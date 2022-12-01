When becoming arts editor of the Rutland Herald just some 15 years ago — I already had been arts editor of the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus for many years — I stopped attending Dorset Theatre Festival productions as I generally found the performances mediocre and the theater uninteresting. And, for me, it was a two-hour drive!
That all changed in 2010 when Steve Stettler, the then-administrative artistic director of Weston Playhouse, told me I should take another look at Dorset. An enterprising new artistic director had taken over with new and exciting ideas.
Vermont theater actually went through what was to prove a tectonic change when Dina Janis took over as artistic director. Before her stepping down at the end of this summer season after a dozen years, Dorset had become the most innovative and cutting-edge and one of the most exciting professional theaters in the region.
Janis had taken the reins of one of Vermont’s most famous summer professional theaters, but one whose image had been diminished by lackluster programming and financial difficulties. Instead of reining in artistically, though, Janis banked on artistic excellence and went for the gusto.
“My thing is new playwrights,” she said at the time. “For my money, you can’t beat (Theresa) Rebeck. She’s just an amazing playwright.”
When Rebeck called Janis, a professional colleague, and suggested a Dorset premiere of “The Novelist,” about a writer who can no longer write, Janis was concerned that the company was just getting on its feet.
But then she decided.
“This is what we’re going to be about,” she said. “We’re going to do some great, old classic plays, and we’re going to really throw some great new plays into the mix. Either you do it or you don’t.”
And that’s exactly what Janis did. Since then, Dorset has produced eight premieres, four of them by Rebeck.
The Dorset Playhouse, actually owned by the Dorset Players community theater, whose season runs fall through spring, has hosted a series of professional companies through the years. During the summer from 1949 to 1975, it was home to Fred and Pat Carmichael’s Caravan Theatre. In 1976, when the Carmichaels left, Jill Charles and her husband, John Nassivera, both of whom had interned with Caravan Theatre, founded the Dorset Theatre Festival. During their tenure, the company committed to using primarily members of the Actors Equity Association union; received two Moss Hart Awards for excellence from the New England Theatre Conference; and completed a $3 million restoration of the Dorset Playhouse for the 2001 season.
But 2001 also brought tragedy, with Charles’ death at 52 of breast cancer. Nassivera took the reins, but a large deficit from the renovation lingered. During Nassivera’s tenure and that of the outside management team that succeeded him, timid productions and something of a distancing from the community lost Dorset some of its luster and position in Vermont’s professional theater community.
Fortunately, Dorset’s debt had been eradicated by community and bank support before Janis took over.
“The legacy of the theater was still alive,” she said of her arrival at Dorset. “There was a bit of a lack of vision in the transition from Jill Charles’ death to this point, but the quality of the work was very good.”
Janis recognized the nature of the challenge.
“The potential was unbelievable — but getting it from potential to realization is an enormous task and one that takes the kind of commitment Jill had. I think it needs a year-round presence; it needs somebody who’s really here, who’s involved in the community and developing ideas — not for just three months out of the year.”
And Janis proved to be that person.
A member of the Bennington College theater department for some 21 years now, Janis is an able director, as well as administrator. Her Dorset directorial debut in 2013, “The Whipping Boy,” Mathew Lopez’ 2011 imagining of a dramatic reunion of a young Confederate soldier and two of his fathers’ former slaves, proved to be among the most powerful theater seen in Vermont in recent years.
This, her farewell season, she not only directed the world premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s very personal one-woman show, “Scarecrow,” Janis had shepherded it through the entire creation process. The result was not only terribly funny, deeply touching and very powerful, it also was downright entertaining. Janis had also directed “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” by Lanie Robertson in 2016 and “Out of the City” by Leslie Ayvazian in 2014.
Janis’ new play development programs included the festival’s Women Artists Writing Group, the Pipeline Series of New Plays, the Stage Free Audio Plays Series, and the Commissioning and Fellowship Program. For the Pipeline Series, Janis directed “A Stage of Twilight” by Sarah T. Schwab starring Karen Allen, and “A Life in the Theatre” by David Mamet starring Treat Williams.
Janis also shepherded Dorset through the difficult COVID years. In 2020, Dorset presented myriad virtual readings and other theater opportunities. And, in 2021, Janis moved its three productions to an outdoor stage at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
A statement by Dorset’s board of trustees said appropriately, “Dina has been a champion of diverse voices in the theater, bringing those voices and perspectives to southern Vermont. We are proud of the national reputation that the Dorset Theatre Festival has today. It is a place that believes in community and equality, welcoming world-class artists year after year who consider this place home.”
To that I would add, Dina Janis earned Dorset Theatre Festival’s reputation as an incubator of new theater and a home of excellence in theater. It’s a long way from where she found it.
Thank you, Dina.
Current Producing Director Will Rucker will act as the company’s interim executive producer.
Jim Lowe is theater critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
