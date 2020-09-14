Don Billings says dinner out is about more than just the meal.
There’s the social element, according to the chef and owner of Roots the Restaurant, but there’s also “energy.”
“I like energy and I like people to feel energy,” Billings said. “I was just trying to figure a way to create energy in a space, a restaurant, when most energy in a restaurant comes from the bar and the high top.”
A lot of that has been lost since restaurants reopened, Billings said, because social distancing requirements spread customers out in a way that dampens the business’ energy. Billings said outdoor dining during the summer has helped, but, Vermont’s changing weather will soon render that impractical. Looking for a way to restore that energy as his customers came indoors, Billings said he hit on art.
Starting next week, Roots will offer an expanded dining room that customers will share with working artists.
“All the walls are going to be big, 20-foot murals ... painted by different artists through a week and a half or so,” he said. “The walls are going to be constantly changing. ... We’re going to scratch them and start over again when they’re done. They’ll be up for a week and then we’re going to start over again.”
Billings said it should enrich the experience of not just the diners, but also the artists, who don’t typically work in front of an audience. Working with 77Art, Billings said he has booked artists through October. He said he is also looking at other novel approaches to the dining experience.
“We’re working with the Paramount on a couple different things we’ll talk about in two weeks,” he said.
Rutlanders were dismayed in recent weeks by the announced closings of Kelvans restaurant and Thomas Dairy, both attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said Monday that while he wasn’t aware of any other restaurants on the brink of failure, the business community was on pins and needles.
“It’s not great,” he said. “Especially the restaurant and hospitality businesses are struggling with how to get into the fall and maximize that leaf-peeping revenue. I think everyone’s hoping there might be some vaccine-type thing quickly.”
Billings said he’s adapted his business as needed, and knows he has the capacity to get through winter.
“It’s an experiment,” he said. “This could be a good thing and we could keep doing it after the pandemic.”
