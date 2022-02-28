BURKE — Rutland boys alpine skier Kyle Harned has a great future in front of him on the slopes. His effort on Monday on the first day of state championships at Burke Mountain was perfect evidence of that.
The Raiders' freshman finished in fifth place in the boys giant slalom race, coming in with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 51.28 seconds.
South Burlington's Rex Jewell won the giant slalom title, finishing in 1:46.42. CVU's Jake Strobeck was second, the Wolves' Justin Shafritz was third and the Redhawks' Ray Hagios was fourth ahead of Harned.
Fellow Rutland freshman Sawyer Nelson took 10th in 1:53.03 Green Mountain's Leo Schnipper was 18th in 1:57.42.
David Franzoni was the top Mount St. Joseph skier, finishing in 37th in 2:08.29. Teammate Brian Pierce was two spots behind in 39th and Chase Wiegers was 48th.
In boys team scoring, Rutland was ninth and MSJ was 11th. CVU topped the boys leaderboard, ahead of Woodstock, Mount Mansfield, St. Johnsbury and South Burlington in the top five.
Woodstock's Abigale Masillo was the GS state champion on the girls side, finishing in 1:48.95.
She was followed by Lyndon's Emma Stepniak, Mount Mansfield's Cara Gagliardi and Louise Filkorn and Stowe's Anika Wagner in the top five.
MSJ's Taylor Blodorn was the top local skier, taking 14th with a time of 1:55.64. Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski was 23rd in 2:00.40.
Rutland High's top skier was Lauren Solimano in 29th. She finished in 2:02.23. Teammate Paige Harned was 40th, a spot behind Green Mountain's Haley Racicot. The Raiders' Adysen Kinsman was 42nd.
MSJ's Emma Blodorn just missed out on the top 50 in 52nd.
In team scoring, Rutland was ninth and MSJ was 10th. CVU topped the girls leaderboard, ahead of Rice, Stowe, Woodstock and BBA in the top five.
NORDIC SKIING
Brady Geisler 10th
RIPTON — The Nordic skiing state championships wrapped up on Monday with the skate portion held at Rikert Nordic Center.
Rutland senior Brady Geisler finished in 10th in the Division I boys race, with a time of 13:48.2.
The D-I boys race was won by Twin Valley's Luke Rizio, who finished in 12:02.9. Burlington's Nico Hochanadel and Mount Mansfield's Brady Morigeau rounded out the podium.
Behind Geisler for Rutland, Sam Kay was 25th in 14:48.5 and Owen Dube-Johnson was 27th in 14:55.4. Karver Butler was the other Raider skier in the top 50 in 42nd. Phil Mahar (51st) and Max McCalla (55th) weren't far off the top-50 mark.
The Rutland boys were seventh in the relay race. Mount Anthony won the race, ahead of CVU and Mount Mansfield.
MAU brought home the D-I boys team state championship with 70 points. The Redhawks and Cougars were second and third. Rutland finished seventh.
For the Division I girls, Rutland's Erin Geisler finished in 29th in the individual race with a time of 19:00.7. Annabelle Mahar was 36th in 19.55.5.
Mount Mansfield's Hattie Barker won the D-I girls race in 14:19. Burlington's Gillian Fairfax and Rebecca Cunningham joined her on the podium.
The Seahorses took home top honors in the relay race, beating out Mount Mansfield and CVU. That order mirrored the final team standings, as Burlington claimed the D-I girls team state championship ahead of the Cougars and Redhawks.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was the top Otter skier in the Division II boys race, finishing in 55th.
U-32's Austin Beard won the race in 12:46.8, edging out Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy. Woodstock's James Underwood rounded out the podium.
U-32 also won the relay, ahead of the Chargers and Middlebury.
The dominance resulted in the fourth straight team state championship for U-32, beating out Craftsbury and the Tigers.
Harwood's Thurston sisters took the top two spots in the D-II girls race. Ava Thurston dominated with a time of 12:57.9 with Julia Thurston and Lamoille's Maggie McGee behind her.
The Highlanders also took the top spot in the relay, beating out Middlebury and U-32.
The Tigers won the D-II girls team state championship, ahead of Harwood and U-32.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU sweeps awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following a 6-1 showing in Myrtle Beach, the Castleton University softball team swept the Little East Conference's weekly awards as Jamie Boyle, Olivia Joy, and Blake Riche each saw recognition.
Boyle was named Player of the Week after racking up 11 hits and 10 RBIs in six games. She holds a .550 batting average and registered two three-hit performances.
Pitcher of the Week Joy was earned two wins and striking out 20 in 14 innings. The junior tossed a one-hitter in a five-inning victory over NVU-Johnson before posting a career-high 10 strikeouts against Lyndon two days later. Joy sports an impressive 0.50 earned run average through three appearances.
Totaling eight hits and eight RBIs, Riche was tabbed Rookie of the Week.
The Spartans' season resumes Saturday, March 26 when RPI visits for a doubleheader.
H.S. BASKETBALL
SVL Champions
Rutland made it a clean sweep of Southern Vermont League A Division basketball crowns as their boys finished off an undefeated league season over the weekend. Rutland finished 6-0 in league play to runner-up Brattleboro (4-2), and comes on the heels of the RHS girls clinching of the league title the previous weekend, with a 5-1 mark.
Claiming the B Division boys crown was Fair Haven (11-1), which outlasted runner-up MSJ (10-2). Windsor won the girls title with a 10-0 record.
Rivendell (11-0) took top honors in the boys C Division with West Rutland (9-0) winning the girls crown.
Long Trail (10-0) was also perfect in league play to earn the boys D title, while Proctor's unblemished 9-0 mark got the job done for the girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.