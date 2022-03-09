LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Annika Saunus made program history at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) National Championships Wednesday afternoon.
She became just the second Castleton University women's Nordic skier to win an individual national title and the first to win the Classic Sprint in the program's seven years.
Megan Greene is the only other Spartan to have won an individual title, placing first in the 7.5km freestyle during the 2019-20 season in which the Spartans earned their first national team title.
She crossed the line with a time of 3:24.6 — five seconds faster than her semifinal run — to win her first individual national title and the program's first in the event.
On the men's side, Andrew Doherty fell short of a semifinal appearance Wednesday. The senior's day ended in the quarterfinals, where he finished in 14th with a time of 2:56.3 — just two seconds shy of earning a spot in the next round.
Antonio Mannino also saw his day come to an end in the opening round, finishing in fifth in his heat and 22nd overall with a time of 3:02.5. Rounding out the scoring for the Spartans were Alex Williams and Shawn Allen, who placed in 33rd and 48th respectively.
Castleton returns to action Friday with the 15km Classic on Day 3 of the USCSA National Championships.
ALPINE SKIING
National Championships
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — After the women took center stage on Tuesday, it was the men's turn to kickoff competition at the USCSA Alpine Skiing National Championships on Wednesday.
Castleton's Lorenzo Mencaccini finished fifth in the giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 2:08.19. Christopher Kerven was the next Spartan finisher in 16th in 2:14.89. CU's Christian Meyer was 45th.
Castleton was fifth as a team, while Sierra Nevada University topped the field.
The men are back in action Friday for the slalom race.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Rivier 13, Castleton 4
NASHUA, N.H. — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team fell behind early and couldn't recover, losing to Rivier 13-4 Wednesday afternoon.
The Raiders jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one and created some separation in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans by five.
Chris Heitmiller, Michael Ference and Coby Mercier had three goals apiece for Rivier.
CU's goals came from Hunter Sarro, Chris LaBonte, Connor Rider and Casey Meczywor.
Castleton (0-2) hosts St. Joseph on Friday at 3 p.m.
H.S. BASKETBALL
Montpelier 66, Spaulding
BARRE - The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team knows who its opponent will be for the Division II state championship game.
Carson Cody made three shots from beyond the arc after halftime and Montpelier earned its 21st straight victory by routing Spaulding, 66-43. Second-seeded MHS (22-1) advanced to the finals for the third straight year while snapping the No. 3 Crimson Tide's 12-game wining streak.
Jonah Cattaneo went 9 of 10 from the foul line and finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with four assists. Cody wound up with 15 points.
Montpelier will face No. 5 MSJ (18-5) in Saturday's 3:45 p.m. championship. It will mark the third consecutive title appearance for the Solons, who suffered a 53-52 loss to Fair Haven in the 2020 final before earning a 65-57 victory over North Country last year.
The Solons earned a 68-44 victory over MSJ on Jan. 19. The Mounties held on for a 49-38 semifinal victory over No. 1 North Country (20-2).
HOF and Milestones
At the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All Star Games on Sunday, March 20 at CVU, the VBCA will be presenting various awards.
On Thursday, the VBCA announced the coaches that will be honored for milestone wins and the person to be inducted into the VBCA Hall of Fame.
Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost is set to be honored for his 500th career coaching win. Slaters girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson will be honored for his 200th win, as will Enosburg's Garry Geddes and Williamstown's Sid Sweet.
The 100-win honorees are Green Mountain's Brian Rapanotti, Leland & Gray's Terry Merrow, Twinfield's Chris Hudson and Danville's Jason Brigham.
The VBCA Hall of Fame inductee is Shirley Bruso. Bruso was a very successful girls basketball coach at Mill River. She coached from 1977 until 1999, won 288 games, won her league four times, was state runner-up three times, league coach of the year twice and coached the 1985 Alhambra Game (VT vs. NH).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.