WEST LEBANON, N.H. — Fair Haven Fitness competed in the 2022 RPS Winter’s Wrath powerlifting meet last weekend at Anytime Fitness.
Competitors came from all across the Northeast to compete in the squat, bench and deadlift.
The morning session featured female lifters and men’s Masters lifters. Some of the highlights from the Fair Haven Fitness powerlifting team included Jane Higgins (73 years old) bench pressing 95 pounds and deadlifting 205 pounds to set new RPS world records in the 114-pound weight class.
Lexie Roberts took first place in the 132-pound weight class, with a 205-pound squat, a 135-pound bench and a 290-pound deadlift. Sydney Case competed in the equipped 132-pound weight class with a 315-pound squat, 170-pound bench and a 300-pound deadlift to break two RPS world records.
Marcie Weaver took first place in her weight class with a 205-pound squat, 150-pound bench and a 305-pound deadlift. To finish the AM session, Katrina Lussier took first place in her weight class with a 220-pound squat, 115-pound bench and 300-pound deadlift.
The afternoon session featured some top male lifters in the men’s Open, men’s Junior division and men’s teenage division!
Fair Haven Fitness’ Sawyer Levy took first place in the 198-pound Elite division, with a 670-pound squat, a 335-pound bench and a 615-pound deadlift. Gabe Barrows took first place in the 14-15 year old 198-pound weight class, with a 335-pound squat, 235-pound bench and a 400-pound deadlift.
Kole Matta took first place in the equipped 220-pound 16-17 year old class with a 540-pound squat, 410-pound bench and a 600-pound deadlift to set all new RPS world records to place him No. 1 in the world this year in any federation.
Kevin Wilcox took first place in the 275-pound weight class with a 430-pound squat, a 285-pound bench and a 530-pound deadlift. Scott Wood placed first in the Super Heavyweight Masters with a 700-pound squat, a 550-pound and a 540-pound deadlift.
Dylan Jones placed first with a 700-pound squat, a 607.5-pound bench and a 600-pound deadlift, setting all new RPS world records. Auzzie Reinhardt took first place in the 275-pound push pull weight class with a 325-pound bench and a 535-pound deadlift.
All of these lifters train at Fair Haven Fitness and are members of the Fair Haven Fitness Powerlfiting Team with world-ranked powerlifitng coach Jamie Matta.
COLLEGE FOOTBALl
Middlebury honors
MIDDLEBURY — Cole Crider, Finn Muldoon and Donovan Wood of the Middlebury College football team have been selected to the D3football.com All-Region 1 teams. The regional accolade is the first for each Panther.
Crider was named to the first-team defense/special teams. For the second-straight season, Crider was named First-Team All-NESCAC as a punter.
He had a NESCAC-leading career-high 80-yard punt during his final contest in 2022. Crider had 17 punts land inside the 20-yard line and recorded seven that were over 50 yards.
The punter finished the season with a conference-best 1,962 yards, placing him fifth on Middlebury’s single-season list just seven yards behind former Panther and NFL star Stephen Hauschka ‘07.
Finn Muldoon was named to the second team defense. The defensive back also earned his first NESCAC accolade after leading the team and ranking third in the conference with 82 tackles (49 solo).
Donovan Wood was named tp the third team offense. For the second year in a row, Wood led Middlebury in receiving yards, averaging 17.37 yards per game.
The wide receiver ranked second in the conference with 11 touchdowns and third in yards per game (104.2) and receptions (54). His touchdowns and total receiving yards (938) ranked third on Middlebury’s single-season list.
The junior moved up to the NESCAC’s first team after being named to the second team last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.