KILLINGTON — A pair of local high school golf standouts are competing this week in the American Junior Golf Association's Killington Junior Golf Championship at Green Mountain National.
Otter Valley's Lucas Politano and Rutland's Sebastian Pell are in the tournament that includes some of the top young golfers in the nation.
The 12th annual national tournament is 54-hole affair with 132 boys and girls ages 12 to 19 competing.
Competition opened up on Tuesday, where Politano shot a 71 and sank three birdies on the back nine. On Wednesday, the rising sophomore shot a 73 and sank three more birdies along with an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Politano was well within the cut line heading into the final day of action on Thursday, sitting at 2-over in seventh place, three strokes off the lead pace.
Pell, also a rising sophomore, ran into some bogey issues on Tuesday, but responded with a much better round on Wednesday, where he shot a 75 and sank two birdies.
Pell sat at 12-over through the first two rounds in a tie for 29th. Pell's score outpaced the cut line by three strokes.
Canadian golfer Samuel Breton Gagnon leads the boys tournament, shooting 1-under, a stroke head of Massachusetts golfer Ryan Downes.
Maggie Ni, from Cypress, Texas, had a four-shot lead in the girls tournament heading into the final day, shooting 4-under. Ni had seven birdies across the opening two rounds.
GOLF
NE Women's Am
WATERBURY CENTER — Eighteen-year old golfer Morgan Smith, of Vesper Country Club in Massachusetts, left no doubt who the top dog was at the 2022 New England Women's Amateur golf tournament held at Country Club of Vermont this week.
Smith led after the first two days and stayed atop the leaderboard on Wednesday, winning the tournament with a score of 7-under. For the tournament, Smith sank 16 birdies and had an eagle on the par-4 seventh hole on Wednesday.
Smith bested Southborough Golf Club's Sana Tufail by 12 strokes and her younger sister Molly Smith by 14 strokes. The Ranch Golf Club's Angela Garvin was also 14 strokes back.
Morgan Smith ran away with the Junior Championship as well, beating out sister, who was second.
The top Vermonter in the championship competition was The Quechee Club's Amy Lyon, who was 11th overall and fourth in the Junior competition, shooting 26-over. Lyon had her best round of the tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 77.
Burlington Country Club's Carson Richards finished 13th, shooting 33-over.
Manchester Country Club's Kaylie Porter tied for 16th, shooting 37-over, and Rutland Country Club's Lindsay Cone tied for 19th, shooting 41-over.
Boston Golf Club's Susan Curtin netted the win for those competing from the Tournament Tees, shooting 9-over. Curtin's effort also earned the win in the Senior Championship.
Among the Tournament competitors, Lakeside Golf Club's Tiffany Maurycy was sixth, shooting 25-over. Her best round came on Wednesday, shooting a 78.
Ekwanok Country Club's Becky Montgelas finished 28-over in eighth, Williston Golf Club's Ann Oday was 34-over in a tie for 10th, Dorset Field Club's Elizabeth Walker was 37-over in 16th, Ekwanok's Reggie Parker was 41-over in 19th, Williston's Jeanne Morrissey was 45-over in a tie for 24th and Deidre Mahler was 52-over in 29th.
Dorset's Walker was the winner of the Legends Championship, ahead of Parker.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Hansen to retire
Middlebury College men's tennis coach Bob Hansen is set to officially retire on June 30 after a 41-year career.
Hansen transitioned into the associate head coach role in the summer of 2020 after serving as the Panthers' head coach for nine seasons.
Hansen served as the head coach at Middlebury for nine seasons (2011-2020), establishing a rich postseason tradition. The team advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year during his tenure, capturing the national title in 2018 with a single-season record 25 wins (25-4).
The Panthers advanced to the semifinals six-straight straight times under the veteran coach, while appearing in the finals three times. The squad also claimed four NESCAC Championships during that span. Over his nine seasons, Hansen compiled a record of 163-39.
Hansen coached Middlebury's first two NCAA Doubles Champions and the program's first NCAA Singles Champion. He also guided an ITA Singles Champion and an ITA Doubles Champion during his stint at Middlebury.
Most of Hansen's time as the associate head coach spanned during the pandemic without competitions. This year, the Panthers returned to the courts and Hansen helped lead the team back to the NCAA Semifinals.
Alongside Thomson, the duo guided Stan Morris to the ITA Cup and NCAA Singles Titles. Morris was the second NCAA Singles Champion that Hansen had coached at Middlebury and seventh overall.
Prior to his time with the Panthers, Hansen served as the head coach at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) for 30 years. The creator of the UCSC tennis program, Hansen led that team to seven NCAA Team Championships and three ITA Indoor Team titles.
He coached five NCAA Singles Champions, 10 NCAA Doubles Champions, three ITA Singles Champions and six ITA Doubles Champions during his tenure at UCSC.
Hansen concludes his career having coached 146 All-American selections across the two institutions. His eight NCAA Team Championships are the most in Division III men's tennis history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.