Vermont Repertory Theatre, the state’s newest theater company, is introducing itself with “The Comedy of Errors,” the William Shakespeare comedy and likely his first play, May 25-27 in the barn at the Isham Family Farm in Williston.
“We didn’t want to just produce it in a regular theater,” explains Michael Fidler, the company’s co-founder who is directing. “We’re in Vermont, and it seems entirely appropriate for it to be played in a barn, especially one of the oldest in the state. It actually resembles a 16th-century Elizabethan inn yard.”
“The Comedy of Errors” was first printed in the 1623 collection of Shakespeare’s plays now known as the First Folio, which is currently observing its 400th anniversary. It tells the simple story of a single day in the fantastical Mediterranean town of Ephesus along the Turkish coast. Antipholus and his servant Dromio of Syracuse are separated from their identical twins in a shipwreck. However, when they go to Epheseus, where their brothers have landed, mistaken identities lead to all sorts of hilarious hijinks right up to the threat of imprisonment. Of course, it’s Shakespeare, so it’s hilarious.
Vermont Rep was founded by local actor Connor Kendall and Findler, a West End now local director, to bring more classic theater to the region. Their stated goal is making the classics accessible to everyone and are offering deeply discounted admission to students, and free to anyone younger than 16.
“We occupy a space between commercial theater and community theater, in other places known as ‘Fringe,’” Vermont Rep’s press release states. “The theatrical caliber we aspire to is exceptionally high, with substantial professional experience behind us. However, we also operate without being compromised by commercial factors because our members work for passion, not for recompense. Our framework offers the best of both worlds.”
“We started this earlier this year,” said Kylie Halpin, marketing director and a founding member. “A lot of us have done productions with other theater companies. A handful of us were active in (Burlington’s Lyric Theatre) and still are. We’ve done Vermont Stage shows, Stowe Theatre Guild, so it’s gathering a lot of like-minded theater lovers with the idea that we want to focus on a particular brand of theater that’s rarer to see as a specialty, focusing on the theater classics that our current director says are often studied in costumes, but not given the actual effect of the stage as they were written to be. Some of these plays are very relevant today.”
Fidler, Vermont Rep’s director, has extensive directing credits at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, including as original director and co-writer of “Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens,” which he went on to direct in London’s West End. Locally he directed “Mamma Mia!” and “Miracle on Green Tree Drive” for Lyric Theatre, and the “Space Vixens” at ArtsRiot. Looking to the summer, Fidler will be directing a section of “True West” in Vermont Stage’s “Bake-Off” in June.
Shakespeare’s 400-year-old story is being presented in a 250-year-old-barn, a natural and intimate environment. In fact, the barn itself “only” dates back to the late 1700s and has been converted into a theater space by fifth-generation farmer Mike Isham and his wife, Helen Weston.
“The play has about 150 years on the barn, but it’s lasted just as well,” said Weston, a founder of First: Earth Project. “We’re just delighted to have Vermont Rep performing here as part of the First: Earth summer series. It feels like such an honor. We’re hoping it’s the first of many more.”
“These plays were written to be performed on stages — not studied in classrooms — in the open air, with a rowdy audience of ordinary people,” Fidler said. “And they were loved. There were no microphones, no lighting, no technical trickery. The Isham Barn is basically a modern Elizabethan inn yard, a gathering place for our eclectic community, and it’s a perfect spot to tell this story the way Shakespeare intended. I think people are going to enjoy this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.