49.50 in advance, $53.50 day of show (free for age 12 and younger; Sept. 16 sold out); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
